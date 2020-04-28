Kylie Jenner still sleeps on her left side with a pillow in-between her legs

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve used a secondary pillow by the side of my body while sleeping. It’s very acceptable in many Indian households, a body pillow or any kind of pillow at your side. I’ve never really bothered to quit the sleeping habit although I have tried, obviously, to sleep here and there without a pillow at my side. It never goes well. Pregnant women have also found that they too love a good body pillow or support pillow, and they can even get some specialty pregnancy pillows which are designed especially to support a pregnant woman sleeping on her side. Well, it turns out that Kylie Jenner grew so accustomed to that side-pillow deal, she’s still sleeping that way, two years after giving birth.

it’s been two years since i birthed my baby and i STILL sleep on my left side with a pillow in-between my legs 😂… is anyone with me ? — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 27, 2020

Love this normalization of people who need some kind of body pillow! That tweet was full of comments, first-person testimonials from other women who feel the same way. Here’s my question though… Kylie sleeps on one side (her left side) the entire night without moving, or moving the pillow? How? Depending on how I feel or the temperature, I sleep on my right side, left side or sometimes on my back (with one knee still hiked on the side-pillow). I almost always fall asleep on my left side, but I totally move around.

it’s truly the best https://t.co/0YrKGX3uWv — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 27, 2020

i was a stomach sleeper pre pregnancy https://t.co/2nW7NBdnM0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 27, 2020