‘Papa John’ Schnatter showed his gaudy castle on a ‘Cribs’-style Tik Tok

The last time we talked about “Papa John” Schnatter, he was breathing heavily and sweating profusely as he spoke in a bizarre, psychotic monotone voice about how he had just eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days (as the Bible foretold). Papa John was forced out of his pizza company a few years ago when he said the n-word on a conference call WITH crisis managers the company hired to make John seem less racist. I’m not sh-tting you. All of this really happened. Dude was dropping the n-word in crisis meetings about the company’s seemingly – or not so much – racist leanings. And he really did eat 40 pizzas in 30 days too.

So what is Papa John up to these days? I guess MTV wasn’t interested in him, so he shot his own “Cribs” style video showing off his Kentucky mansion/castle and he put it on TikTok. I can’t. Please enjoy.

So we only got to see his foyer? His giant, gaudy, tacky foyer with a sculpture-clock of two eagles f–king? Can you imagine going back to this guy’s house? He’s like “let me show you the foyer, here’s my eagle clock and yes they’re mating.” I’d be like “yeah, imma head out.” And what is with the fake lake edging up to his house? That seems like it’s not structurally sound. Apparently this mess costs $11 million and it’s the most expensive home in Louisville, KY.

