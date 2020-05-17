Prince Andrew appeared on Fergie’s social media & people tagged the FBI

Sarah Ferguson posted this ^ photo on her social media on Friday. She posted it with the message: “On International Family Day .. I am so proud of our united loving family #InternationalFamilyDay.” “United” huh. So united that she and Andrew bought a luxe Swiss chalet and then mysteriously skipped the 2019 payment when Jeffrey Epstein died. Almost as if the Swiss chalet was being paid for by a mystery benefactor who then pulled the funds as soon as Epstein was dead? That kind of “united.” Check out the comments under the tweet too – people were tagging the FBI and posting photos of Epstein. I do legitimately feel sorry for Beatrice and Eugenie though – they have to know AT LEAST that this makes them look bad, and that they should honestly avoid this kind of smarmy photo-op with both of their terrible parents.
Speaking of smarmy and Jeffrey Epstein, Netflix made a documentary called Filthy Rich. The trailer was released a few days ago:
It looks interesting. I’m not sure how much “new” information there will be in this documentary, but it looks like a good primer for those who haven’t followed the story. It also looks like the producers spent a lot of time interviewing Epstein’s survivors. I’m glad. Those women will likely never get their day in court. Unless the FBI raids the Royal Lodge (which is unlikely).
Meanwhile, I find it suspicious that the Mail keeps running some very negative stories about the Yorks. It feels like this is a new directive, somewhere, by someone – that it’s “open season” on Andrew at long last. The latest is a Mail on Sunday preview of a book called The Making of Prince Andrew. The book and article is about the psychology behind the “making of Andrew,” basically the psychology of entitled pervert and buffoon. You can read it here.
As for the Swiss chalet debacle, the British papers are running quotes from friends of the “glamorous French grandmother” who owns the chalet. She was friends with Fergie and Andrew and that’s why she made the unconventional payment plan situation for the purchase of the chalet. Now her friends say that she is no longer friends with the Yorks after they screwed her over on last year’s payment.
Interesting not heard much discussion about this book on Andrew or the Epstein documentary by British media types who have been rabidly debating Omid/Carolyn’s book even though they came out this month& that book isn’t out until August.
I’m disappointed but not surprised with Fergie’s constant support of Andrew. Putting aside the fact that he’s the father to her kids and that they probably still have feelings for each other, he’s probably also her piggy bank. Let’s her have the royal adjacent lifestyle she never really wanted to lose in the first place.
Without him, she looses the palaces and the privilege of still pretending she’s a royal duchess
Honestly we know she doesn’t have palaces and I don’t think she has much in the way of privilege either. I believe she just has zero common sense and she still has feelings for him.
I’ve not seen Emily Giffin mention this POS in her rants about “bad” members of the BRF. Hmmmmmmm
Well Andrew named his kids traditional royal names, so EG is fine with him.
hahahahaha!! very clever! I must admit I don’t know for SURE that she hasn’t, but I am fairly sure, and I do think that speaks volumes as to her motivation.
Most of them seem to support Andy more than Harry and Meghan.
I howled when I saw people were tagging the FBI. That’s exactly the kind of response the picture deserved.
That was amazing. Sometimes twitter can be fun and that was one of those times.
Same!! Just the laugh I needed today. A sign that people have had enough of him.
I will be brutally honest and say I no longer feel sorry for Beatrice and Eugenie. They’re grown women who have made a choice to be seen actively supporting their father. They’re more than capable of saying “Mum, I don’t want you to release new pictures of me with him because the public are quite right to ask for him to speak to the FBI and it’s downright embarrassing for me that he hasn’t”, etc.
They’ve made their choice, now they should be viewed accordingly.
So true! They’re not minors with no choice in the matter. They are both in their thirties, aren’t they? So yeah, they are choosing to be a part of the “genteel family man” charade.
