Kylie Jenner still sleeps on her left side with a pillow in-between her legs
Ever since I was a kid, I’ve used a secondary pillow by the side of my body while sleeping. It’s very acceptable in many Indian households, a body pillow or any kind of pillow at your side. I’ve never really bothered to quit the sleeping habit although I have tried, obviously, to sleep here and there without a pillow at my side. It never goes well. Pregnant women have also found that they too love a good body pillow or support pillow, and they can even get some specialty pregnancy pillows which are designed especially to support a pregnant woman sleeping on her side. Well, it turns out that Kylie Jenner grew so accustomed to that side-pillow deal, she’s still sleeping that way, two years after giving birth.

Love this normalization of people who need some kind of body pillow! That tweet was full of comments, first-person testimonials from other women who feel the same way. Here’s my question though… Kylie sleeps on one side (her left side) the entire night without moving, or moving the pillow? How? Depending on how I feel or the temperature, I sleep on my right side, left side or sometimes on my back (with one knee still hiked on the side-pillow). I almost always fall asleep on my left side, but I totally move around.

Photos courtesy of Kylie’s Instagram.

  1. Tammy says:
    April 28, 2020 at 7:11 am

    She looks so different in the last picture.

  2. Erinn says:
    April 28, 2020 at 7:12 am

    My right side is comfy while my left side typically hurts. I haven’t had a kid or anything, so I can’t comment on that aspect of it. But I think something is a little ‘off’ with my left shoulder (or maybe my right shoulder honestly) where it just doesn’t sit in the same position as the other one so I notice a big difference in comfort in terms.

    I have chronic pain though, and I’m turning 30 next month. I’m not looking forward to my 60s+ because my body is just always difficult as-is.

    More often than not though, I’ll go to bed sleeping on my back. If it’s a solid nights sleep I’ll still wake up on my back. If it’s not, I’ll spend most of the night tossing and turning between back and side sleeping – very occasionally stomach sleeping which I always regret in the morning.

    Does anyone use those knee pillows while sleeping on their backs? In addition to widespread pain (fibromyalgia) I also have some arthritis in my lower back from an injury. I keep considering purchasing something like those if it would relieve some of the pain.

    Bedding and jackets/hoodies are things that will ALWAYS suck my money away, and I’m cool with that.

  3. Veronica S. says:
    April 28, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Oh, excellent, the race cosplay is back.

    Pillow between the legs keeps the spine level if you’re sleeping on your side, that’s why most people prefer it. I’m a side or back sleeper if there ever was one, but I can’t do it if I don’t have something leveling me out. Too hard on the back for long periods of time.

  4. MMC says:
    April 28, 2020 at 7:30 am

    I can’t sleep in any position other than on my stomach ( i change sides though multiple times before I fall asleep), but that’s apparently very bad for your spine. Does anyine have any tips for switching to at least sleeping on my side?

    • Léna says:
      April 28, 2020 at 7:56 am

      I also try to avoid sleeping on my stomach (even though I love it) and I discover that I can sleep as well on my side when a put a pillow resting between my stomach and the bed. Somehow mimics the idea I’m resting on my stomach

  5. manda says:
    April 28, 2020 at 7:31 am

    I’ve always slept with a pillow between my legs. I sleep on either side, but my knees kind of hurt if laid on top of each other, so the pillow creates a buffer

