Ingrid Seward: The Countess of Wessex is ‘exactly what the royal family needs’

View this post on Instagram
Via: @t.lighthouse . We were delighted to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex to our foodbank warehouse to join volunteers packing emergency food parcels. The Countess spent time assembling food parcels for delivery to the vulnerable in the Woking borough impacted by the coronavirus. She also heard from the staff and regular volunteers at The Lighthouse about the work the foodbank is doing to help those in need, as well as our other projects which are supporting the local community. . #kindness #belief #hope #wokingfoodbank #lighthousewoking @theroyalfamily #wearewoking . photos: @edpeers
In the wake of Sussexit, there were a multitude of stories about which royals would “step up” and “replace” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It seemed that even though those royal commentators were smearing Meghan and Harry as the two biggest disasters ever for the Windsors, there was also an acknowledgement that their star power was profoundly needed for the survival of such an antiquated institution. Basically, Harry and Meghan made the monarchy look sexy and modern, and the fact that they were bullied out of the country makes the monarchy look like what it is: boring, fussy, colonialist, racist, sexist and outdated.
Still, the “who will step up” conversation was sort of hilarious. I mean, shouldn’t the Future Queen and Future King step up? Are William and Kate still not enough? Do buttons not count as work?? So it was funny that as soon as Will & Kate got what they wanted – all of the attention on them, with the Sussexes exiled – the commentators were instantly like “well sh-t, who ELSE is there?” So all eyes turned to Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Reportedly, she’s been ready since January to “step up” in the wake of Sussexit. Now Sophie is being embiggened by the same people who have been trying to embiggen William and Kate for years:
Sophie Wessex is ‘exactly what the royal family needs’ because she ‘just gets on with it’ and doesn’t take on projects that are ‘very glamorous’, according to a royal expert. Ingrid Seward has revealed how the Countess, 55, approaches her role in The Firm in an ‘unfussy way’ and said she ‘gets on with things regardless of the attention.’
The Countess, who is currently isolating at her home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, with husband Prince Edward, 56, and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, has been seen volunteering at foodbanks and making lunches for NHS staff in recent weeks.
Seward told CBC News: ‘Sophie does everything very quietly, partly because the media don’t follow her obsessively as they do with William and Catherine and partly because the things she does aren’t necessarily very glamorous.’
Seward went on to say it was exactly what the Royal Family needs and likened her to Princess Anne, who is often considered the hardest-working royal. The royal expert said Sophie would likely follow in her footsteps, thanks to her ‘unfussy’ attitude. She went on to explain how Sophie was ‘someone who just gets on with things regardless of the attention they receive’, which was exactly what was needed in The Firm.
Meanwhile fellow expert Katie Nicholl went on to reveal how Sophie ‘goes about her duty diligently and quietly’, explaining that it was part of the reason the Countess is so close to the Queen. Katie said that their companionship came ‘gradually’ and without pushiness on Sophie’s part, with the two women both enjoying riding, military history and ‘a wicked sense of humour.’
Over the past few years, I’ve come to understand the dysfunctional nature of the Windsors even better, and how the dysfunction starts with the Queen and “trickles down” to the rest of the family. Queen Elizabeth is a petty B who loathes when anyone “outshines” her in any way. She WANTS the women in her family to behave like Anne – to be boring and hard-working and never outshine the Queen. But that’s not what’s best for the survival of the monarchy, and the Queen’s dysfunction has done such irreparable harm to the Crown. The Crown NEEDS youth, vitality, interest, modernity, and yes, drama. They need to be able to relate to all people, not just staid, ancient, gatekeeping old royalists.
I’m not saying this as shade for Sophie in particular – I think she’s been doing some good work overall, and she was the first royal to really don gloves and a mask and volunteer at local charities during the pandemic. But Sophie’s work never gets much attention, and neither does Anne’s. And that’s not good for the monarchy.
“Your determination, teamwork and skill has resulted in a hospital that will help to provide care to anyone in need.”
