Prince Harry ‘misses’ his military mates & feels ‘a bit rudderless’ at the moment?

Yesterday, I was curious about Katie Nicholl’s weird exclusive with Entertainment Tonight. She gave away a scoop for free to ET. It doesn’t really matter that I think the scoop was horsesh-t – the news about William and Harry possibly burying the hatchet and reconciling over Zoom was picked up on many sites. I still wonder why Nicholl didn’t wait to use that information for her own Vanity Fair royal reporter gig. Turns out, she had an entirely different “exclusive” with Vanity Fair: did you know that Poor Prince Harry is homesick and rudderless? Evil Meghan and her Americanism of Doom!
On all of the Zoom calls Harry has done in lockdown: “Harry has been on lots of conference calls and has been very busy keeping in touch with friends and colleagues,” said a source close to the Duke. “He is keeping up regular communication with all of the organizations he works with at home in the UK.”
All he gave up: While Harry has stepped down as a full time royal he plans to maintain his close links to the military. One of the sacrifices he made when he gave up his royal title for a new life independent of the Royal Family was agreeing not to use his official military appointments which were gifted to him by the Queen. Friends have said this was the toughest part of walking away from royal life because the military is such an important part of who Harry is.
Poor poor Harry: After recent reports that he was missing his Army friends and felt homesick in LA, a source told Vanity Fair, “He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that.”
I love/hate how all of these British royal reporters always gloss over the fact that the Queen was really at her most f–king petty when she took away Harry’s military titles and military patronages. Harry served in a war. He’s a veteran. He loved serving and he dedicated his post-military career to working with veterans and soldiers. And the Queen tried to take as much of that away because he didn’t want to see his wife bullied and smeared. I bet Harry thinks about that too, whenever he feels a pang of homesickness or a moment of rudderlessness. I bet he thinks, “Better here in LA than spending one more f–king day with that toxic family who tried to negate my military work.” Also, I just kind of doubt that Harry wallows in feelings of homesickness or whatever. My guess is that he’s enjoying the hell out spending so much time with Meghan and Archie, and he has plenty to do with his calls and video-conferences and volunteer work.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Oh yay. Katie Nicholl.
Troll.
This is how they want Harry to feel: alone, homesick, weary, obsessively thinking about the sacrifices made, never blaming the lack of cooperation of his family but just missing them- his real family: BRITAIN!
This narrative is not about Harry, even less about Meghan or Archie. This narrative´s purpose is not even about setting a path for Harry- and only Harry- to return.
This is all about excusing the RF, the press and racism from any blame in the matter. It is they collectively saying ” Harry made a mistake, Harry is unhappy about this mistake. We are not to blame for this. the RF is not to be blamed for this. Harry made a mistake. This was never about Meghan, but Harry think so. Harry overreacted. We are good people- we are not racists. Harry will come back because he will realize we are good people. ”
This is how garbage people operate.
And if the BRF really weren’t to blame, they wouldn’t protest so much.
There’s been a very strong push for at least a year now to place ALL the blame on Harry and Meghan (Harry is spoiled, dim and mentally fragile. Meghan is a narcissist and a grifter). Everyone else is only well meaning. This is impossible.
If the people criticizing the Sussexes immediately make excuses for everyone else, it’s just denial at best. The petty fandom for the Cambridges and the racists (and those in both categories) seem to think if they repeat themselves endlessly, it will become fact.
Whenever the Sussexes try to set their own narrative, the same stans freak out.
Yes, they are just repeating a lie a thousand times to make it a truth.
Their endgame is Harry returning- with or without Meghan- so they can be absolved from their guilt. The one year clause is there for this reason- to allow the RF to turn the page. Charles and Betty can proudly say they gave Harry ” time” and that they are exce3llent people from saving him from himself if he returns.
The solution proposed- half in, half out- was not a madman´s dream. It was perfectly rational. They would work part-time, account for the taxpayers funding their security, but still be able to work on their own terms and find a path for future. Because the future is a slimmed-down Monarchy and Harry is spare, remember?
