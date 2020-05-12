Prince Harry & Prince William still haven’t figured out the Diana statue for KP

These are some photos of Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge on August 30, 2017. The was the day before the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. William and Harry planned several things to mark the anniversary, including a side-by-side interview about their mother’s legacy, and this photo-op at the Kensington Palace gardens. Will and Harry had redone part of the gardens as a tribute to Diana, and their garden plans were not entirely finished when they marked the anniversary. They planned to put a statue of Diana in the KP gardens. But now, apparently, the statue is in some kind of limbo because William and Harry hate each other.

31 August 2017 marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. That month, Princes William and Harry took a tour of the new White Garden at Kensington Palace, planted in remembrance of their late mother. Sean Harkin, the Head Gardener at Kensington Palace, ‘took inspiration from Princess Diana’s dresses along with the famous Mario Testino photographs of the Princess’ and included ‘White roses, a favourite of the Princess’, in a moving tribute to the much-loved royal.

Yet the garden was not quite complete, still missing a new statue of Diana, which had been announced in January that year. William and Harry had told the public: ‘It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue… Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.’

The project was soon underway, with Ian Rank-Broadley – an illustrious sculptor whose portraits of the Queen are used on British coinage – commissioned to create the work. But with the two brothers now separated on either side of the Atlantic following Harry’s exit from official royal life, the sculpture remains unfinished.

And one casualty of [William & Harry’s] fractured relationship is the Diana statue – still yet to take up its position in the Kensington Palace gardens. The newspaper claims a wooden cut-out resembling the Princess remains in Ian Rank-Broadley’s studio in Gloucestershire adding that Rank-Broadley made no comment when approached, but deeming the construction likely to be ‘part of the creative process’. Three years on from the announcement of the statue, its progress remains uncertain, with the news outlet alleging that this is because Diana’s sons have yet to agree on what it should look like.

On 1 July last year, William reportedly told royal fans gathered outside Kensington Palace (on what would have been his mother’s 58th birthday) that the statue would materialise ‘soon, very soon’. Now the Mail on Sunday quotes a Palace source as stating that Princes have chosen a design and the ‘groundwork’ for the statue has begun, adding: ‘This is not a short-term project… This is a statue that will last forever and the dukes want to ensure that this enduring monument is completely right.’