The Countess of Wessex has sent a video message to officially open the new NHS Nightingale Hospital North East in Sunderland. pic.twitter.com/GwBMcxxZCW
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 5, 2020
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
After 20 years and The Sophie tapes, she’s now what the family needs? Okayyyyyyy
Exactly, lol. Her own husband’s sexuality will be forever in question thanks to her antics. Meghan was what the RF needed and they were too stupid to see it. Ingrid Seward is full of it, just like the other reporters.
I respect the work Sophie does- it’s shameful her volunteering is apparently not going to count for her numbers.
All this overshadowing talk but why has it been ok for years for Cambridges to overshadow the monarch& immediate heirs? In that big call they did with nurses, Kate’s picture published in papers was bigger than everyone including the Queen. Why no tantrums over this eg?
She may be what they WANT, but she’s not what they NEED.
Exactly Elizabeth! This reminds me of a Coldplay song……”you get what you want, but not what you need. Stuck in reverse…..”. The Firm is definitely, stuck in reverse.
So after 20 years they dusted this woman off and decided she’s the answer to their prayers?
Good luck staying relevant.
Stop trying to make Sophie happen; it’s never going to happen.
Right. They’ve been trying for months now, but truly no one cares.
it’s so fetch!
At this point the RR are trying to do a job interview with every single member of the royal family in order to try and “replace” the Sussexes. When the public inevitably doesn’t take onto Sophie like the RR keep hoping, they’ll move onto the York girls or something. But you can’t replace the Sussexes.
Look Sophie does her work and does it well but come on. Let’s not make this woman out to be some sort of secret superstar oozing charisma – if she was the RR would have capitalised on her years ago
During the Trump invasion last year, Sophie’s assigned task seemed to keep Ivanka and Jared far away from the Queen. Not a single picture of Ivanka and the Queen has surfaced so she did her job well.
Yawwwnnn.
She gets no attention because she’s as dull as dishwater. The most attention she’s got in maybe 5 years was after her mean treatment of the Sussexes. And even then, most people forgot about her again within the hour.
Yawwwnnn. Whatever. 😞
One thing I always find weird about the Sophie talk is that no one ever mentions her husband — the actual son of the queen. What is he doing to step up? What does he do at all? Anyway, Sophie would be the perfect person to replace Meghan because she’s not even close to being competition for Kate. And that’s exactly how they like it. They’ll continue to miss the heck out of Harry though.
Very good points made
Edward does a LOT most of it goes un reported by the media as they are not interested in him or what he does. He does a lot for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme – when Phil retired he stepped up and is heavily involved in it. Its been said he will take this over completely when his father passes as well as he will inherit his father’s title – the Duke of Edinburgh.
I looked up the Court Circular numbers and indeed Edward is a quiet workhorse, fourth behind Charles, Anne and the Queen in 2019, and third behind Charles and Anne in 2018. And while his children aren’t little, they are still teens.
It seems that the relevancy and survival of the monarchy rests on the shoulders of the women who marry in, not the men who are born in.
That’s been true for a while (since at least WW2 when the queen was a wild success in the USA and no one cared about the king). And my theory is that it’s because the things royalty does (taking cute pictures, ribbon-cutting, fluffy charitable work) are all associated with femininity.
Edward has always had high engagement numbers, usually around the same as Andrew. And he was polite to Harry and Meghan during the commonwealth service so he should be given credit for not being a rude ass. Sadly his wife didn’t get the memo.
Me asking: who is Sophie Wessex?
Rest of the world: That’s exactly the point!
What was the quote last week about Sophie compared to Meghan? She’s a ford fiesta and Meghan is a Lamborghini? that pretty much sums it up. The Lamborghini is ALWAYS going to get more attention and its not really the fiesta’s fault, its just how it is.
sophie is fine. I have questions about her behavior behind the scenes, based on what we saw at Westminster Abbey, but in terms of appeal, she’s fine. She works, she seems close to her kids (without all the PR about being a “hands on mother” and totally normal), she does a lot of international travel – she’s fine. She’s not exciting, she’s not charismatic, she’s just….fine.