But this would be an admission of guilt, right? To have Sussex get what they wanted? It was like saying ” I am sorry it came to this. I wish we have done more. Yes, let´s do as you want because you have been right all the way- people are leaking against you.”
The one year review, on the other hand—Harry has to agree to come back. Which means, Harry is saying ” Thank you for the time- it was just what I needed to put things in perspective and miss you guys”
Of course, there is a chance the might come back. I have no idea about Harry relationship with Charles, but some guilt trip, father needing his son textbook might have some effect. It is up to them. All I am saying is that the RF endgame is pretty obvious- Monarchy has to be protected at all costs and this means never apologizing ( never complain, never explain)
IMHO, the fandom for the Cambridges is almost 100% the RRs. Visiting other sites, the commentariats are not as gushing about the so-called “perfect Cambridges” as one might believe. There are Cambridges “dislikers” other places than Celebitchy.
Never apologize is so much more accurate a way of describing things. Because they complain and explain all the time. The endless palace sources and royal docs and biographies are all heavy handed attempts to control the narrative. William leaked to The Times and the BBC when the Sussexes announced they were leaving and he made sure to get his denial from Harry about not feeling bullied.
@BayTampaBay. Sometimes I wonder about the comments. How did the whole Kate’s so reeeegal thing just start and stop all at once across several sites? But it’s one thing to buy Instagram bots or encourage the DM to astroturf their comments. It would be absurd to resort to astroturfing gossip sites and it’s probably a stan with multiple accounts and regular posters stopped being led by those comments and stopped using it as well.
@SIlas: From what I’ve read from the archives this site was never really “pro Kate” in fact, a lot of sites before Meghan came onto the scene used to bash Kate quite a lot. The Mail took a lot of delight in calling them “Workshy Wills” and “Duchess of Drab/Do-Little”.
I would say the opposite to what you’re saying. The “Kate is so regal” hasn’t stopped at all. In fact it’s only just started within the last few years
I still can’t believe they took away his military appointments. He is a war veteran ffs.
I was so disgusted by this whole mess but this was beyond spiteful. What a petty, mean spirited move.
They took away the ones they could – which were the “honorary” ribbons awarded by Granny Queen.
Even she cannot snatch back the ones he EARNED.
Which, as he has said, are the only ones that matter to him.
This is just another “Poor Harry!” piece intending to slight him, and his WIFE. They seem unable to accept that Harry has made a life for himself. Pathetic, RRs. Pathetic.
Change is a difficult process for everyone. To flip a switch on everything you know and leave it behind is not easy. He would not be human if he didn’t miss it. But even abused women tend to go back to their abuser, victims develop feelings for their captures. I know these are not even close to Harry’s situation, but he is human and to think he would not miss life in England is cruel because this man has a heart with feelings. We have seen it displayed time and time again.
Now the question that popped to mind as I wrote this is whether or not his wild days were a psychological cry for help because he could see the toxic family for what is was even then?
<3
I no more buy this Nicholl spin than I did the one yesterday. The true part is how tough *we all* know it must have been for Harry to sacrifice his military appointments as the price he had to pay to protect his family. That’s not an exclusive, it’s an obvious truth out there for everyone to acknowledge. And it’s heart breaking that Harry’s petty, vindictive grandmother (father and smug brother) inflicted that pain on him. I don’t see how he’ll ever forget or forgive that. Not that anyone is applying for forgiveness. God, I loathe those people.
It’s a strange time for every one and Harry has taken an extraordinary step recently to to turn his back on a life he’s always known to start something new. It’s entirely possible that he is feeling a little bit rudderless and missing the old structures and the life he was used to. But that doesn’t mean he regrets his decision or is unhappy. He’s adjusting to his new normal. I think the press is talking through their arses when they try to give insight into what Harry is feeling, and framing it horribly to suit their own narrative, but I probably think they’re not entirely wrong that he feels a bit rudderless at the moment. Who isn’t?
It really was petty to take the military stuff away from him. Like, it’s not like he made money from those positions or anything, so why couldn’t he continue them? Especially as he so clearly values his military associations.
