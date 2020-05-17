Judi Dench on not being able to drive: ‘It’s terrible to be so dependent on people’

Huge props to British Vogue for putting Dame Judi Dench on their June cover. American magazines, for the most part, avoid putting any woman older than 50 on their covers. If they put an 85 year old woman on an American cover, they would probably find some way to use a really old photo of her. Anyway, I love Judi. Everybody loves Judi. She’s one of the most beloved and unproblematic treasures in entertainment. This cover profile was exceptionally well-written too – British Vogue spoke to her just before and just after the coronavirus lockdown, and Judi was already locking down in her Surrey home. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On the lockdown: “I am sure I feel like everyone else, such unprecedented times are quite hard to comprehend… What is a good thing is that it has made people aware of the predicament of others who are completely alone. If a great deal of kindness comes out of this, then that will be a plus.”
On her role in Cats: “The cloak I was made to wear! Like five foxes f**king on my back.” She’d hoped she would look rather elegant. Instead: “A battered, mangy old cat,” she says, appalled. “A great big orange bruiser. What’s that about?” I reassure her that irony-loving younger audiences can’t get enough of it, and she nods. “I had a very nice email… no, not an email.” A text? “Yes, a text, from Ben Whishaw [the actor], who just doted on it. So sweet. So lovely.”
She’s been a Quaker since her teens & she loves nature: “I’ve planted all those trees for friends. I bought an acre and a half or something in Scotland and, in actual fact, I’m going to plant 12 trees in the next two, three weeks, because the family is flying to Barbados and back, six of us. And I think that is, you know, being responsible. Don’t you?” She will later remark, after that holiday has been and gone and she is deep in quarantine in late March, “We have the incredible bonus of glorious weather at the moment, and for me it is the most wonderful time of year. To see the trees coming into blossom and daffodils in the garden, they certainly give you hope, and we need a lot of that at the moment. I am very aware of people who may not have a garden and are not as fortunate to be able to sit outside in the sunshine.”
What she enjoys about being 85: “Nothing. I don’t like it at all. I don’t think about it. I don’t want to think about it. They say age is an attitude… it’s horrible.”
On her deteriorating eyesight: “I saw Mags – Maggie Smith – the other day, and she said, ‘My god, I think they’re going to stop me driving my car.’” Dench had to give up driving a few years ago, when her sight began to deteriorate. She misses it horribly. “It’s the most terrible shock to your system. Ghastly. It’s terrible to be so dependent on people.”
Her late husband Michael Williams: “He used to cry when he laughed. The more he laughed the more he cried. Oh god, he made me laugh.”
On Harvey Weinstein: “My sympathies go to anybody who went through an experience like that. It’s very upsetting.” On some level it’s clear she is still computing it; to have so misjudged a boss and friend. “It’s good that things come to the surface and are spoken about and people feel a kind of freedom, I’m sure.” Were you ever sexually harassed in your own career? “No,” she says, adding obliquely, “not something that I wasn’t able to deal with.”
How she spends her time in lockdown: “I haven’t got my family with me, but we are keeping in touch lots by phone calls and FaceTime. I am disciplining myself to learn all the sonnets. I try to learn something new every day, anything.” If she makes the font mega-sized, it works, she says.
I’ve seen Judi talk in interviews about how her deteriorating eyesight has changed the way she works – she truly can’t sit and read her scripts and memorize her lines that way. She gets family members to read scripts to her, then she records the audio of her lines so she can listen to them repeatedly and that’s how she learns them. She seems incredibly close to her family and they seem to enjoy spending time with her, so I imagine the quarantine has been very difficult for her, even though she was putting on a brave face in March. Also, I had no idea she’s a Quaker! And omg, Ben Whishaw texted her a compliment for Cats?? I love him so hard.
Cover and photo courtesy of British Vogue.
Gorgeous cover!
Gorgeous human being. I love Judi Dench. And Kaiser is so right about how publications never put a woman this old on cover. Look at Vanity Fair recent cover which used a young photo of Princess Anne. At over 70, VF obviously felt a current photo of Princess Anne would not boost sales.
I didn’t know how much I needed Dame Judi Dench today.
I still love a good episode of As Time Goes By. And her narration of Spaceship Earth is perfection. She is a treasure.
you can thank the Phoenicians for that!!! (I hope they keep her as narrator when they redo it.)
Me too Becks! If I come back from lock down to find someone else saying “Like a grand am miraculous spaceship” I’m not sure I’ll be able to cope. I had to cancel 3 trips I had planned between March 15 when they closed and today. I should be there now. And I had planned to ride Space Ship Earth as my last ride because I knew it was closing for refurbishment. But there are always YouTube ride throughs If they take away her voice.
I saw a very amusing video clip of her and her grandson on social media. I think it was a tiktok clip and he was trying to stump her on riddles. I loved to see how close he is to his grandmother.
Watched both “Exotic Marigold Hotel” movies a couple of weeks ago. She a firecracker!
Those were awesome!
I loved her in the James Bond movies, she was the Boss!!
@harla – yes, she & Daniel Craig has the best chemistry in those movies…
JudiDenchForever 💖
Of course, <3 Judi Dench.
Not being able to drive really made my dad depressed. He has Parkinson's, and insisted for so long (too long) that it was "just a diagnosis." We finally had to stage an intervention to confiscate his car keys-it got ugly.
“Are the shades of Pemberly to be thus polluted?”, the best.
Forgot that she was a great Lady Catherine in P and P with Kiera Knightly. Also there is a great documentary entitled, Tea With the Dames. Directed by Roger Michell, with Dames Maggie Smith, Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, and Joan Plowright sitting around a table chatting about their acting history and aging in the business. Very much worth checking out. Loved all 4 of these salty, great broads.