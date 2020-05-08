Eva Green on Harvey Weinstein: ‘I praise the brave women who risked so much’

Eva Green is so beautiful to me, and I kind of dig her permanent goth-girl vibe. I like that she never tried to “lighten” her styling or her energy to make herself appealing to consumers. Even on the cover of the Telegraph Magazine wearing bright pink, she still looks goth AF somehow. Eva is still (?) Tim Burton’s muse and possibly his lover/girlfriend, although they’ve both been pretty squirrelly about that over the years. Eva chatted with the Telegraph about Burton, anxiety and how happy she is that Harvey Weinstein is in prison. In 2017, she was one of the many actresses who spoke about how Weinstein harassed her and attempted to assault her but she pushed him off. Some quotes:

Eva Green on coping with crippling anxiety: ‘I’m very shy… I wish I was a silent movie star’ On Weinstein: ”I am grateful that justice has been served. I praise the brave women who risked so much in coming forward, not only their careers and reputations, but the pain that they have suffered in having to relive being raped in order to put this sexual predator out of harm’s way. Their courage has changed the world.” On the changing dynamics of the film industry post-Me Too: “’It is good, and there is still more to do. It is so radical – for men it is very hard, they take so many hits. There are very good men.” On Tim Burton: ”My dream as a child, and later on, was always to work with him. I love his world. He is such a nice person as well.”

[From The Telegraph]

It’s just nice that there are some women in the industry who aren’t making noise about “forgiveness” or giving contrarian takes on Weinstein. He was and is a monster. Nearly every woman who interacted with him is glad he’s in prison.. As for “for men it is very hard, they take so many hits” – clearly, they still need to take more hits. And if they’re good men, they’ll understand that too.

Eva Green on coping with crippling anxiety: ‘I’m very shy… I wish I was a silent movie star’

The Telegraph Magazine catches up with the actress…https://t.co/lol7vkAGMR pic.twitter.com/eDrEAz6tCU — Telegraph Magazine (@TelegraphMag) April 25, 2020