Adele’s former trainer encourages people to get a grip about Adele’s weight loss

This week, Adele posted her first Instagram in months. It was a thank-you for all of her birthday well-wishes and a thank-you to all of the first responders and healthcare workers during the pandemic. Adele looked very thin, but she’s been looking quite thin for a few years now. I was startled when I saw those paparazzi shots of Adele last year, she looked so different. There was a lot of “debate” last year and in January of this year about what we could or should say about Adele’s weight loss transformation. So, this whole week, there’s been another debate, and I swear we could have cut-and-pasted all of those previous conversations. My take is still: Adele was beautiful when she was a bigger girl, and she’s beautiful now. I find it hard to believe that her transformation has been entirely non-surgical, but she’s not out here confirming, denying or lying about anything, and so this goes under the “None of Our Business” file.
Pete Geracimo is, by his own description, Adele’s former London-based personal trainer. Considering that Adele, to the best of my knowledge, has been based in California for several years now, I would guess that he hasn’t worked with her in that same amount of time. But he’s still paying attention to his former client and the conversations around her body, and he posted this to his Instagram:
As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss.
In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it!
When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing.
Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.
My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around.
Just think, now that she is more fit and more fabulous, she might tour again! WIN-WIN!!!! #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt
You know what’s sad? That this needs to be said out loud. That there are people who are like “Adele is betraying the fat community!” or “Adele is just doing this for attention!” or “thank God Adele is skinny now, she was hideous before!” Maybe I’ll feel differently about all of this when she drops an album and starts doing press and goes Full Renee Zellweger, but until then… just let Adele be Adele and get out of her sh-t. If and when she wants to talk about her weight, her diet, her fitness and anything else, she will.
As someone who struggles with her weight, I applaud Adele – to do what she had done takes a LOT of commitment. Its not easy to lose any amount of weight and keep it off.
The problem is our judgemental, fat phobic culture that reveres thinness at any cost. People come in all sizes for all kinds of reasons. Society is slowly learning why it’s inappropriate to comment on another person’s size, even if it’s meant as a compliment.
I wish we would stop talking about ANYONE’s weight. Period.
Nobody knows what goes on behind the scene. I used to be fat and have not put the weight back on but I have a terrible relationship with food and I’ve been battling ED for years. Quarantine has not helped me in this department. (The struggle has been particularly real since my dad’s death a few months back).
I’m not saying that Adele has not worked hard or has an ED, I’m just saying we simply don’t know.
Anything can be triggering to anyone. Even non celebs. The most dangerous part about doing this with celebs is the access to average people. You might encourage and inspire some people but you might trigger others who struggle daily. Let’s try to be sensitive about that.
If she’s not trying to sell some weight loss scheme or lying about how it happened then it really shouldn’t be an issue. She did it privately and for her own reasons.
I have more of an issue with the Kardasian types who are selling things and not being honest about how the weight loss happened. Adele isn’t doing any of this. She is living her life.
This. She’s simply living her life. People need to leave her alone.
People on both side of the issue projected so much onto her it’s crazy. I’ve seen so many think pieces when she herself hasn’t said a peep. She made a personal decision and it’s really none of our business.
I just loved a woman who didnt look as society and the entertainment industry insisted was the only way to look, sold so many records was critically acclaimed because that industry always points to oh we cant sell your music put you in movies people wont like a woman of your size. Adele showed that was bull
I also dont doubt she was criticized about her weight while being asked to endorse celebrity weight loss products. Miranda lambert said thats what encouraged her to lose weight, i wouldn’t be offered these opportunities constantly if they didnt think i needed to lose weight. there were were stories written about her too and she only lost 25lbs or so and before miranda was far from obese yet was offered thise endorsements
It’s her life. Let her live, let her do whatever. If she feels better and happier now, great. She does not owe her life to anybody.
She isn’t the first. I saw people (mostly women, sadly) drag Gabourey for losing weight even though she said she did it to manage her diabetes. Like, what? She has a disease and she needs to manage it. You can’t “betray” a community by doing something solely for yourself. Maybe Adele was sick. Maybe she went through some stuff with her marriage ending. Maybe she just wanted to lose some weight. This is what happens when ideals and “the community” becomes bigger than human lives.
She is a magnificently beautiful woman with an incredible voice and she is successful in a tough business and I don’t give a rat’s patoot how much she weighs!
I’ve never had more comments then when I was starving. Literally starving myself.
While I could certainly stand be healthier and wouldn’t mind losing a few pounds today, the entire experience gave me a different perspective. It’s sad that a lot of us are at our most valuable to society when we’re STARVING TO DEATH.
My daughter struggled with an ED for a few years as a teen. She was so thin, prominent cheekbones, huge eyes, collar bones and hip bones poking out. We were besieged by comments about how beautiful she was. How she should be a model. I got it from other moms she got it from her peers. She was miserable and starving. This is what we do to women.
This is a really good point.
That’s her motivation: her trainer is cute
Just don’t comment on anyone’s weight, ever. Yes, even celebrities. Yes, even male celebrities.
(sole exception is Trump. ) Well, and I know that’s not right either, you know why? Someone overweight will see what you said about trump and assume that’s what you think of them. I’ve succumbed, believe me, I have. Many times. And I always get mad at myself after.