BOY it would have been fascinating (horrifying?) to be a fly on the wall during the “negotiations” when H & M left.
Change is absolutely tough. I feel for Harry as I did for Meghan when she was going through the exact same thing 2.5 years ago. These things tend to make or break a couple and I sincerely hope they make it.
But I do know that if they “break” Harry will be better off than Meghan. He’ll get accepted back to the royal fold, the whole marriage will be spun as “evil Meghan bewitched Harry!” and those who are idiots will believe it because they already use that excuse and the family will find some “English Rose” for him to marry. He’ll be fine…
In comparison to Meghan who will get stalked, hounded and mocked for the rest of her life.
This. I so want it to work out for them, because all the gaslighting and racism and “See Harry? We knew you’d come to your senses!” that would go down if they broke up would be so heartbreaking and unfair.
And you’re right. Megan would be hounded for life.
Exactly. I am rooting for them not because they seem like a couple who genuinely love each other but also to stick it to the racists and the detractors.
Sorry I meant “not only do they seem like a couple who genuinely love each other”
I mean, maybe? I don’t think he’s dying of homesickness or anything, but I can see him feeling a bit “rudderless.” He definitely comes across as happy, but if they were planning on launching their foundation around this time or setting up a new life in LA, and they’re unable to do that, I can imagine there’s a bit of…something…maybe restlessness is a better way to put it?
But, I can imagine Meghan feeling the same way. They keep bringing up that she has friends in LA, but its not like she’s seeing them right now and going to yoga classes etc while Harry just cools his heels at home. this has been a very unusual start to their new life and I can imagine they are enjoying the time together immensely while also feeling a bit anxious to get on with the next step – I think many of us can relate.
All that to say – this is BS in terms of an exclusive because its basically just someone guessing that Harry and Meghan feel what a lot of us are feeling right now.
Source close to the Duke: Sally in the next cubicle with a pinup of Harry.
I knew it!
I think these articles are response to the pandemic vacuum, now that LA is on lockdown through to August we will see even more rehashing speculation.
Its all about Harry this, Harry that …
That Harry is a husband and a father now. Stop painting him as poor Harry stranded in LA without his friend, royal family and has no job. He already chose to leave BRF. He’s not alone. He is with his family.
In the midst of a global pandemic, it’s safe to say a lot of us are feeling rudderless!
Again any of us could have written this article. Their multiple moves would require a huge adjustment especially in circumstances they did& most people’s routines have been upended by this pandemic. Maybe we all have royal sources eh.
Everyone knows how much the army means to Harry as he has said it countless times& we saw his emotions at his last military royal engagement. All the outlets have said giving up his royal military honours has hurt him the most. Also a lot of his recent work or video calls have been focused on vets so there’s evidence of him speaking to his army buddies& keeping engaged. Didn’t need this article pretending to have insider knowledge to show the obvious.
Katie Nichols is a total bull$hitter, she knows absolutely nothing about the Sussexes and no one in the Sussex camp is telling her zilch. The Sussexes said no “source” of theirs will be talking to any RR or any member of the British tabloids for that matter. That beach needs to take several seats and shut her pie hole.
Katie is the same reporter that said Harry and Meghan were going to raise Archie gender neutral and Harry and Meghan had to release a statement denying it because of all the hate and death threats they received. Remember this when you see an article by her.
People act like Harry has never stepped foot out of the UK. He has been in the military for years and often spends his time off in other countries. I’m sure he misses the military. He has said it himself numerous times (before Meghan) He is STILL doing work with the military and always will. Harry is still serving the military. It’s just in a different way. As they say, once serve always serving.
The British press need Harry back. They know he was the star of the RF. They are facing the reality of having to cover the Cambridge’s and Charles, Camilla. They will push this ridiculous narrative for years. Every time we see a picture or video of Harry enjoying life in LA, we will get these articles. How dare Harry be happy with his wife and son? How dare he pick a normal life over the RF?
Also, I thought Meghan didn’t have friends? That’s the narrative the British press pushed. Were they lying?!