Jim Parsons’ little blind dog gets lost in their new place and has to woof for help

Jim Parsons was on the Ellen Show, which is still incredibly awkward and hard to watch. She had a good rapport with him and it wasn’t as bad as some of her other at-home interviews, which have been truly bad. He’s promoting his new Ryan Murphy Netflix show, Hollywood, which is out later this week. Jim’s hair is too long like so many people now but he said there’s no way he’s going to let his husband cut it because that never works out well. He is considering bleaching it though, and Ellen had some advice for him about not damaging his hair. My favorite part was when he talked about his little blind dog, who isn’t familiar with their new place in New York and has to woof to get help.
How many dogs do you have? How are they doing?
We have a younger one, he’s two, he’s a maltese. He has some social anxiety issues. The older one is Rufus who, bless his little heart has gone officially blind. We just recently moved back from LA to New York and it’s kind of all new surroundings. It’s sad but it’s kind of adorable. You’ll just hear a [barks] and he’s in the middle of a room somewhere going ‘anyone, anyone because I don’t know where you are.’ He loves us so much he’s like ‘I don’t know why both of you retired, but I think it’s wonderful.’
You know there’s so many people who are adopting and rescuing dogs right now because they’re home all the time.
[From The Ellen Show on YouTube]
I have never known anyone with a blind pet, but I know people with deaf dogs. I have known so many people who adopted three-legged dogs and cats! It’s such a sweet thing to do. My aunts (they are married) love adopting animals in need and they rescued an incontinent pug who had been abandoned at a park. He is of course so loving and bonded to them. One of my aunts is an artist who is very crafty so she made him special dog diapers that also make it harder for him to lift his leg.
Jim is also taking art classes, he took them in person up until now and is now taking them on Zoom, which of course makes it harder for him to focus. He made the point that he can’t focus for more than a half an hour in general now, which I found relatable. I feel so bad for students who can’t go back to school or college, but especially for art students as that’s a subject that needs special materials and in-person instruction.
Here’s that interview.
Rufus!
Here’s his shout out to his art class. I related to what he said about seeing the other people. I’ve felt that way about a few Zoom classes and meetups.
View this post on Instagram
I hope everyone reading this is safe and healthy and not struggling for basic necessities… if you ARE fortunate enough to have your basic needs met and are looking to do something to help you maintain sanity, I wanted to recommend taking a class with @theartstudiony . They’re doing live classes via Zoom and, quite to my delight, I was not only able to figure out how to use Zoom, but I also painted this in the process! No museums are asking to display my first still life painting, but I feel just a LITTLE bit more peaceful from the process… and I got to see real life other people who were also taking the class – and real gift right now! That’s all – just a shout out of gratitude for the companionship and creative outlet and just spreading the word… link in bio ❤️
View this post on Instagram
…and here’s Rufus. Sometimes called “Rufie”. Which the spellcheck on my phone always changes to “Ruffle.” So sometimes he’s called “Ruffle” now. If you look closely, you can tell that Rufus is “talking” in this photo. Rufus “talks” a lot – and it is rarely “polite talk”. Many people might call it “growling,” in fact. But we love sweet little “Ruffle” and prefer to think of it as him chatting with us. ❤️🐶❤️📸 by Todd
That dog is a cutie!!!!
On another superficial note: if Jim Parson starts a beauty line I will be stocking his stuff, his skin is beyond flawless!
Omg, I love his little dog!
Also, my husband and I were in LA last fall, and our rental was being used to film a few shots for the Hollywood show! It was all extras, and some synchronized swimmers. We were thinking the scene might be like a two-second shot in the credits or something. It looks so glamorous and fabulous, and I’ve been so excited to see it to see if our rental is shown.
All of you all that live in LA, we loved it and are super jealous!
At least she seems better with him now. When they were in the studio it almost seemed like she hated him everytime he came on the show.
Awww their dogs are so precious. I really do want a pet (or pets, rather, as it would be guinea pigs) but I live alone, work full time, and my apartment is just not big enough. Bummer.
I can relate to the not being able to focus. But honestly, I’d like a survey of how many people – once this is over – actually managed to learn a new language or whatever. I don’t think my brain is made to function better under stressful circumstances like these. I can keep it together for now but that’s it.