Priyanka Chopra ‘got early information’ about the coronavirus in January

Priyanka Chopra took part in Vogue Magazine’s “lockdown issue” which was mostly just actors, celebrities and artists doing their own photos and talking about how they’ve spent their coronavirus lockdown. I had been wondering about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a lot, actually. While Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were doing tons of interviews via video conference, Nick and Pri have been relatively quiet. So quiet that some people think Priyanka is quietly gestating in lockdown. She doesn’t say anything about that in this Vogue piece, but she did talk about why she and Nick went into lockdown early:

She was an early corona-awareness person: “I got early information [about COVID-19] at the World Economic Forum in January. I attended with Global Citizen, and as the outbreak began in China, I remember there was a conversation about it. I work with the World Health Organization a lot and I’m the daughter of a physician, so I spoke to my mom and understood the severity of what it was—and what it could be if it wasn’t handled soon.”

Responsible lockdown: “Nick and I made quick decisions about the most responsible things to do, and made sure our family was taken care of—we checked in on people, and explained what the coronavirus was. We were supposed to be in India for Holi, but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down. Nick is a Type 1 diabetic, so we felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately.

She’s grateful to be bored: “I’m so grateful we’re together at this time, and that we weren’t stuck in different parts of the world because we both travel so much. And I feel incredibly blessed to be dealing with boredom, and not a lack of food or water, or the loss of a loved one. I’ve been coping by making donations to where people need help, and using my platform to promote the people who are actually on the ground, doing the work. The one thing keeping me calm is constantly reminding myself how lucky we are.

Nick is teaching her piano: “I’ve also started the piano—I make my husband teach me. I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day. He’s an in-house piano teacher, an in-house physical trainer, and an in-house writing partner—it’s good. I’ve taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing! But I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book.