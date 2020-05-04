“Mike Pence finally admits that he should have worn a mask” links

Mike Pence finally admits he should have worn a mask to the Mayo Clinic. [Jezebel]
US Vice President Mike Pence has admitted during a Fox News town hall that he should have worn a mask on his visit to the Mayo Clinic last week. https://t.co/0BAsori4hO
— CNN (@CNN) May 4, 2020
In the meantime he has put in danger a lot of people.
Well, he is an idiot, but I’m a little surprised people are still talking about it. I thought we’ve collectively agreed that Trump staff is, was, and always will be stupid. As predictable as night falling.
People should forever talk about every stupid misstep this admin is doing. I’m just surprised he admitted it. After he ducked behind Mother and she lied her ass off. Both will go straight to hell – pray that away.
I was (reluctantly) ready to drag Matt Bomer but luckily there was absolutely no need to. Of course he’d have a sense of humor about that!
“Popular opinion: Malin Ackerman has always been a bad actress.”
There. Fixed it for ya…
Pence’s face looks so deflated compared to how he usually looks. Look at his forehead. I think the shutdown has affected his botox appointments. And how is he that tan? Is he a big golfer/bronzer afficionado too?
Malin was pretty good in Trophy Wife but was always eclipsed by her castmates, Bradley Whitford and Michaela Watkins.