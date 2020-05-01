Mike Pence’s office told journalists that they would need masks for the Mayo Clinic

It really is the dumbest timeline when “Mike Pence endangers Mayo Clinic staff and patients by refusing to wear a mask” is a week-long story. It should have been a one-day story about this stupid man doing a stupid thing. He should have apologized in the same newscycle and promised to do better and taken the sh-tload of criticism. But instead of doing that, apparently we have to argue about whether anyone told the Vice President of the United States to wear a mask in the middle of a pandemic. The infantalizing of white men, my God. So, after Pence’s visit the Mayo Clinic, Mother Pence went to Fox News to claim that her husband had no idea he was supposed to wear a mask. And when journalists called out the Pences for this very obvious lie, Pence’s office threatened to “retaliate.” I just…

Vice President Pence’s office has threatened to retaliate against a reporter who revealed that Pence’s office had told journalists they would need masks for Pence’s visit to the Mayo Clinic — a requirement Pence himself did not follow. Pence’s trip to the clinic Tuesday generated criticism after he was photographed without a surgical mask — the only person in the room not wearing one. The Minnesota clinic requires visitors to wear masks as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that he was unaware of the mask policy until his visit was over. But Steve Herman, who covers the White House for Voice of America, suggested that there was more to the story after Karen Pence’s interview. “All of us who traveled with [Pence] were notified by the office of @VP the day before the trip that wearing of masks was required by the @MayoClinic and to prepare accordingly,” tweeted Herman, who covered the trip as part of his rotation as one of the pool reporters, who share information with other reporters in limited-space situations. The tweet apparently enraged Pence’s staff, which told Herman that he had violated the off-the-record terms of a planning memo that had been sent to him and other reporters in advance of Pence’s trip. Herman said he was notified by the White House Correspondents’ Association that Pence’s office had banned him from further travel on Air Force Two, although a spokesperson in Pence’s office later told VOA managers than any punishment was still under discussion, pending an apology from Herman or VOA. The issue, according to people involved, is whether Herman’s tweet violated the off-the-record terms of a planning document sent via email Monday evening by the vice president’s office to reporters who planned to travel with Pence to the clinic.

[From WaPo]

Mother’s Husband hopes to make the issue about whether Steve Herman or any reporter has the right to publish anything from the vice president’s office which has been marked “off the record and for planning purposes only,” which is what the mask-requirement email was marked. Press corps journalists have long assumed that those documents are only off-the-record around the actual visit or event, because once the event is over, the need for secrecy is no longer a security issue. All of which to say, of f–king course Mike Pence knew the Mayo Clinic’s mask policy. He’s not a child. He could see that every single person he encountered was wearing a mask. He saw the press corps wearing masks, directed by his office. He knew he should wear a mask. He chose to minimize mask-wearing in public in the middle of a pandemic. A–hole.

Vice President Mike Pence flouted the Mayo Clinic’s policy that asks all visitors to wear face masks while touring the facility on Tuesday. He appeared to be the only person not wearing one while meeting staff and patients.https://t.co/hNWfS4p6O7 pic.twitter.com/6q0TqXtsw7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 28, 2020

Mike Pence wore a face mask today as he toured a ventilator production facility. This comes days after he came under fire for failing to wear one during his visit to the Mayo Clinic https://t.co/1N81UWMhrF pic.twitter.com/rn8Y53EuLN — TIME (@TIME) April 30, 2020