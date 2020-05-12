Kylie Jenner sliced into her Mother’s Day olive oil cake in a really weird way

Kylie Jenner celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, like millions of moms around the country. She took photos of and with her baby, she chilled out in quarantine and she had a nice cake. The cake was, according to Kylie, made from “olive oil,” which is apparently a thing that exists. Basically, you’re using olive oil as a replacement for butter in a cake recipe, although it’s a bit more complicated than that. Kylie’s olive oil cake looks like something that came from a specialty bakery, so either she ordered it for herself as a Mother’s Day treat, or someone sent it to her (perhaps Travis Scott, perhaps her mom, who knows).

The point is that Kylie enjoys some cake, so she cut herself a small slice from the circular cake. And when I say “small slice,” I mean that she didn’t start at the center of the cake and pull the knife down, then cut a proportional “slice” like one would do with a pizza. No. Kylie’s slice didn’t go to the center of the cake, and it just throws off the proportions:

I would do this if I had a cake all to myself and no one was going to watch me consume it or cut into it. Like, it’s my cake and I’ll cut how I want, and maybe Kylie didn’t feel like having a full slice. The problem was that she posted it on social media and people were calling her a psychopath for the way she cuts cake. There were OCD peeps crying about how she was stressing them out. People yelled at her online. So Kylie decided to troll all the haters and she cut a small circle off to the side on the cake. OH GOD.

I mean, props to her for making a joke about it but she’s still messing up a perfectly good cake with her SLOPPY CAKE SLICING. Someone needs to send her a new cake and then we can all explain the proper way to slice a cake.

She also posted some cute photos of Stormi for Mother’s Day. Stormi is so adorable.

And this just happened last night: Kylie did the Snack Challenge with Stormi, which is basically just filming your kid to see if they will follow your instructions to wait to eat something fun. Stormi waited! She’s so cute and such a good girl.

