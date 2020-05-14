“Fran Drescher thinks 5G causes the coronavirus too” links
  • May 14, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Fran Drescher thinks 5G causes coronavirus too. [OMG Blog]
The FBI executed search warrants on Sen. Richard Burr for all of his shady stock sales just before the pandemic. [Jezebel]
Princess Maria Galitzine died suddenly from cardiac arrest. [JustJared]
Lainey’s Show Your Work podcast is all about Michelle Obama & Adele. [LaineyGossip]
How are Jodie Comer’s costumes on Killing Eve? [Tom & Lorenzo]
A handy explainer for Melaniagate, the real scandal. [Pajiba]
Chrissy Teigen accused of ripping off someone’s recipe. [Dlisted]
I didn’t even know John Lennon went to Cannes! [GFY]
I’m sorry, but a lot of people need to learn how to be alone. [Starcasm]
What are Lupita Nyong’o’s best red carpet looks of all time? [RCFA]

6 Responses to ““Fran Drescher thinks 5G causes the coronavirus too” links”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    May 14, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    oh no, not today, Satan.

    Reply
  2. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    May 14, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    For God’s sake. Tape these people’s mouths up and dislocate their texting thumb. There should NOT be such a vast platform for Stupid.

    Reply
  3. Roro says:
    May 14, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    You know the great big lie told to children is that adults are smart. Once you actually become an adult you realize it was all a hoax. Christ almighty. We are doomed. #shutupfran

    Reply
  4. Teresa says:
    May 14, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    Anddddd just like that I will never watch /read/ or support another thing from Fran Drescher. Meanwhile cancer and coronaviruses have existed long before any technology. But I guess that doesn’t matter. Who needs evidence when you’re high on your own delusions.

    Reply
  5. Oliviajoy1995 says:
    May 14, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    She needs to get a hold on grammar and spell actual words out. Her post sounds like it’s from a kid.

    Reply
  6. Megan2 says:
    May 14, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Dammit Fran. BAC on out of here be4 you say anything even stupider.

    Reply

