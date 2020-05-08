Adele’s former trainer encourages people to get a grip about Adele’s weight loss

This week, Adele posted her first Instagram in months. It was a thank-you for all of her birthday well-wishes and a thank-you to all of the first responders and healthcare workers during the pandemic. Adele looked very thin, but she’s been looking quite thin for a few years now. I was startled when I saw those paparazzi shots of Adele last year, she looked so different. There was a lot of “debate” last year and in January of this year about what we could or should say about Adele’s weight loss transformation. So, this whole week, there’s been another debate, and I swear we could have cut-and-pasted all of those previous conversations. My take is still: Adele was beautiful when she was a bigger girl, and she’s beautiful now. I find it hard to believe that her transformation has been entirely non-surgical, but she’s not out here confirming, denying or lying about anything, and so this goes under the “None of Our Business” file.

Pete Geracimo is, by his own description, Adele’s former London-based personal trainer. Considering that Adele, to the best of my knowledge, has been based in California for several years now, I would guess that he hasn’t worked with her in that same amount of time. But he’s still paying attention to his former client and the conversations around her body, and he posted this to his Instagram:

As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around. Just think, now that she is more fit and more fabulous, she might tour again! WIN-WIN!!!! #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt

You know what’s sad? That this needs to be said out loud. That there are people who are like “Adele is betraying the fat community!” or “Adele is just doing this for attention!” or “thank God Adele is skinny now, she was hideous before!” Maybe I’ll feel differently about all of this when she drops an album and starts doing press and goes Full Renee Zellweger, but until then… just let Adele be Adele and get out of her sh-t. If and when she wants to talk about her weight, her diet, her fitness and anything else, she will.