Prince Harry & Prince William still haven’t figured out the Diana statue for KP

These are some photos of Prince William, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge on August 30, 2017. The was the day before the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. William and Harry planned several things to mark the anniversary, including a side-by-side interview about their mother’s legacy, and this photo-op at the Kensington Palace gardens. Will and Harry had redone part of the gardens as a tribute to Diana, and their garden plans were not entirely finished when they marked the anniversary. They planned to put a statue of Diana in the KP gardens. But now, apparently, the statue is in some kind of limbo because William and Harry hate each other.
31 August 2017 marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. That month, Princes William and Harry took a tour of the new White Garden at Kensington Palace, planted in remembrance of their late mother. Sean Harkin, the Head Gardener at Kensington Palace, ‘took inspiration from Princess Diana’s dresses along with the famous Mario Testino photographs of the Princess’ and included ‘White roses, a favourite of the Princess’, in a moving tribute to the much-loved royal.
Yet the garden was not quite complete, still missing a new statue of Diana, which had been announced in January that year. William and Harry had told the public: ‘It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue… Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.’
The project was soon underway, with Ian Rank-Broadley – an illustrious sculptor whose portraits of the Queen are used on British coinage – commissioned to create the work. But with the two brothers now separated on either side of the Atlantic following Harry’s exit from official royal life, the sculpture remains unfinished.
And one casualty of [William & Harry’s] fractured relationship is the Diana statue – still yet to take up its position in the Kensington Palace gardens. The newspaper claims a wooden cut-out resembling the Princess remains in Ian Rank-Broadley’s studio in Gloucestershire adding that Rank-Broadley made no comment when approached, but deeming the construction likely to be ‘part of the creative process’. Three years on from the announcement of the statue, its progress remains uncertain, with the news outlet alleging that this is because Diana’s sons have yet to agree on what it should look like.
On 1 July last year, William reportedly told royal fans gathered outside Kensington Palace (on what would have been his mother’s 58th birthday) that the statue would materialise ‘soon, very soon’. Now the Mail on Sunday quotes a Palace source as stating that Princes have chosen a design and the ‘groundwork’ for the statue has begun, adding: ‘This is not a short-term project… This is a statue that will last forever and the dukes want to ensure that this enduring monument is completely right.’
Personally, I think Harry probably opted out of all things “Kensington Gardens tribute” as soon as he and Meghan got exiled to Windsor. The idea, back in 2017, was that the White Garden would be something both Harry and William would have to remember their mother, because it was assumed that both brothers would be in residence at Kensington Palace for years. Then Harry and Meghan needed distance from the Cambridges’ toxicity and they were basically only offered Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, so no more KP. To be clear, I don’t think Harry stopped caring about making some kind of tribute to his mother. I just think he probably stopped giving a sh-t about working with William to honor Diana.
The progress remains uncertain…but the news outlet alleges it’s because they can’t decide?
So — fiction created to explain why a statue isn’t finished? Or it is? Or it isn’t started…because the progress is uncertain.
I’ll be leaving my pearls in the case for this one.
I don’t think it was ever started. Prince Charles and Camilla probably did not want it. It’s been three years now if it were a real goal it would have been completed a while ago.
Seems way more likely than a big feud, not as sensational though.
That’s something I didn’t think of, and a very plausible cause. Perhaps it’s stalled because they are either waiting until the Queen/Charles is no longer here to feel uncomfortable, or because they are trying to compromise on something? I do get the feeling William would steamroll over any objections if he really wanted it done, so I think either the Queen is saying hold up, or it’s something borin, like still looking for a sculptor or creative ideas on what it would look like.
And I like how they’ve made a casualty of a falling out between brothers a dang statue of their mom. Pretty sure that’s on the low end of priorities when it comes to toxic families.
Camilla would not give a single f*ck about such a statue. Charles would only interfere if it were to dampen something he himself was doing.
I think Camilla does care. She never liked Diana to put it mildly. I think she’d like to see her airbrushed out. My take on it.
I think it’s QE who doesn’t want it. She didn’t care for Diana the way that her husband didn’t care for Fergie. The public forced QE to honor her more. Harry and William can’t work QE as a team anymore, and William is busy with his own life of hiding in rose bushes and pretending to care about the monarchy.
‘news outlet’? Try tabloid editor who was friendly with W&K at Uni.
The mock up that was on The Daily Mail a few days ago didn’t look much like her. She had such a warm presence that doesn’t translate well into stone. I could see why they dropped it, if that’s what they were presented with.
There would always be better artists or those who could better capture her in sculpture.
Wasn’t the money for the statue left in the Royal Foundation? And if that the case it may have been used to prop up other initiatives. If my memory is correct the fund for the statue didn’t have much money in it.
