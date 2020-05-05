Donald Trump: ‘I believe I am treated worse’ than Abraham Lincoln

Here are some photos of Donald Trump being interviewed by Fox News at the Lincoln Memorial over the weekend. I forgot that this happened, but it did and of course Trump compared himself to Abraham Lincoln.
After admitting US coronavirus deaths could hit 90,000, President Donald Trump is bemoaning his own plight — complaining that he has been treated worse by the press than Abraham Lincoln. Trump’s comments, at the memorial in Washington to a president assassinated after emancipating the slaves during the Civil War, are likely to further polarize the raging politics of a current crisis that is stretching national unity.
“I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen,” Trump said at the Fox News town hall Sunday night.
“The closest would be that gentleman right up there,” Trump said, pointing to the 16th President’s statue. “They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.”
I still can’t believe this happened. And I can’t believe that most people forgot that it happened because there are like fifty WORSE stories, all of which happened in the past 48 hours. This political timeline continues to be the worst. Say what you will about Richard Nixon (for real), but even Nixon respected the memory of Lincoln too much to ever say anything remotely like this. Nixon went to the Lincoln Memorial to pray and to speak to Lincoln.
So what other stories are there? Take your pick. Donald Trump hates Fox News now and the Trumps are betting on OANN to take down Fox. Trump’s pick for his new intelligence chief, John Ratcliffe, is following a ton of QAnon and 9/11 Truther accounts on social media. Trump staffers keep floating the “theory” that Covid-19 was created in a Chinese lab. And the Trump Administration’s internal numbers on the virus infection rate are startling.
Lincoln was assassinated ffs. What’s worse than that?
I said the other day that he probably doesn’t even know that. He’s knows nothing about history.
If only we were so lucky for you to be treated worse than Lincoln, you makeup-caked murderer.
Have you seen the ad that @projectLincoln * is airing? It was apparently on during Huckster Carlson’s show…and it had #TangerineTwitler up ALL night rage tweeting. The ad is titled “Mourning in America”. Here is the link to it’s twitter page, if allowed (if not, please remove, and Google it by the title) : https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1257348720988913666
*what I DON”T get though, is this group is run by George Conway, who is KryptKeeper Kelly Ann’s husband, and I’m sure I read he was part of that Federalist group…? Unless they feel that Twitler’s gone “rogue” with all this “power” going to his head, and they want him out (now that they’ve packed the courts with unqualified judges…?).
I watched this video in bed this morning and it was a perfect perfect perfect video capturing just what a (in his words) loser excuse for a president he is. Just the worst. So bad. Very bad. Big loser.
I posted the ad On CB yesterday. I invite all here to look up all the ads Project Lincoln has run against trump. They are savage.
The Lincoln Project consists of George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson, and to answer your question, yes they despise trump. Their reasons for despising him may be different from ours or they may overlap in many instances. Whatever, I am happy to see that they are doing this, because their ads are the most devastating I’ve seen. They also drive trump even more insane than he already is-he has a crazed tweetstorm anytime an ad runs.
PS on at least one occasion George has retweeted something that shaded Kellyanne.
Not yet you’re not.
Because really, no matter how bad things are getting for the world and his own citizens, there’s still plenty of time to bemoan how bad HE’S got it.
It’s going to be sickening to see how low Fox News is going to stoop to get back in his good graces. I didn’t think they could be any farther up his ass than they already are, but they’ll do pretty much anything to stay in the lunatic fringe good graces.
Oh, Boo-bloody-hoo. Act like an arse and people will treat you like an arse. Be a twat, and people will mock, ridicule, criticise, denigrate and hate you. How has he not yet worked this out? What a moron.
Hasn’t this happened before? Maybe not the direct comparison made by trump out loud but he’s been bitching about “presidential harassment” this whole time and people have always been like “um, have you heard of President Lincoln?” I’m not phased one bit by this particular gaffe but I do have my fingers crossed it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Now that he’s said those stupid, disrespectful words infront of a hallowed memorial he deserves to get the full Lincoln treatment, or at the very least some kind of poltergeist situation. Either way.