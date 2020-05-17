Prince Andrew appeared on Fergie’s social media & people tagged the FBI

Sarah Ferguson posted this ^ photo on her social media on Friday. She posted it with the message: “On International Family Day .. I am so proud of our united loving family #InternationalFamilyDay.” “United” huh. So united that she and Andrew bought a luxe Swiss chalet and then mysteriously skipped the 2019 payment when Jeffrey Epstein died. Almost as if the Swiss chalet was being paid for by a mystery benefactor who then pulled the funds as soon as Epstein was dead? That kind of “united.” Check out the comments under the tweet too – people were tagging the FBI and posting photos of Epstein. I do legitimately feel sorry for Beatrice and Eugenie though – they have to know AT LEAST that this makes them look bad, and that they should honestly avoid this kind of smarmy photo-op with both of their terrible parents.

Speaking of smarmy and Jeffrey Epstein, Netflix made a documentary called Filthy Rich. The trailer was released a few days ago:

It looks interesting. I’m not sure how much “new” information there will be in this documentary, but it looks like a good primer for those who haven’t followed the story. It also looks like the producers spent a lot of time interviewing Epstein’s survivors. I’m glad. Those women will likely never get their day in court. Unless the FBI raids the Royal Lodge (which is unlikely).

Meanwhile, I find it suspicious that the Mail keeps running some very negative stories about the Yorks. It feels like this is a new directive, somewhere, by someone – that it’s “open season” on Andrew at long last. The latest is a Mail on Sunday preview of a book called The Making of Prince Andrew. The book and article is about the psychology behind the “making of Andrew,” basically the psychology of entitled pervert and buffoon. You can read it here.

As for the Swiss chalet debacle, the British papers are running quotes from friends of the “glamorous French grandmother” who owns the chalet. She was friends with Fergie and Andrew and that’s why she made the unconventional payment plan situation for the purchase of the chalet. Now her friends say that she is no longer friends with the Yorks after they screwed her over on last year’s payment.

