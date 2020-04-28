Prince Harry launches mental health app Headfit through Heads Together

About three weeks ago, there was a curious story about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation had trademarked the name HEADFIT in the UK. The intention was to develop a mental-health app for veterans and soldiers so they could do mental-health exercises and seek advice all in one app, specialized for them. If that sounded like more of a “Prince Harry thing,” that’s because it was. He seemingly launched Headfit last year, when it was still in the planning stages. But the Cambridges trademarked it – did they “get” it in the divorce or what? Apparently, they’re all going to work on it together… maybe. Prince Harry did a video for Headfit and the Independent says Headfit is still being launched through Heads Together/The Royal Foundation.

The Duke of Sussex has launched a new mental fitness tool aimed at helping military personnel cope with mental health problems. Prince Harry, who served in the army for 10 years, appears in a video for HeadFit – a new organisation that has been designed to offer round-the-clock access to self-help tools which can help people manage the stresses of everyday life and enhance their mood. In the video, the Queen’s grandson, who is now living in Los Angeles after quitting as a working royal, urges members of the armed forces to train their “mind and body as one”. The project, led by Harry, has been three years in the making. It was due to be unveiled in June but the launch has been brought forward to help service personnel who may be dealing with new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. “Today, when we talk about fitness, we don’t just mean how fast you can run or how much weight you can carry,” Harry says in the clip. “This is about mental fitness, strength and resilience, not just while wearing a uniform, but for the rest of your life. If you want to be truly fit, strong and healthy, you need to train your mind and body as one. Some people run, others swim, cycle or lift weights in order to be physically fit. But what do you do to stay mentally fit? Think about what you can do to unlock your potential, and to perform at the highest level.” HeadFIT has been developed in partnership with The Royal Foundation’s Heads Together campaign, the Ministry of Defence and King’s College London, with clinical advice from psychologist Dr Vanessa Moulton.

[From The Independent]

You can see the Headfit site here. They put the site together pretty well, considering they thought they were going to do the big launch in June and not April. I’m including the video below… I’m sure they had professional psychologists working on how this video should sound welcoming and how it should be inviting and nonjudgmental. But the peppy music combined with Harry’s tone makes this sound very much like Harry’s trying to sell us all timeshares in Costa Rica. It’s nice though, and it’s a good thing. I wonder… if the tone around this will shift now that Harry’s face is attached, and it’s not just the rumor that William and Kate “took” one of Harry’s things.