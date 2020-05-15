Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson slap a cease & desist on an alleged side chick

During this week’s round of “is Khloe Kardashian pregnant again” rumors, I saw several people say that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe with “two women.” Like, maybe we can PROVE beyond a reasonable doubt that Tristan cheated on Khloe with two women, but let’s be real: he cheated on her a lot. I believe all of the stories and rumors on that one, especially the rumors about Tristan screwing everybody while he was on the road. I just think it’s false to argue that Tristan only made “a few mistakes” or “he only screwed up a couple of times.” No. And even now, when Tristan and Khloe are seemingly lowkey back-together, of course I believe he’s still got side chicks. Well… there’s a complicated story about Tristan taking a paternity test. I’m going to let E! News explain it:

Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompson have fired off a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming the NBA star is the father of her child, E! News can exclusively reveal. In a cease and desist letter sent by the former couple’s attorney, Marty Singer, on Wednesday, May 13, Kimberly Alexander is asked to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” regarding a paternity claim that surfaced online. Tabloid site Gossip of the City published copies of alleged paperwork from LB Genetics—a facility specializing in paternity and family relationship DNA testing services—that suggested Tristan took a paternity test in Jan. 2020. That same report featured screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, as well as copies of emails that Kimberly purportedly received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom. In the cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Singer confirms that Tristan did take a paternity test, which came out negative. Kimberly then requested Tristan take a second test, which Singer says he agreed to take—only on the condition that an AABB-accredited lab perform the test. Singer writes in the document, “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

[From E! News]

You get the idea. Tristan did take a paternity test because – I would assume – he thought there was a reasonable possibility that he could have fathered this child. When this woman Kimberly went to gossip outlets with the story about how Tristan took the paternity test, that’s when Khloe got her lawyer involved. But my question is… why is it Khloe’s business? If Tristan slept with Kimberly but did not father Kimberly’s child, then… okay, that’s his thing and let the evidence speak for itself. I would expect HIS lawyer and HIS publicist to say something, for sure. But why is Khloe inserted into this situation, and did she insert herself? The rest of Marty Singer’s letter might explain that – apparently, Kimberly has told people that Tristan and Khloe worked together to falsify the paternity results. Which… Khloe cares enough to lie and falsify that kind of sh-t. Tristan does not. What would Khloe have done if Tristan had been the father? Taken him back AGAIN?