Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt ‘are better than they have been, they’re more cordial’

There was a moment, however brief, where it felt like Brad Pitt was publicly begging Angelina Jolie to take him back. Maybe two moments – one moment immediately following the plane incident in 2016, when Angelina took the kids and ghosted, then one moment after Brad made a big deal about how he was in some kind of program. I think about those moments sometimes. The original Brangelina energy could probably never be re-established (Angelina was still pissed off at Brad years later), but God, they were fun. Anyway, true story: Angelina and Brad still haven’t worked out everything regarding their divorce, and there are still big chunks (custody, money) to be worked out. But things are looking up during the lockdown. This is the first time in years that Angelina, Brad and the kids have all been in the same city for months at a time. And Angelina and Brad are working on being cordial.

Despite their messy divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem to be on good terms, multiple sources reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been,” says an insider. “They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.” Following their 2016 split, the former pair — who were together for a total of 12 years — famously went to war over custody of their children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. However, the actor, 56, and actress, 44, have recently come to an agreement: Pitt currently sees the younger children every few days, says a second source. While he’s not in contact with Maddox and Pax — Us previously reported that the Oscar winner’s relationship with his eldest sons are strained — he still gets updates about them from their mother, says the source. And to make matters even better, Jolie is particularly “impressed with Brad’s continued sobriety,” adds the insider. Pitt, who revealed in 2017 that he’d given up alcohol, hasn’t been able to attend his usual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings since self-quarantine orders went into effect, notes the second insider, but “he’s in regular contact with his support network.”

[From Us Weekly]

I genuinely, no-shade hope that Brad is still speaking to his AA sponsor and attending virtual meetings and such. I feel like his journey to sobriety was not as smooth as he makes it out to be. And yes, I imagine Angelina would give him some encouragement and praise about his recovery. It’s been almost four years since they split – I feel like the thawing between them has been happening for a little while now, and it would be great if they got to a point where they could successfully coparent without any drama. I also find it interesting – again – that as soon as those kids are turning 14, they don’t want to spend time with Brad.