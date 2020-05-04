“Mike Pence finally admits that he should have worn a mask” links
  • May 04, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mike Pence finally admits he should have worn a mask to the Mayo Clinic. [Jezebel]
Tonight would have been the Met Gala, sob. [LaineyGossip]
Beautiful Matt Bomer says words about being objectified. [Dlisted]
Rest in peace, Cady Groves. [Just Jared]
Duchess Camilla’s dog looks like he’s about to jump. [Go Fug Yourself]
Unpopular opinion: Malin Ackerman has always been a bad actress? [OMG Blog]
What’s streaming in May? [Pajiba]
Joe Scarborough & Donald Trump are still being gross to one another. [Towleroad]
One nice story from My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]
Timothee Chalamet wore ugly Stella McCartney pants. [RCFA]

7 Responses to ““Mike Pence finally admits that he should have worn a mask” links”

  1. Eleonor says:
    May 4, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    In the meantime he has put in danger a lot of people.

    • Lady D says:
      May 4, 2020 at 12:59 pm

      Well, he is an idiot, but I’m a little surprised people are still talking about it. I thought we’ve collectively agreed that Trump staff is, was, and always will be stupid. As predictable as night falling.

      • holly hobby says:
        May 4, 2020 at 1:08 pm

        People should forever talk about every stupid misstep this admin is doing. I’m just surprised he admitted it. After he ducked behind Mother and she lied her ass off. Both will go straight to hell – pray that away.

  2. Lucy says:
    May 4, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    I was (reluctantly) ready to drag Matt Bomer but luckily there was absolutely no need to. Of course he’d have a sense of humor about that!

  3. Paperclip says:
    May 4, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    “Popular opinion: Malin Ackerman has always been a bad actress.”

    There. Fixed it for ya…

  4. Truthiness says:
    May 4, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Pence’s face looks so deflated compared to how he usually looks. Look at his forehead. I think the shutdown has affected his botox appointments. And how is he that tan? Is he a big golfer/bronzer afficionado too?

  5. Marie says:
    May 4, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Malin was pretty good in Trophy Wife but was always eclipsed by her castmates, Bradley Whitford and Michaela Watkins.

