Study: Men are less likely to wear a mask because masks are ‘weak’ & ‘not cool’

Toxic masculinity is a term that gets thrown around a lot, especially in regard to male-female relations. As a woman, I see toxic masculinity through that lens of how it affects me, how I’m afraid of these gun-toting morons who ooze toxicity and ignorance, men who are willfully ignorant, men whose masculinity is so fragile that literally “people wearing masks” can trigger them to violence. But honestly, the men are not alright. This became a talking point online yesterday:

Men less likely to wear face masks because they're 'not cool' and 'a sign of weakness' https://t.co/kCm19YvbjY pic.twitter.com/xzuVb3mpel — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2020

This is toxic masculinity and fragile masculinity too. Men who think it’s “weak” or “soft” to… be a responsible member of their community, or take care of their health. It comes from the top too – Donald Trump refuses to be photographed wearing a mask for all of those toxic reasons too. His MAGA people have gotten the message, and they’re harassing people wearing masks at all of their makeshift Nazi rallies as well. From the NY Post:

Men in the US report less intention than women to wear face coverings, especially in counties that don’t mandate wearing them, according to a paper authored by researchers from Middlesex University London in the UK and the Mathematical Science Research Institute in Berkeley, Calif. This, the authors say, suggests that making face coverings mandatory “has a larger effect on men than on women.” Men are also less likely to believe they’ll be seriously impacted by COVID-19, despite data to the contrary, the research found. “The fact that men less than women intend to wear a face covering can be partly explained by the fact that men more than women believe that they will be relatively unaffected by the disease,” co-authors Valerio Capraro and Hélène Barcelo wrote. This finding is “particularly ironic,” they said, as men appear to be more severely impacted by the virus: In places such as China, Italy, Spain and New York City, men have died from COVID-19 at far higher rates than women did. The study also found that men are more likely to report feeling negative emotions while wearing a face covering. “Men more than women agree that wearing a face covering is shameful, not cool, a sign of weakness and a stigma; and these gender differences also mediate gender differences intentions to wear a face covering,” Capraro and Barcelo wrote. That finding, they said, indicates that interventions to promote men’s use of face-coverings work to decrease those emotions.

Some men are so turned around, fragile and weak that they think it’s “weak” to live. Only real men die of coronavirus, amirite.

fellas is it gay to not die https://t.co/QY2pONGpC4 — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) May 14, 2020

I wrote about Trump’s refusal to wear a mask and his superior genes fantasy and white nationalism in ⁦@thedailybeast⁩. https://t.co/StGs7BRJoC — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 8, 2020

