Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm sent horribly racist messages to radio host

This is just a reminder than some reality TV stars remain complete trash, although you surely knew that already. It’s also a reminder that outlets like People and US Magazine use the term “racially insensitive” when they should just be calling these bitches racist. (Although, to be fair to them, it’s possibly because stories with “racist” in the title may not get the same advertiser dollars. That’s a big consideration at this time.) We’ve reported on Kathryn Dennis exactly once, when she said she was drinking again after three years of sobriety. This time it’s because she’s a terrible racist who taunted a black radio host over Twitter.

Mika Gadsden is a Charleston, South Carolina-based radio host, podcaster and activist. She called out one of Kathryn’s buddies, a boutique owner named Katie Shields, for promoting a MAGA rally in her Instagram stories.

Then Kathryn came for Mika with a series of taunting, obnoxious DMS in which she used the monkey emoji.

I’m not going to recap all that, you can read it in the tweets. Kathryn got increasingly desperate and kept messaging Mika. It makes me sick to my stomach, and Kathryn calling Mika racist for using the term “white people” is so typical. “You’re racist to ME!” After this got a lot of attention, Kathryn sort-of apologized but she of course added the qualifier “to anyone and everyone I hurt.” I’m surprised she didn’t mention her black friends.

“I am not that person.” She literally taunted a woman for calling out white supremacy and she used a monkey emoji. Everyone knows that’s racist. She knew. She’s sorry she got exposed.

Trump has given these terrible people a platform. His supporters are putting countless lives at risk by spreading the virus and by harassing and attacking people of color. Let’s call them what they are. I also hope that Kathryn gets fired from Southern Charm, but I doubt that will happen.

#thenewtestament

10 Responses to “Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm sent horribly racist messages to radio host”

  1. BayTampaBay says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Is that Kathryn’s real hair or is that a wig in the last picture?

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:49 am

    Typical.

    Reply
  3. BlueSky says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Good for Mika for saying apology not accepted. For too long black people are always expected to “perform” by accepting apologies for racist behavior. We are not obligated to make people feel better about their behavior. This idiot will learn nothing from this and I’m glad Mika basically told her to GFY.

    Reply
  4. Valerie says:
    May 12, 2020 at 10:59 am

    What the fuck ever, whomever she is.

    Reply
  5. Valiantly Varnished says:
    May 12, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Im shocked. Not.

    Reply
  6. K says:
    May 12, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Ew. Disgusting!

    Reply
  7. FHMom says:
    May 12, 2020 at 11:15 am

    “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Maya Angelou

    This goes for all those twitter “apologies”.

    Reply

