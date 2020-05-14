Prince Harry ‘misses’ his military mates & feels ‘a bit rudderless’ at the moment?

Yesterday, I was curious about Katie Nicholl’s weird exclusive with Entertainment Tonight. She gave away a scoop for free to ET. It doesn’t really matter that I think the scoop was horsesh-t – the news about William and Harry possibly burying the hatchet and reconciling over Zoom was picked up on many sites. I still wonder why Nicholl didn’t wait to use that information for her own Vanity Fair royal reporter gig. Turns out, she had an entirely different “exclusive” with Vanity Fair: did you know that Poor Prince Harry is homesick and rudderless? Evil Meghan and her Americanism of Doom!

On all of the Zoom calls Harry has done in lockdown: “Harry has been on lots of conference calls and has been very busy keeping in touch with friends and colleagues,” said a source close to the Duke. “He is keeping up regular communication with all of the organizations he works with at home in the UK.” All he gave up: While Harry has stepped down as a full time royal he plans to maintain his close links to the military. One of the sacrifices he made when he gave up his royal title for a new life independent of the Royal Family was agreeing not to use his official military appointments which were gifted to him by the Queen. Friends have said this was the toughest part of walking away from royal life because the military is such an important part of who Harry is. Poor poor Harry: After recent reports that he was missing his Army friends and felt homesick in LA, a source told Vanity Fair, “He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that.”

[From Vanity Fair]

I love/hate how all of these British royal reporters always gloss over the fact that the Queen was really at her most f–king petty when she took away Harry’s military titles and military patronages. Harry served in a war. He’s a veteran. He loved serving and he dedicated his post-military career to working with veterans and soldiers. And the Queen tried to take as much of that away because he didn’t want to see his wife bullied and smeared. I bet Harry thinks about that too, whenever he feels a pang of homesickness or a moment of rudderlessness. I bet he thinks, “Better here in LA than spending one more f–king day with that toxic family who tried to negate my military work.” Also, I just kind of doubt that Harry wallows in feelings of homesickness or whatever. My guess is that he’s enjoying the hell out spending so much time with Meghan and Archie, and he has plenty to do with his calls and video-conferences and volunteer work.