➕💯. Rae —- Totally agree. The York women have chosen sides and their ongoing public support says it all. I understand loving a parent and maintaining a private relationship in this case; however, by publicly showing support they are clearly sending a message that Andrew’s despicable, illegal, and immoral activities are fine with them. Eugenie’s support is especially disturbing as she wanted to engage public awareness of sexually trafficked females and was launching that support initiative right when Andrew’s self-imploding interview was televised. Boom, she folds up that tent and goes silent.
This.
They aren’t two toddlers.
They are grown women, I understand it’s their father but publicly supporting him?
No.
No pity
Hard agree. I understand he’s their father but they’re making it clear that they will stick by him no matter what even in public, not just in private or only in private.
Eugenie even had a weapons dealer who brokered meetings between Andrew and Gaddafi. He probably was Andrew’s choice but Eugenie is a grown woman who can easily say “Look dad I don’t want this shitty person who is BFFs with dictators to be at my wedding.”
I’m going to go against the grain and say I do still have a lot of sympathy for them, even though they’re obviously making questionable choices. They might be grown women but I can’t imagine how it must feel to find out that your father, a man I assume they love very deeply, isn’t at all who they probably thought he was. Maybe they’re in denial, maybe they don’t know what to do but I don’t think it’s fair to be overly hard on them when we have no idea what it must be like to be in their shoes. I can imagine loads of guilt tripping is probably going on from Andrew and Fergie.
The tagging of the FBI did make me smile as social media is NOT letting this be forgotten even thou Mummy has the mainstream media paid off on the subject of her favourite son.
Whenever I see photo’s of Andrew and Fergie it makes me think of a pair of skeevy middle aged swingers.
They’re nuts for posting this photo, all of them. They think they have a following?! Eugenie and Beatrice might be less guilty because they have “jobs” and take ubers etc, but Andy and his consort have been on the grift all their lives. His Payola at the Palace scheme – if your venture made money you had to pay him a tribute forever.
Done with these people.
They are all disgusting grifters. The more I read about PedoAndy and his idiotic entitled trash wife the more my blood boils. As for the daughters, they have choices to make. And so far they’re not making the right ones…
Shout out to everyone who tagged the FBI! And ugh Fergie is just as bad & skeevy as Andrew. And always so tone-deaf. Part of me feels bad for the girls, as they can’t help who their parents are. But the other part of me is like read the room (!!) & stop being so public with him. Even if they believe he’s innocent, they have to understand how he’s perceived and how they look supporting him publicly.
I will definitely be watching the doc. I want these women to keep talking about what they went through in any forum they can.
I am gonna watch Filthy Rich just for the views so these survivors can still get attention and interviewed about what happened to them. That is what I can do as someone who believes them and wants some justice.
I hope this documentary hones in how Alex Azar made the sweetheart deal that protected countless rich pedophiles that utilized Epstein’s services, and they keep mentioning his name – not just referring to hims as the DA. People (Republicans) need to recognize his name and realize that Trump happily gave him a job in his administration (and in a position you, especially, don’t want a pedophile protector in)
This attention seeking hangers on, freeloader and failed ‘business woman’ is annoying.
The thing with Fergie is that she is the only one who constantly hints about the ‘fantastic family union’. If they are still an union, if she is Andy’s woman again/still, why not say it openly? Why the constant hinting on social media? If Philips is the problem to do so… well, don’t think the old man is aware of the family matters any longer; he is almost in his grave.
The York attempts at normalizing themselves and their rife-with-shady-activities lives really disgust me. Sarah and Andrew, who I think effectively function as a single unit, have been grifting for decade. It seems like maybe the tides are starting to turn on them and I hope that a solid investigative journalist is able to lift the veil on their shenanigans.
As for Eugenie and Beatrice, I’m not sure where I fall. I think it’s hard to realize that your parents aren’t the people you had hoped. That said, I agree with so many other commenters that they’re adults and continue to very publicly support their parents, despite the mounting evidence of their crimes. Clearly, if B&E are living with their parents during a pandemic, they have a very close relationship with A&F.