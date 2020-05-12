Reese Witherspoon sometimes lies on the floor or sits in her car and cries

Way back, before we had any idea how bad this pandemic was going to hit, Reese Witherspoon was amping up promotion for The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu. In addition, she had several projects in the pipe, including a potential third season of Big Little Lies. So Rita Breaver sat down with Reese and her producing partners on CBS Sunday Morning. Rita asked Reese about her hard-climbed road to getting respect as a producer and how she handles all the hats she now wears in Hollywood. Since the interview didn’t air until quarantine, Rita had to conduct the follow up via Zoom. While speaking online, she reflected on something Reese said about handling the pressures of all her responsibilities. Reese said that sometimes it gets to be too much and she seeks out the privacy of her car to cry.
Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, Emmy winner, trailblazing producer, mom of three and overall industry force—Reese Witherspoon can often seem like a Hollywood superhero.
But, as was proven in her newly aired interview on CBS This Morning, even modern-day superheroes feel overwhelmed.
When asked if she ever has “those days” when you feel like you can’t do one more thing, Witherspoon’s response was a comforting one, particularly in these especially challenging times.
“I’ll lay on the floor and cry or I’ll sit in my car and cry,” the star shared. “Sometimes I’m totally overwhelmed.”
I can absolutely see Reese doing just this. And I believe she does it in her own space, outside the view of anyone else. I don’t think it’s an ego thing either, I really don’t think Reese cares if we know she’s crying in her car. I think it’s just how she handles those emotions, on her own. I’m the same way, I have huge issues showing those kinds of emotion to others until I’ve processed them. I’m sure there’s a textbook full of reasons why, but if I need to break down, it’s somewhere I feel safe, hiding out of view. And I think Rita framed it the way she did was because not only are our emotions ramped up due to fear and uncertainty right now, they’re also under the scrutiny of the 24-hour togetherness clock of lockdown.
Another interesting point Reese made during the Zoom portion of the interview was what changes in filming she anticipated once lockdown was over. Reese said the biggest question they have was how the lingering virus threat would affect love scenes. It’s a good question. Think about the precautions that will need to be taken in order to have actors in the same room together, let alone the same bed. Reese said ultimately, they would have to approach it like everything right now and get creative. This maybe isn’t such a bad thing. Maybe the need for sexual tension and build up will lead to actual cinematic examples of foreplay – think of the example this could set!
I’ve always found her to be dubious and removed from the personality type that I’m typically drawn to. Plus her drunken “I’m an American” rant when she was arrested rang high of Americana superiority. However, I’ve been impressed with the subject matter and portrayal of white privilege in her show Little Fires Everywhere. Reese and her family play the beacon of privileged ignorance on the show and it’s clear that the actress is at least aware of the complexity and the damage that these families continue to cause to the world-this makes me curious about her and she has my respect if she’s producing this kind of content.
I’ve had a really bad break up with my friend over the way we handle our emotions differently. She felt betrayed that I didn’t share my biggest pains immediately, and she just cut me off. I was shocked. I need time to process things, and she just spills her emotions all the time. We are different and she hurt me but accusing me of hurting her because I don’t react the way she wants me to, without even thinking about how I feel or listening to me.
She feels sorry now, but the way she handled it was a tremendous let down for me.
So, yeah. I cry when I’m completely alone, without anybody ever knowing, and I talk about my troubles later, not in the midst of them.
I am continued to be impressed by Reese.
I can count on one hand the number of times that I’ve cried in front of anyone in my life. I just can’t do it. It’s made for some awkward times, especially at funerals. A few years ago when I was doing IVF and getting myself shot up with hormones daily, I’d go out to the shed in the backyard or my car, if I happened to be at work, and cry it out. I just didn’t want to explain why I was crying to anyone.
Same, Reese! 😂😂😂
Oh please. No one forced her to take on all of these projects. Which of the dozens of rooms in her mansions is she crying in? Gimme a break. Yeah, everyone has bad days, but I’ll save my sympathy for those who are really struggling right now.
Geez it’s not the martyrdom Olympics. She is allowed to cry and deal with her own emotions.
I went to my basement to cry by myself yesterday. It happens.
“Power is made in the moments when you most want to give up.” – Robin Arzon, Peloton instructor (and, unbeknownst to her, my life coach)
I had to put down my dog yesterday bc he had cancer. The vet was kind enough to do it in my car so I could be with him. I bawled, in front of the vet, in front of the other cars and all the way home. I dont like crying in front of people but I just couldnt stop it.
Awww Lotus, I am so so sorry for your loss. I’m glad you were able to be there though. I’ve done this twice and am convinced it’s much easier for the furbaby for us to be there. I hope you’ll find some comfort in that.