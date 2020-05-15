Speaker Nancy Pelosi is serving color-coordinated mask looks in DC

I know this is not the most important thing facing us as a nation, but I’ve always liked the way Nancy Pelosi dresses and styles herself. She’s so fashionable. She wears tailored suits and flattering dresses, she loves statement jewelry (big necklaces and brooches) and in the current crisis, she’s been coordinating her face masks and face bandanas. It looks awesome and I feel like this is the way forward, from a sartorial perspective. I told you this wasn’t the most important thing, but whatever. Let’s talk about Speaker Pelosi’s masks!
Considering her sensible-yet-epic closet, it’s no secret that she already had a wealth of rich-lady scarves. She’s now using those scarves to coordinate LEWKS. Plus she’s buying some coordinated masks too – even Hillary Clinton has been admiring Pelosi’s mask/suit coordination game. Vogue also did a nice write-up on Pelosi’s masks.
Meanwhile, Speaker Pelosi will likely push through a House vote today on a $3 trillion relief package – called the Heroes Act – for even more coronavirus relief. Pelosi and her Democratic caucus are arguing over this or that, meanwhile the Republican party continues to completely abdicate responsibility for everything.
Since this is a celebrity blog, we’re allowed to talk about cool ways to match face masks and outfits!
This is honestly the best thing to come out of this crisis: revealing which politician actually has a sense of fashion lol. This reminded me of that meme of Hillary Clinton wearing the same clothes but only in different colors lol
I love it! I have two cute masks and change them up based on my outfit.
I hope this November Speaker Pelosi brings out the infamous orange coat when she goes to vote, while eating a carton of ice cream.
I looooove that orange coat. I wanted to buy it so badly when MaxMara re-released it, but it is too expensive.
I wear black masks with “VOTE” imprinted on them. But I have to admit, I am bit jealous of Nancy’s style. She’s got it!
O I like your idea! Vote.
Nancy Pelosi is awesome.
I wish I was half badass at least 1/3than she is
I told my mom she was wearing scarves to cover her face. She didn’t believe me, then we saw Nancy pull up her scarf and bam! She looks great. All of the Democrats are wearing masks while the Republicans are running around exposing everyone to their germs.
I am envious of her closet. I glad I don’t have to dress like that, but if I did she would be my inspiration. And on an even shallower note, I’ve always thought she is lovely looking.
Have you seen the photo online of her meeting President Kennedy. If you had told me that was Audrey Hepburn, I would have believed you. What we see of Nancy now was always there, even back then.