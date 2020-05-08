Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are back in LA, got locked out of Ana’s place

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck find themselves locked out of their house.
(May 7, 2020) pic.twitter.com/w1caEPB2Ur
— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) May 7, 2020
I guess Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were only in Joshua Tree for a brief getaway for her birthday, because they were photographed out in Venice again yesterday and Wednesday walking their dogs. Ana’s outfit yesterday reminded me of that mechanic’s jumpsuit she wore last month, remember that? This time it was a very fug blue pant and jacket set with a large floral print. The piping makes it look like pajamas! As you can see from the photos above, they got locked out of Ana’s place at one point and Ben tried to scale a fence. It’s unclear if that worked, but they eventually got in. Later in the day, Ana changed into pink pants and a white t-shirt. (Those photos are exclusive, but you can see them on the Daily Mail.) So maybe she was in her fancy pajamas earlier.
Photo agency Backgrid had a video they said was of Ben trying a new set of keys for Ana’s place in the Venice area of LA, so I’m assuming they had to get another key made. There are also exclusive photos of Ana looking exasperated while talking to a guy they claim is Ben’s assistant, so I think he helped get them the new keys.
On Wednesday Ana wore a pair of high-waisted jeans with a blue tie dye crop top. This makes her look really young, right? It doesn’t take much to do that though.
Have you ever locked yourself out of your place? I’ve done it a few times, most recently during the summer in a (previous) crappy rental home. I had window air conditioning units and the one in the living room on the first floor was a whole room air conditioner, so the part in the window was just a filmsy sheet of plastic. It was really easy to break into. After that, and a break-in scare, I got a home monitoring system. Ana surely has a high tech modern place that’s impervious to break-ins. I also hope she has a good security system. You always hear about celebrities getting stalkers and having jewelry stolen.
Getting back to Ben and Ana, no matter how this turns out she’s always going to be known as Ben Affleck’s ex, right? People still ask Jennifer Lopez about him and she’s reinvented her career so many times, been married and had kids in the interim. People are still asking her about Ben more than the man she was married to for ten years after that failed engagement. That’s what Ben does with women, but yet it’s always their fault.
photos credit: Backgrid
I don’t find her to look younger than her years? She looks like she’s in her 30’s and of course she’s beautiful, thirsty but beautiful. I don’t really see any issues looks wise between them 🤷♀️
Back in the Bennifer 2.0 days, I used to think that it was Jennifer Garner who was the pap-calling fame-ho. But I think it’s blatantly obvious, now, that it was, is, and always will be Ben.
Yeah, I agree. Time is the ultimate truth teller, and the last few years for Ben have been just gallons of tea spilled. It’s basically Boston harbor circa 1773
Yeah, I’m not even sure that I believe they were actually locked out of the house.
What is it about Ben Affleck that draws in these stunning, talented women? I seriously don’t see it.
He’s a leo?? People of this sign tend to be charismatic and “the heart of the party”
Yep, totally agree. I think it’ll be worse for Ana, at least Jlo was established before Ben.
That’s the only thing people will think of when they see Ana’s face.
Jlo has and had a lot of other things going for her, but like you said, Ana is not established yet. She finally has the attention that she probably hoped for for years ( her career didn’t take off after Blade Runner), but she’s forever branded as Affleck’s girlfriend.
It’s always Ben Affleck and GIRLFRIEND Ana de Armas are getting coffee, walking their dogs etc.
She’s not famous for her career, she’s now famous for her relationship.
I hope they calm down with the pap strolls. I think she’s talented and I was rooting for her to have a big year, but all this exposure seems so overkill. Her PR team must be sleeping!
These two are sure out and about a lot considering there’s a virus.
she’s got a lot of outfit changes, as if she permanently moved in with him, with her full wardrobe.
They are so thirsty it’s painful