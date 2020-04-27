‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #49: What should we keep from our lockdown lifestyle?



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:00

Chandra’s youngest cat was sick with a respiratory virus, would could have been coronavirus but there’s no way to tell. He’s improving and Chandra’s older cat didn’t get sick, but she thinks he brought it home with him. I’ve been baking, which I’ve never tried before. I’ve made banana bread a couple of times and that turned out well and I mentioned that I was about to make challah bread. It turned out great! Here’s a link to a photo of that.

What should we keep from our lockdown lifestyle?: Minutes 6:00 to 23:30

Chandra wrote a story last week asking what we should keep and what we should ditch from our lockdown. We have fun talking about the things we should keep or leave behind, including:

- Shaking hands

- Hugs from people we don’t know well

- Kissing as a greeting, with hot Spanish and French guys excepted

- Washing hands frequently

- Wearing masks

- Social distancing and personal space

- Takeout and takeout cocktails

- Buffets

- Working from home

- Cruises

- Cheap gas

- Gyms and group classes vs. outdoor exercise

- Going to the movies

- Bars and clubs

- Hard pants! For the record, I’m still wearing jeans at home

- Hair salons and nail salons

- Concerts

- Shopping extra for things you use

Royals: Minutes 23:30 to 28:15

The Sussexes sent a letter to the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express that they would have “zero engagement” with them and would only talk to them through lawyers. Now we know that the sources they use are either made up or come from Kensington Palace. So many royal households have participated in the tabloid smears against them. The tabloids had the courtier’s reactions to that, who claimed they were stunned and likened it to censorship.

The Sussexes videoconferenced Queen Elizabeth for her 94th birthday and let friendly outlets know about it. Becky English at the Daily Mail ran a petty response to that, criticizing the Sussexes for confirming the new.

All of this happened in the days leading up to the big hearing on Friday between the Sussexes and The Mail on Sunday. The Sussexes lawyer released the text messages that Harry and Meghan sent to her father, Thomas Markle, who told TMZ that he had a heart attack preventing him from attending Meghan and Harry’s wedding. The messages showed that Thomas lied to the press and that Meghan and Harry repeatedly tried to contact him. They asked him if he was OK and they offered to send him security and to visit him in the hospital.

Maya Hawke: Minutes 28:15 to 32:30

Maya Hawke, 21, is covering Nylon Magazine, where she talked smack about Generation X. She didn’t just make a throwaway comment, she went on about it. Chandra thinks that Maya was being a brat, but also that she was really funny and somewhat self aware. Maya said her parents’ generation was just driving around in gas-guzzling cars and getting high without a care and that “they really f’ed us.” That story blew up. Of course we don’t blame Generation X because we’re Gen-X and Xennial. She’s not completely wrong, the 90s were a lot of fun, but we did have the AIDS crisis and the Challenger disaster.

User Feedback: Minutes 32:30 to 33:45

Hollah thanked us for putting the podcast out on Sundays now and Molly reminded me about small breast privilege.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 33:45 to 38:30

My comment of the week is from Flamingo on the post about Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes covering US Magazine. Chandra’s comment of the week is from Oatmeal on the post about Novak Djokovic being anti-vax.

