Diamond & Silk, Trump’s favorite vloggers, got kicked off Fox News for being crazy

Diamond & Silk are two African-American women (sisters) who get paid to spout the craziest Republican talking points. Blonde women have been getting paid to do the same for decades, but there’s a cottage industry for people of color willing to act as props to the GOP. Diamond & Silk have been elevated by Donald Trump and his administration for years. Trump gladly poses with them and invites them to his Nazi rallies and he uses them as props to show that his supporters are not exclusively Nazis and white supremacists. There’s a problem though! That problem is that Diamond & Silk are idiots and they’re crazy as f–k. They’ve used the pandemic to spread some of the most batsh-t insane conspiracies, and now even FOX NEWS is pulling them off their airwaves. LOL.

Fox News has cut ties with MAGA vlogging superstars Diamond & Silk, who had contributed original content to the network’s streaming service Fox Nation since shortly after its late 2018 launch. The sudden split comes after the Trump-boosting siblings have come under fire for promoting conspiracy theories and disinformation about the coronavirus. “After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” a source with knowledge of the matter told The Daily Beast. After rising to prominence during the 2016 election, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson leveraged their newfound celebrity into regular sycophantic appearances on Fox News, resulting in President Donald Trump raving about their performances, featuring them at rallies, and treating them as “senior advisers.” The social-media personalities were eventually tapped to provide weekly videos for Fox Nation after it launched as a subscription-based online video network. Their episodes, essentially 5-7 minute distillations of their freeform live-streams, appeared like clockwork on the streaming service until earlier this month. No new episodes of their online program have been uploaded since April 7, as CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy first noted over the weekend. Prior to this month, the duo never missed a week posting episodes since December 2018. The sisters’ Fox guest spots have also dried up recently. According to a search of TVEyes, a cable-news monitoring system, Diamond & Silk haven’t appeared on the network since a March 6 interview on Fox & Friends and a March 7 hit on the now-defunct Fox Business Network show hosted by Trish Regan, who was also ditched by Fox after her own comments calling the pandemic an “impeachment scam.” Diamond & Silk have used their heavy social-media presence to be at the forefront of right-wing misinformation about the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, during their March 30 livestream, the duo claimed that the number of American coronavirus deaths has been inflated to make Trump look bad.

[From The Daily Beast]

The Daily Beast cataloged some of Diamond & Silk’s coronavirus greatest hits, which included (but was not limited to): claiming that New Yorkers haven’t really been dying and that the death toll is a conspiracy involving the state government, morgues, funeral homes, etc; claiming that coronavirus is being “deliberately spread”; claiming that coronavirus is “man-made” and “engineered” by the deep state; claiming that WHO could turn off the pandemic with a switch; claiming that quarantines will make people sick; claiming that Bill Gates’ work on a vaccine is somehow suspicious and linked to “population control”; and finally, claiming that the virus is somehow linked to 5G technology. Can you imagine how f–king nutty you have to be for Fox News to pull the plug? What’s worse is that I’d be willing to bet that Trump actually believes in half of these conspiracies, so he’ll probably call up Fox News and tell them to bring back Diamond & Silk.

