“Fran Drescher thinks 5G causes the coronavirus too” links

I can’t believe all the commercials for 5G . Gr8 4cancer, harming birds, bees &mor viruses like Corona. Dial it bac. Keep it simple. B a mindFUL consumer the @cancerschmancer way. Make what you buy ur vote &what u don’t buy ur PROTEST. We can do this God is speaking. Let’s LISTEN pic.twitter.com/EfsjNyGG8B
— Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) May 13, 2020
oh no, not today, Satan.
For God’s sake. Tape these people’s mouths up and dislocate their texting thumb. There should NOT be such a vast platform for Stupid.
You know the great big lie told to children is that adults are smart. Once you actually become an adult you realize it was all a hoax. Christ almighty. We are doomed. #shutupfran
Anddddd just like that I will never watch /read/ or support another thing from Fran Drescher. Meanwhile cancer and coronaviruses have existed long before any technology. But I guess that doesn’t matter. Who needs evidence when you’re high on your own delusions.
She needs to get a hold on grammar and spell actual words out. Her post sounds like it’s from a kid.
Dammit Fran. BAC on out of here be4 you say anything even stupider.