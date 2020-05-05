Did Madonna fly to the Hamptons for Steven Klein’s birthday party?

There was a Madonna drama over the weekend, but I’ll admit to not paying much attention to it before now. Madonna, as we know, has been especially bonkers during the coronavirus pandemic. She (very allegedly) went into lockdown and began doing these completely tone-deaf Quarantine Diary videos. Even Madonna’s long-time friends feel like she’s lost the plot and coming across as “sad” and “crazy.” Last week, Madonna also claimed that she tested positive for corona antibodies too, although no one knows if that was another sad “look at me!” stunt. Then there was this weekend’s controversy: did Madonna fly to Brighthampton, NY to party with photographer Steven Klein for his birthday?
Madonna caught heat for snuggling with a pal at a not-distant social gathering on Saturday night. But Page Six has learned that she may also have been crisscrossing the globe while waiting to find out if she’s had COVID-19. Last we heard, the pop legend was quarantining in the UK, where she’s been firing off her bizarre musings about the crisis on Instagram. But we’re told the party she attended for photographer Steven Klein’s birthday was in Bridgehampton, NY.
The singer just revealed Friday that she tested positive for antibodies, suggesting that she unknowingly had the illness but recovered from it. The birthday party was hosted at Klein’s horse farm, West Kill Farm, and attended by nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch, performer Joey Arias and Marcy Richardson, a pole dancer who appeared in “Hustlers.” It was broadcast on Zoom by V Magazine.
Bartsch is something of a repeat social-distancing offender. Back on March 25, Page Six reported that she drew the ire of some in the nightlife community by throwing a “small party” at her Chelsea Hotel apartment in spite of the rules of lockdown. Reps for Madonna didn’t get back to us.
So, Page Six heard that Madonna was in lockdown in the UK, but this whole time I thought she was in lockdown in Manhattan. Traveling to Bridgehampton always would have been bad, but there’s a difference between “flying from England to the Hamptons” versus “driving from Manhattan to the Hamptons.” The result is the same – she was not social distancing, and neither were all of the people at Klein’s party. So, after doing her sad uncool Quarantine Diary sh-t, Madonna couldn’t even hold it together past seven weeks, even after allegedly testing positive? Mess.
NEW PHOTO : @Madonna at Steven Klein's ZOOM birthday party (May 2nd). 📸🎉 pic.twitter.com/YhNokGR7C8
— COMMON MADONNA FAN (@CommonMadgeFan) May 3, 2020
Steven Klein has been exposed on his IG that he's lying about quarantine and social distancing just for the sake of his bday bash 🥴 #COVIDIOT #madonna #stevenklein pic.twitter.com/gqbMBIyLLS
— Charlie Devon (@charlievondevon) May 4, 2020
Privileged twits.
Also, antibody tests are not yet reliable enough.
And if the anti-body test are accurate, it still doesn’t matter, cause it hasn’t been proven you can get reinfected and spread it again.
I don’t envy the tightrope celebrities are going to be walking and who knows for how long. Every move they make will be scrutinized. Did they break protocol? Did they put anyone at risk? They were alone driving to a home they rent or own that no one else lives or works in? Well then, what about the gas station attendant!
I wouldn’t want to be watched that closely. Sometimes I just go for a drive, listening to my music. It helps me mentally. But it’s another trip the gas station. It’s getting in and out of my elevator. thank god nobody is watching me. I am barely hanging on mentally as it is. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t feel too sorry for them, they have privileges the rest of us will never know. But if any of them have mental health issues, and I feel certain some do (they are people after all), then yes, I do feel for them. They are going to get sliced and diced.
All they have to do is keep it off of social media. It’s clear that some aren’t smart enough to do that, but the are inviting the scrutiny by posting.
That’s true. In this case and I guess also in Affleck’s case. Fair point.
Stay off social media, and STAY HOME.
There is absolutely no reason for her to attend this party. There is no reason that an adult MUST have a birthday party for themselves right now. And there is no reason for other celebrities to take a “quick little vacation”. Just stay home.
Nice to see that this twit prioritizes partying with “friends” over the safety, health and well-being of her children. No wonder her son with Guy Richie wanted to live with his father. It must be exhausting being around her for any length of time. When she’s actually around, that is.
What a bunch of selfish, reckless, entitled assholes. Being as desperate for attention as she is, I’m surprised that Madonna didn’t mention being iill at all, but has now supposedly tested positive for antibodies. I don’t believe her, but it doesn’t matter as the antibody tests aren’t a guarantee that you can’t get reinfected. The fact that they are arrogant enough to expose their disregard for everyone else by posting on social media says it all. My cousin has a five year old who understood that he couldn’t have a regular birthday party because of what’s going on in the world, but these jerks are just too special to follow the rules.