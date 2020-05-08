Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are back in LA, got locked out of Ana’s place

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck find themselves locked out of their house.

(May 7, 2020) pic.twitter.com/w1caEPB2Ur — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 7, 2020



I guess Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were only in Joshua Tree for a brief getaway for her birthday, because they were photographed out in Venice again yesterday and Wednesday walking their dogs. Ana’s outfit yesterday reminded me of that mechanic’s jumpsuit she wore last month, remember that? This time it was a very fug blue pant and jacket set with a large floral print. The piping makes it look like pajamas! As you can see from the photos above, they got locked out of Ana’s place at one point and Ben tried to scale a fence. It’s unclear if that worked, but they eventually got in. Later in the day, Ana changed into pink pants and a white t-shirt. (Those photos are exclusive, but you can see them on the Daily Mail.) So maybe she was in her fancy pajamas earlier.

Photo agency Backgrid had a video they said was of Ben trying a new set of keys for Ana’s place in the Venice area of LA, so I’m assuming they had to get another key made. There are also exclusive photos of Ana looking exasperated while talking to a guy they claim is Ben’s assistant, so I think he helped get them the new keys.

On Wednesday Ana wore a pair of high-waisted jeans with a blue tie dye crop top. This makes her look really young, right? It doesn’t take much to do that though.

Have you ever locked yourself out of your place? I’ve done it a few times, most recently during the summer in a (previous) crappy rental home. I had window air conditioning units and the one in the living room on the first floor was a whole room air conditioner, so the part in the window was just a filmsy sheet of plastic. It was really easy to break into. After that, and a break-in scare, I got a home monitoring system. Ana surely has a high tech modern place that’s impervious to break-ins. I also hope she has a good security system. You always hear about celebrities getting stalkers and having jewelry stolen.

Getting back to Ben and Ana, no matter how this turns out she’s always going to be known as Ben Affleck’s ex, right? People still ask Jennifer Lopez about him and she’s reinvented her career so many times, been married and had kids in the interim. People are still asking her about Ben more than the man she was married to for ten years after that failed engagement. That’s what Ben does with women, but yet it’s always their fault.