And that’s okay, but that’s not going to replace the Sussexes and its not going to help keep the royal family relevant.
She’s fine and safe. Won’t rock the boat in either direction for the monarchy. Won’t be competition for Kate, most importantly. I just can’t help but laugh at the fact that this lady has been there for 20 years but is stepping up to replace someone who was only around for 2.
By not putting her food bank visits in the CC, she’s letting the Cambridges continue their lazy ways which is what they like. There remains no justifiable reason why they haven’t left Anmer to physically help at a shelter or food bank. The “young royals” are in the lowest risk age group of the working royals whereas Sophie is over 50 where the risk is more significant. Kate clearly has time to darken her tan, so maybe she can sacrifice some of that time to actually help others.
Once a week zoom calls are pathetic for the FFK and FFQC. The tabloids are only looking at Sophie as a replacement because the supposed superstars are so useless and have been for years. It was easy to shift blame on the Sussexes and divert from the real issue, which is that the second in line heir and his wife are dilettantes who do the absolute bare minimum.
She always seems more of a lady in waiting to me, rather then a working royal.
She and her husband work hard in the family ‘firm’ but I recall this is exactly what Seward said a few weeks ago about another married in Duchess.
Sophie and I are the same age and while she’s aging quite nicely, she’s never going to spark the interest of the younger generations and that’s what the royal family needs to remain relevant. The Wessex’s don’t live where the younger generations live, social media wise, they don’t project an understanding of the needs and challenges of the younger generations, they just seem a bit boring.
Personally, I used to really like Sophie until I saw her attitude at the Commonwealth Service and poof, just like that I’m done with her. I imagine that I’m not the only one either.
I was quite disappointed with her at the service as well. It seemed so desperate to snub Meghan and Harry so obviously for the sake of pleasing the Cambridges.
But work ethic wise, Sophie has more than disproven all the hands on mother excuses that Kate has trotted our over the years to justify the horrible engagement numbers.
Sophie had a business before she got married. It wasn’t a bs position. And when she first married into the family she kept running the business and did engagements as well. A fairly significant number. Sophie also almost died giving birth to Louise. And even during that year she still managed more engagements than Kate ever did.
Sophie can give speeches without people cringing and she has been steady at around 300 engagements per year, some of them including women’s issues. The problem is the media never found her as interesting as the younger royals. And once William and Kate got married, the media switched focus and they pretended Sophie never existed and ignored how a hands on mother had been tripling Kate’s output even with young children.
I think this is why Sophie didn’t like Meghan
(apparently she is the one that called Meghan a degree wife. ) Meghan is a very hard worker and her work gets attention. Sophie doesn’t have to worry about Kate and William being hard workers. I think Sophie wants to be the royal that is known for working hard.
After her behavior at the CW service I find her very shady.
The fact that Meghan and Harry were only a team for the working royals for 2 years and they’re desperately trying to find a “replacement”…..I thought they were irrelevant? I though they weren’t apart of the slimmed down monarchy? Why are they pulling someone even further down the line to try and replace them?
I’m sorry, you lost me the first time you claimed that Meghan, who was a working member of the royal family for less than two years, the last year of which she was mostly on maternity leave or her extended mental health break, is somehow the lynchpin in the survival of a 1500 year old institution. Meghan’s popularity is dismal in the U.K., with the exact people whose tax dollars support the monarchy. It would take a massive overhaul of the British system of government to abolish the monarchy entirely and the citizenry certainly isn’t going to rise up and do it on behalf of someone they apparently loathe.
Stop lying! Do you live in the U.K.? Meghan was and is very popular hence all the negative media against her.
When someone gave the Queen flowers to pass on to Meghan or at the races, the crowd was shouting for Meghan and all her events were packed out with well wishers and crowds!
Please stop trying to rewrite history that is clearly documented on social media and normal media.
