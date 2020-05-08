Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic also believes emotions can change water molecules

Last month, Novak Djokovic – who is the current world #1 in tennis – came out of the anti-Vaxx closet. Most people familiar with Djokovic’s story knew that he has been deep into pseudoscience for years. But during the lockdown, Djokovic has been doing all of these Instagram Live events and speaking freely about how he doesn’t want to take a coronavirus vaccine because he’s “opposed to vaccines.” And this week, he’s been doing IG Live events with some of his very shady gurus and healers. These people are totally Goop-level fraudsters, the exact kind of people who suggest that stickers heal cancer or that… emotions can detoxify water and change the molecular structure of water. The water thing came out of Djokovic’s IG Live with Chervin Jafarieh, a former hedge-funder and real-estate dude who became a self-styled “healer” for money.

In an Instagram Live chat with Chervin Jafarieh as part of his series called The Self Mastery Project, the pair discussed how emotions could make “toxic” food and water more healthy. “It’s the connection that you’re talking about, the innate connection and really being present and being conscious of the moment and being conscious of the fact you’re drinking water,” Djokovic said. “I’ve seen people and I know some people that, through that energetical (sic) transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they manage to turn the most toxic food or the most polluted water, into the most healing water. Because water reacts and scientists have proven that, that molecules in the water react to our emotions, to what is being said. I truly believe that we should continuously, every single day that when we sit, we sit without cameras, without phones … or even worse having nervous discussions and conflictual (sic) discussions at the table with your close ones during your meal.” Jafarieh constantly nodded in agreement with Djokovic. “They saw if you had specific thoughts, specific emotions onto the water, if they were happy thoughts, if they were good thoughts, they created a molecular structure that had a geo-prism based on sacred geometry meaning there was symmetry and balance,” he said. “On the opposite end when you give water pain, fear, frustration, anger, that water will break apart.”

[From News.com.au]

NY Times reporter Ben Rothenberg also published a clip of one questionable section of the IG Live (you can see it below). This is absolutely the wrong moment to push this kind of idiotic fake science, although there’s no RIGHT time. But to do so in the midst of a global pandemic, with tens of thousands of people dead across the world, it’s criminal. I half-defended Djokovic as a player because I think he gets a raw deal from fans and from the tennis community, but I really can’t with any of this.

Undaunted, ATP #1 Novak Djokovic continues to give his big platform over to some truly nutty pseudoscience blabber. Not as potentially dangerous as being anti-vaccines, but NO, you cannot change the molecular structure of water with your emotions, ffs.pic.twitter.com/BHzjOLe4r9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 7, 2020

To be clear, Djokovic himself was the one who first introduced this stuff about water changing from emotions into the conversation on his Instagram, saying that mindfulness can make unhealthy food more nutritious, and that dinner table arguments can make good less nutritious. pic.twitter.com/LyJbJTvb9W — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 7, 2020