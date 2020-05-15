Channing Tatum had a party with his buddies in late April, Jenna had him get tested

Embed from Getty Images

Channing Tatum celebrated his 40th birthday April 26. And by ‘celebrate’, I don’t mean he just turned 40, I mean he celebrated. Channing decided to throw himself a proper 40th at his ranch and invited his buds over to help him ring in his new decade. Except that Channing lives in Los Angeles county in California, which has some of the most stringent Safer At Home orders in place. Oh, and he has a six-year-old daughter with whom he shares custody with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. And Jenna just gave birth to a baby boy with fiancé Steve Kazee in March. So Jenna told Channing if he wanted to see Everly, he needed to get tested for COVID-19 for the safety of everyone involved. Fortunately for Channing and Everly, he tested negative.

Channing Tatum got tested for Coronavirus, and it was revealed he does not have the virus. Why did Channing get tested? Apparently it was to ensure his daughter’s safety after his ex wife Jenna Dewan expressed some concern, TMZ reports. Channing apparently hosted a birthday get together in late April with a few of his buddies at his ranch. All of his friends had been quarantining separately before coming together for the celebration. However, Jenna, who shares custody of their daughter Everly with Channing, was concerned he could be passing along the virus to their daughter and thus, to Jenna‘s family.

Just Jared said that Channing completely understood Jenna’s concerns and was happy to test and wait for the results. Apparently, he wasn’t an @ss… about the testing. But he was a huge @ss for putting his ego before the health of his family. And I say that as a person who really likes Channing. Look, I get how hard this is. I understand that even those of us whose routine hasn’t changed much are champing at the bit to have some face-to-face time with someone other than the people in our homes. I almost – almost – drove down to Coronado to have a socially distant Mother’s Day with my folks. They have a big backyard that would allow us to keep 15 feet apart (although, with their hearing, I would’ve been hoarse from shouting everything I said). And they’ve both tested negative for COVID-19. But I didn’t, because my desire for that interaction is not as important on the potential health implications to everyone around me.

It sounds like Jenna made her – very solid – points rationally and Channing got it without any drama. So I applaud them for a good resolution. I’m sure Channing just wasn’t thinking when he invited his friends over and didn’t see the harm in a small gathering of people who all felt fine. But that’s what killing us in this, people who aren’t thinking or not thinking about the right people when they make these decisions. I have a couple of friends who haven’t seen their kid in over six weeks because the other parent is uncomfortable with the child traveling between homes. They miss their kids dearly but accept the precautions. Turning 40 is usually a big deal but let’s face it, it’s an arbitrary marking of time. Have a blow out for your 41st, buck the trend. Like I said, I like Channing, but I am really disappointed in this nonsense.

