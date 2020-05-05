Anderson Cooper ‘reconciled’ with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani last year

I was surprisingly emotional reading Anderson Cooper’s Instagram post about his newborn son Wyatt Morgan Cooper. I don’t think I have the emotional wherewithal to actually watch the CNN segment where Anderson talks about his new son. I’m just not that strong enough these days. One of the things that made me even sadder was the thought that Anderson might be raising Wyatt by himself. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with single-parenthood by choice or circumstance, but I just feel like… Anderson is a cool guy and he deserves someone special in his life, someone not named Andy Cohen. Turns out, Anderson probably got back together with Benjamin Maisani last year. Anderson was with Benjamin for years, but they broke up in 2018. Guess the break-up didn’t last:

Rekindling the old flame. Anderson Cooper got back together with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani before welcoming his son, multiple sources exclusively reveal to Us Weekly. “Anderson has reconciled with Ben,” an insider says of the 52-year-old CNN anchor. “They very quietly got back together and are planning ahead. Ben is selling one of his clubs and cutting back on how much he does at night so he can spend more time at home with Anderson and the baby.” Cooper publicly came out as gay in July 2012, noting that he “couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself and proud.” Three years earlier, he was linked to Maisani, 47, after the pair were spotted out together multiple times in New York City. The couple dated for nine years before Cooper confirmed their split in March 2018. “Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much,” he said in a statement at the time. “We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together.” While the couple was making big plans for their future together as fathers, the longtime news anchor kept his happy news relatively private before his big announcement on TV “Very, very few people knew,” the source says. “He didn’t tell his team at CNN until just before the show. … Only a select few of his closest A-list pals — including Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen — were sworn to secrecy.”

[From Us Weekly]

Can I just say? I’m like 99% happy for Anderson and I think he’s a great guy and all of that, but I hate that he’s close friends with Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen, both of whom I consider to be two of the meanest narcissists in media/entertainment. I think Kelly and Andy both see Anderson as their big cool friend, the one who makes them appear “nice” or whatever. Anyway, I’m happy that Anderson and Benjamin are back together. Benjamin was a good boyfriend in that he kept information about his relationship with AC on lockdown, and he let AC come out publicly in his own time.

Oh, on last night’s episode of The Late Show, AC confirmed that Benjamin will be a “co-parent” to Wyatt.

AC was seen out in NYC, picking up a trash can with a lid from a hardware store. Let me guess… no one got him a Diaper Genie and he didn’t know he needed a trash can with a lid now that he has a baby?