Meghan didn’t really take a maternity leave. She never stop working and her work in less than 2 years had more influence and impact than anything Sophie or any other royal woman did the last 20 years.
She broke historical records with her editing of British Vogue, same for the cookbook and the capsule for smart work.
Let’s not even talk about Harry And the invictus games + Sentebale.
Her popularity isn’t even “dismal” as you say. It’s only the baby boomers and older gen y that truly have an opinion on Meghan and the monarchy. Everyone else truly doesn’t have much of an opinion on the monarchy – good or bad. The only time people really care is during weddings/births/major life events. The average citizen on the street isn’t going “Oh did you see that the Duchess of Cambridge did an engagement today?!”
I agree. The monarchy won’t be dismantled now. But as a new generation comes in and an older generation who truly cares starts to die out (as grim as that sounds), who knows what the future holds.
Would anyone have predicted in 2010 that Andrew would step down from his duties a decade later?
From the crowds who scream Meghan’s name, and the way the youths responded to her at that school she toured, the average person seems to adore her. The constant hit pieces in the media have brainwashed a few haters like YOU. But from what I have read AND seen YOUR loathing is just that YOURS! You can’t speak for anybody else.
Tax *dollars*?
Yes, tell me more about how people in the UK feel about Meghan.
Boom!
@Lolo, put down the ***** ****.
There is a video from the Ascot Races, when the carriages carrying the Royal families passed the grandstand and take a wild guess who got the most applause, the carriage with Meghan and screams of Meghan’s name.
I can’t speak to Meghan’s popularity in the UK, to your point about being the lynchpin of the continuation of the Monarchy, I agree that is a bit of fan fiction.
The BRF have survived centuries and this one couple isn’t going to ‘save’ it or ‘bring it down.’ It is inevitable that change will occur when TQ passes and Charles is crowned and it is likely that will begin the slow end to the Monarchy – not because of any one set of people or events, but simply because the time for Royalty really has passed.
I just don’t see the general public caring about the Cambridge vs Sussex, Petty Betty etc. Standom hysteria.
Now do I buy there are certain sites that are surviving on M&H stories? Absolutely, especially in the pandemic dearth of gossip.
William and Kate need to follow her, atleast she gets out there like Meghan, come on these people need to earn their keep, I’m sorry but if the direct in lines make/control more money than the rest of the brf they should be working more than the others not expecting the others to save their asses everytime, get rid of the monarchy everthing is so backwards!
Yes she is , 100% white, 100% boring.
Can they stay focus on her and leave Meghan alone??
Oh yes nobody is interested in her she doesn’t generate clics
The reason why the likes of Sophie and Anne can ‘just get on with it’ is because literally no one give AF about them. I always respected Sophie until that CW ceremony, and that recent video with Kate, she had her nose firmly up her arse.
Outside of the various Standom’s, do most people really give AF about any of them? Outside of the gossip (which is pretty slow because pandemic) they don’t particularly serve much of a purpose to the general public.
After Sophie’s performance at the Commonwealth service I beg to differ. Quite frankly, what the Royal Family needs is her husband Edward, as Sophie will simply serve as a nail in it’s coffin.
Sophie showed she was a bitch before the Commonwealth Service, there is a video of her telling off her protection officer.
When she first came on the scene and got a short haircut, she was going to be the new Diane, well she didn’t have Diana’s charisma, so now she she is going to be someone else.
So is Sewer trying to say that after two months, the lamebridges are not enough.
Jealousy was always the Windsors downfall.
Anne will be 70, and you would think she is pass all the jealousy, but she is out there putting her digs at the younger Royals.
I used to like Sophie. What’s to dislike? She was hardworking, hands on mom and occasionally had some interesting sartorial pieces. But the way she treated Meghan and Harry as if they’d done something personally to her? Nah. Hard no. Done with her. It’s nice to see her volunteering. Something all of them can do, tbqh. But outside of that? Nope. Bye.
Everyone in those pictures should be masked up. Especially the one where they’re all standing around talking. Sophie! Get with it!