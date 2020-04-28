Jim Parsons’ little blind dog gets lost in their new place and has to woof for help



Jim Parsons was on the Ellen Show, which is still incredibly awkward and hard to watch. She had a good rapport with him and it wasn’t as bad as some of her other at-home interviews, which have been truly bad. He’s promoting his new Ryan Murphy Netflix show, Hollywood, which is out later this week. Jim’s hair is too long like so many people now but he said there’s no way he’s going to let his husband cut it because that never works out well. He is considering bleaching it though, and Ellen had some advice for him about not damaging his hair. My favorite part was when he talked about his little blind dog, who isn’t familiar with their new place in New York and has to woof to get help.

How many dogs do you have? How are they doing?

We have a younger one, he’s two, he’s a maltese. He has some social anxiety issues. The older one is Rufus who, bless his little heart has gone officially blind. We just recently moved back from LA to New York and it’s kind of all new surroundings. It’s sad but it’s kind of adorable. You’ll just hear a [barks] and he’s in the middle of a room somewhere going ‘anyone, anyone because I don’t know where you are.’ He loves us so much he’s like ‘I don’t know why both of you retired, but I think it’s wonderful.’ You know there’s so many people who are adopting and rescuing dogs right now because they’re home all the time.

I have never known anyone with a blind pet, but I know people with deaf dogs. I have known so many people who adopted three-legged dogs and cats! It’s such a sweet thing to do. My aunts (they are married) love adopting animals in need and they rescued an incontinent pug who had been abandoned at a park. He is of course so loving and bonded to them. One of my aunts is an artist who is very crafty so she made him special dog diapers that also make it harder for him to lift his leg.

Jim is also taking art classes, he took them in person up until now and is now taking them on Zoom, which of course makes it harder for him to focus. He made the point that he can’t focus for more than a half an hour in general now, which I found relatable. I feel so bad for students who can’t go back to school or college, but especially for art students as that’s a subject that needs special materials and in-person instruction.

Rufus!

Here’s his shout out to his art class. I related to what he said about seeing the other people. I’ve felt that way about a few Zoom classes and meetups.