They asked the public to pay for it through donations, and that didn’t go over well. They may not have received many donations at all.
On a shallow note, they are both physically well proportioned, that pic of the brothers is kinda hot.
Haha – I read a lot of history books, including royals In Europe. People back in the day would have gone nuts over these two! We’d be hearing about it in history books, and flattering portraits.
I agree Harry has no interested in doing a memorial with William. I could see him instead doing something with those who have met and worked with her, perhaps with a hospital or something. Like I said above, William will get it done when he wants to, regardless of anyone else (except the Queen).
I’m surprised William hasn’t just gone ahead and done what he wanted in spite of what Harry thinks or cares.
But then again William is stubbornly lazy and incredibly difficult to motivate so I guess it makes sense.
Maybe William does not really care anymore because Harry was the driving force behind the memorial statue.
Absolutely plausible.
Tbf, both William and Harry are grown men that can each do something separately to honor their Mother. If they truly can’t get along well enough to work together on this, or anything else, then of course each must carry on individually. Imo, as posters stated upthread, the brotherly infighting isn’t the reason that there isn’t a statue. Three years ago they seemed to have gotten along well enough to agree on whatever tribute that they wanted in the garden.
I think any statues or other memorials like it for Diana won’t take place until William is king. I definitely think he will do something to honor his mother when his father is no longer a consideration or impediment whichever he may be now.
As Harry will be living in America, I assume, his tributes will be rooted here. Of course, I think by then Harry will visit or attend the inauguration of any important memorial for Diana that takes place in England by his brother or anyone else.
I think harry knows that even if he carved the statue out with his own bare hands, William will still walk off with all the credit. That reminds me, I was reading Andrew Morton’s Diana book, the copy I read was a reprint from 2010. Morton describes their first appearance after her death before the funeral, where William was ‘the standard bearer of Diana’s legacy, who was the true focus of the public’s affection’ oh and his brother was also there, but apparently no one cares that harry was also her son. He also describes williams last phone call with Diana, where William raised concerns about harry being in “his shadow”. Morton tried to write a trash book on Meghan and took part in that awful 60 minutes Australia programme. I think william gaslighting harry has been going on for years.
DIana never wanted Harry to be in William’s shadow. SHe did not like it when the Queen Mother made a big fuss over the “heir” and ignored the “spare” Harry. William seemed to have a high opinion of himself saying that to his mother. IMO.
if William was really on board he would have just gone and do a statue anyways. He strikes me as a petulant man and I don’t think he’d work together with Harry on it. He’d probably order the statue made and inscribe his name under it or something.
Don’t believe Camilla would be bothered one iota.
Maybe but I don’t think Charles would want it. He might fear a resurgence of Diana sympathy that could possibly make it more difficult to have Camilla crowned as Queen when he ascends the throne. That would be an awful lot of p.r. wasted on making Camilla more palatable. I don’t think he would sign off on it even for his sons.
I think both Camilla and Charles would. Charles and Camilla cooperated with their friend Penny Junor (who says C and C cooperated) who wrote books that praised them to the skies and also trashed Diana. I think both C and C want Diana airbrushed out–even to spin that since Camilla is alive she is the grandmother even though Diana is the actual grandmother of the Sussex child and the Cambridge children. There is still a lot of Diana sympathy without that statue in any case.
Diana was one of the most physically beautiful woman and she did a lot for people, but truly this is a waste of taxpayer money, put it to better use.
I would like to see a status of her.
Harry doesnt need a statue to honor his mother. He honors her everyday with his charitable work and his integrity. Perhaps Will is the one who needs a constant reminder of how amazing his mother was. And how he has failed to live up to her legacy. That doesn’t seem to be an issue for Harry.
I think William is more like his father now.
@VV, that was way harsh, Tai.
Imagine if someone said that about you and your deceased parent?
By all accounts both boys had a close and loving relationship with their mother. I doubt anybody needs a reminder on how amazing their mother is. How can any of us judge how anyone honours their deceased parents?
And why do people act as if anybody obligated to live up to their parent’s legacy? That’s an entirely subjective matter, anyway.
Frankly I feel all the projections and expectations forced onto “Diana’s sons” are gross.
Harry and William are individuals entitled to live their life and honour (or not honour) their mother as they see fit. They may be public figures but their relationship to their mother is entirely personal. There is a private side that we will never be entirely sure of and in any case, it’s not for any of us to judge.
Diana was and is a public figure. Their relationship with her was personal but they do realize their mother’s popularity. And will talk about her. I think there was an attempt to airbrush her out which did not succeed.
Seems like a bad time to erect statues to members of the monarchy considering the shaky ground they’re on. Maybe this was a smart dodge from Harry?