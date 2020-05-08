Kevin Bacon on lockdown with Kyra Sedgwick: She insists I wear pants

Jimmy Kimmel had the good sense to interview America’s Forever Sweethearts, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. I don’t think they are promoting anything except the charity they choose for the interview, #IFeedTheFront through their own Six Degrees organization, which is fine, I never need a reason to watch them. During their clip, Jimmy asked how things were different for them during lockdown, after they admitted they’d never spent so much time together before. Kevin said they now lived by Corona Rules, which means – the rules are all different. When Jimmy asked what some of the Corona Rules were, Kyra said Kevin had to wear pants and the bed had to be made as to avoid roof rat poops in the sheets.

What is your key to your relationship in quarantine? I think every couple is searching for it, what have you discovered? Kevin: Well, she’s good with a vacuum, she has vacuuming skills I never knew. She’s makes massive amounts of pound cake. I don’t think I’ve ever heard her say the words ‘pound cake,’ literally, in her life, and all of a sudden, like probably every two, three days, there’s a pound cake coming out of the oven. We have something called Corona Rules. Corona Rules is, you know, we’re living on a different set of rules here. Okay, tell me what the Corona Rules are. What are they? Kyra: I like it when he wears pants Kevin: She wants me to put on pants, which I don’t get. Kyra: I want him to do things that he wouldn’t normally, necessarily do and it turns out that I’m always right about those things, such as: I insist on making the bed every day… Kevin: I don’t get it Kyra: When I’m not around, he doesn’t make the bed and I always say, not only does it make me just feel better about myself, my self-esteem just sky-rockets when I make my bed, but also, you know, we don’t know what happens between the time that you get out of bed in the morning and you go to bed at night, all sorts of things could be happening in that bed. And today, he wakes up about an hour and a half earlier than me. He drinks his coffee, I come out, we have some coffee, we take the dog for a walk, we come back, we go in to make the bed – and there’s poop on the bed. Inside the sheets. I took a picture and sent it to the exterminator, it’s roof rat poop. So those things are coming into house, onto the bed. SO this is why we will never, ever forget to make that bed, for the rest of our lives.

[From YouTube]

They also told a story about going on a walk and talking to a neighbor who, after they’d moved on, they realized was not wearing pants. Fortunately, we are not having the pantlessness issues in my neighborhood. Everyone has figured that part out. Also, I believe Kevin and Kyra are quarantined with their 30-year old son so I imagine he, too, would insist on both parents being generally clothed.

I’d actually wanted to focus on the making the bed part, because I am the same way about the bed. I swear I can feel it on my skin, even while I’m in other rooms, if my bed is not made. But it’s such an issue for me, I have no problem making it every morning myself. What gets me is if my husband goes to take a nap under the covers and neglects to remake it. But it’s a psychological thing about order for me – not because I am worried about freaking roof rats! That’s a whole new level of hell applied. Roof rats are very common here in So Cal, where the BaconWicks (tm Jimmy Kimmel) are quarantined. I can’t tell you how many stories I have of friends putting their foots through their own roofs trying to find the rats in the attic. But they are supposed to stay in the attic, not take a nap in my bed. Oh my gawd, I can already tell I am going to be itchy tonight.

Anyway, the point of this was supposed to be that my favorite couple is still as charming as ever, but I got sidetracked by bed poop. Also, I really like their charity because the money raised is used to purchase foods from local small restaurants that are struggling, and the food purchased is delivered to first responders. So your dollar’s impact is doubled, if you want to donate, you can do so here. You can also watch the full interview below:

Some of these late-night shows are still trying to do bits with the guests but a lot of them fall flat. When I read the premise of Jimmy’s Dumb Couples Fights, I thought it sounded like a real dud. Jimmy reads the plot of a dumb fight that a couple is having, and the celebrity guests stage their version of the argument. It sounds dumb, right? I don’t know if I was wrong or Kevin and Kyra’s are just that good, but their reenactment of Jimmy’s staffer Benjamin’s’ fight over ice cream with his boyfriend Chris made me laugh out loud: