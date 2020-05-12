Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm sent horribly racist messages to radio host

Kathryn Dennis Apologizes for Using Racially Insensitive Emoji: 'I Know and Will Do Better' https://t.co/heRf64m6V3 — People (@people) May 12, 2020

This is just a reminder than some reality TV stars remain complete trash, although you surely knew that already. It’s also a reminder that outlets like People and US Magazine use the term “racially insensitive” when they should just be calling these bitches racist. (Although, to be fair to them, it’s possibly because stories with “racist” in the title may not get the same advertiser dollars. That’s a big consideration at this time.) We’ve reported on Kathryn Dennis exactly once, when she said she was drinking again after three years of sobriety. This time it’s because she’s a terrible racist who taunted a black radio host over Twitter.

Mika Gadsden is a Charleston, South Carolina-based radio host, podcaster and activist. She called out one of Kathryn’s buddies, a boutique owner named Katie Shields, for promoting a MAGA rally in her Instagram stories.

In Charleston you learn, fairly quickly, that the face of White Supremacy resembles that of the boutique-owning, gatekeeping glitterati. This is Katie Shields, owner of Mylk Bar in Mt. Pleasant. She’s organizing a Nautical MAGA rally with her friends. Katie is reprehensible. pic.twitter.com/0CWSWRS0gz — Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 10, 2020

Then Kathryn came for Mika with a series of taunting, obnoxious DMS in which she used the monkey emoji.

I guess I didn’t give her the response she wanted. pic.twitter.com/Ll0sJu9wOi — Mika Gadsden (@mikagadsden) May 11, 2020

I’m not going to recap all that, you can read it in the tweets. Kathryn got increasingly desperate and kept messaging Mika. It makes me sick to my stomach, and Kathryn calling Mika racist for using the term “white people” is so typical. “You’re racist to ME!” After this got a lot of attention, Kathryn sort-of apologized but she of course added the qualifier “to anyone and everyone I hurt.” I’m surprised she didn’t mention her black friends.

I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no “if ands or buts” that excuse me… part 1 — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) May 11, 2020

Part 2: ….I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) May 11, 2020

“I am not that person.” She literally taunted a woman for calling out white supremacy and she used a monkey emoji. Everyone knows that’s racist. She knew. She’s sorry she got exposed.

Trump has given these terrible people a platform. His supporters are putting countless lives at risk by spreading the virus and by harassing and attacking people of color. Let’s call them what they are. I also hope that Kathryn gets fired from Southern Charm, but I doubt that will happen.