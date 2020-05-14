“Fran Drescher thinks 5G causes the coronavirus too” links

Fran Drescher thinks 5G causes coronavirus too. [OMG Blog]

I can’t believe all the commercials for 5G . Gr8 4cancer, harming birds, bees &mor viruses like Corona. Dial it bac. Keep it simple. B a mindFUL consumer the @cancerschmancer way. Make what you buy ur vote &what u don’t buy ur PROTEST. We can do this God is speaking. Let’s LISTEN pic.twitter.com/EfsjNyGG8B — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) May 13, 2020