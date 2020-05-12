Kylie Jenner sliced into her Mother’s Day olive oil cake in a really weird way

Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, like millions of moms around the country. She took photos of and with her baby, she chilled out in quarantine and she had a nice cake. The cake was, according to Kylie, made from “olive oil,” which is apparently a thing that exists. Basically, you’re using olive oil as a replacement for butter in a cake recipe, although it’s a bit more complicated than that. Kylie’s olive oil cake looks like something that came from a specialty bakery, so either she ordered it for herself as a Mother’s Day treat, or someone sent it to her (perhaps Travis Scott, perhaps her mom, who knows).
The point is that Kylie enjoys some cake, so she cut herself a small slice from the circular cake. And when I say “small slice,” I mean that she didn’t start at the center of the cake and pull the knife down, then cut a proportional “slice” like one would do with a pizza. No. Kylie’s slice didn’t go to the center of the cake, and it just throws off the proportions:
I would do this if I had a cake all to myself and no one was going to watch me consume it or cut into it. Like, it’s my cake and I’ll cut how I want, and maybe Kylie didn’t feel like having a full slice. The problem was that she posted it on social media and people were calling her a psychopath for the way she cuts cake. There were OCD peeps crying about how she was stressing them out. People yelled at her online. So Kylie decided to troll all the haters and she cut a small circle off to the side on the cake. OH GOD.
I mean, props to her for making a joke about it but she’s still messing up a perfectly good cake with her SLOPPY CAKE SLICING. Someone needs to send her a new cake and then we can all explain the proper way to slice a cake.
She also posted some cute photos of Stormi for Mother’s Day. Stormi is so adorable.
And this just happened last night: Kylie did the Snack Challenge with Stormi, which is basically just filming your kid to see if they will follow your instructions to wait to eat something fun. Stormi waited! She’s so cute and such a good girl.
Where is the icing???? I am more concerned that there is cake with no icing!!! ICING people – it’s the best bit of having cake cut it how you choose but ICING!!!
Nah, I love cake with no icing. I waste the icing so there’s no need.
oooo I see a plan! cake for you and icing for me
Olive oil cake has a very specific taste and would be weird with icing. Kinda like angel food cake.
seriously though. frosting is my favorite part and I am choosy about it, a little bit. In the last 10 or 15 years, some grocery store bakeries use this frosting that has a texture sort of like cool whip. I prefer butter cream with a little bit of grit from the sugar. Yummmmm. Omg… I just can’t seem to stop thinking about tasty treats!
I have never had an olive oil cake but have heard of. Recipes seems to use blood oranges or other citrus zest as flavoring. Sounds interesting!
hijacking the top comment to say this is actually how you SHOULD cut cake if you’ve got a big one and you know you won’t finish it in one sitting. There’s a whole QI episode about it where Stephen Fry explains the science.
Oh my gosh Stormi is so cute! What a good listener.
Unpopular but icing is overrated, don’t come at me 😛.
I actually find this funny. Usually she doesn’t make me laugh.
Stormi is so adorable. What a little sweetie.
Umm Stormi already has better eyebrows than I ever will!
She’s absolutely adorable
Stormi is the sweetest. I follow Kylie for Stormi content, lol, and she’s clearly a very smart and kind little girl.
I agree I am not a Kylie fan at all, but what I’ve seen of her with Stormi, she seems like a very attentive and engaging mom who genuinely enjoys her little girl. And not in an entirely superficial way like her sisters do.
My father in law will literally cut out a piece from the center of a sheet pan cake. Every. Single. Time.
Was Stormi singing “patience, patience” to herself while waiting? Because if so, that is ADORABLE. And also something I may need to use in video conferences that could have been emails.
I’d let anyone eat their cake however they want to. I mean, I love eating from the bowl especially at the end when I can just dip my bread in it and get all the juice…. yumm. and people think that’s horrible, but I don’t care to me it brings joy. Also, Stormi is super cute. I can’t believe I just defended Kylie but heck, we have so little of little pleasures now, I say go get them however you can, even if one’s a billionare.
That little “whoo” as she stares at the candy kills me!
This Fruit Snack Challenge is too cute!!
My sister LITERALLY just made olive oil cake this past weekend on Sunday since her birthday coincided with Mother’s Day this year and she has been in quarantine with us since things shut down. And I just found out Kylie Jenner had it (most likely ordered I doubt she made it herself)! My sister also made it gluten free because she had Celiac’s, the only thing she did was replace regular flour with the all purpose GF Bob’s Red Mill brand. My sister also used lemon zest in it which is what really gave it its flavoring, otherwise I think it would have been a bit bland. It was very light, fluffy, and a bit crumbly (maybe due to the GF flour she used, not sure). It was also VERY GOOD and honestly perfect without icing, the whole point is it is a light cake. Not everything needs to have icing on it!
I think the one thing you could do was spread a bit of berry jam on the top which would have made it AMAZING. Ours also had Grand Marnier in it too.
Drooling at your description of your SIL olive oil cake sounds delicious
I had Olive Oil cake once at a restaurant and loved it. Flavored with lemon zest no icing but it had a roasted pit fruit compote
Not a Fan of the Kardashinans but that baby is gorgeous and seems a lot happier than her cousins
I have no time for Kylie, but that little girl is absolutely adorable.
Her daughter is adorable. I wonder if this was staged? I mean she staged that whole “rise and shine” scene didn’t she? Were we supposed to believe a camera person was just standing in the corner of a dark room with the baby and the door closed just waiting for Kylie to enter? Like come on lol. In this case, maybe the nanny was there in the corner making sure Stormi didn’t eat that candy lol. I can see Kim now trying to replicate this with her kids…
I am SO over people claiming to have OCD because they think they’re being quirky or whatever. OCD is NOT twitching over something being crooked or otherwise off. Saying “I’m soooo OCD because I’m a neat freak, tee hee!” trivializes the real hell that OCD sufferers live through. I’ve been living with OCD for over 30 years and it is not about “liking things symmetrical”. People can eat it.
Anyway, rant over, and the circle cake trolling was hilarious.
Preach! My daughter suffers from OCD and it has made her life very difficult. It came on very suddenly in the middle of fifth grade and she went from loving to draw to not being able to write a single word, speak a sentence or read because of the necessity to go over things. She struggles daily but Prozac is really helping her cope. I hate when people make OCD jokes because they really have no idea.
I thought cutting a circle in the middle of the cake was hilarious. That’s something I would do. The entire argument is just so ridiculous – there are real problems in the world and this is what people are going to focus on? At least she didn’t carve a big dick into her cake – actually I would have found that equally hilarious.