Donald Trump: ‘I believe I am treated worse’ than Abraham Lincoln

Here are some photos of Donald Trump being interviewed by Fox News at the Lincoln Memorial over the weekend. I forgot that this happened, but it did and of course Trump compared himself to Abraham Lincoln.

After admitting US coronavirus deaths could hit 90,000, President Donald Trump is bemoaning his own plight — complaining that he has been treated worse by the press than Abraham Lincoln. Trump’s comments, at the memorial in Washington to a president assassinated after emancipating the slaves during the Civil War, are likely to further polarize the raging politics of a current crisis that is stretching national unity. “I am greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen,” Trump said at the Fox News town hall Sunday night. “The closest would be that gentleman right up there,” Trump said, pointing to the 16th President’s statue. “They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.”

[From CNN]

I still can’t believe this happened. And I can’t believe that most people forgot that it happened because there are like fifty WORSE stories, all of which happened in the past 48 hours. This political timeline continues to be the worst. Say what you will about Richard Nixon (for real), but even Nixon respected the memory of Lincoln too much to ever say anything remotely like this. Nixon went to the Lincoln Memorial to pray and to speak to Lincoln.

So what other stories are there? Take your pick. Donald Trump hates Fox News now and the Trumps are betting on OANN to take down Fox. Trump’s pick for his new intelligence chief, John Ratcliffe, is following a ton of QAnon and 9/11 Truther accounts on social media. Trump staffers keep floating the “theory” that Covid-19 was created in a Chinese lab. And the Trump Administration’s internal numbers on the virus infection rate are startling.