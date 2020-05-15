‘Papa John’ Schnatter showed his gaudy castle on a ‘Cribs’-style Tik Tok

Embed from Getty Images

The last time we talked about “Papa John” Schnatter, he was breathing heavily and sweating profusely as he spoke in a bizarre, psychotic monotone voice about how he had just eaten 40 pizzas in 30 days (as the Bible foretold). Papa John was forced out of his pizza company a few years ago when he said the n-word on a conference call WITH crisis managers the company hired to make John seem less racist. I’m not sh-tting you. All of this really happened. Dude was dropping the n-word in crisis meetings about the company’s seemingly – or not so much – racist leanings. And he really did eat 40 pizzas in 30 days too.

So what is Papa John up to these days? I guess MTV wasn’t interested in him, so he shot his own “Cribs” style video showing off his Kentucky mansion/castle and he put it on TikTok. I can’t. Please enjoy.

So we only got to see his foyer? His giant, gaudy, tacky foyer with a sculpture-clock of two eagles f–king? Can you imagine going back to this guy’s house? He’s like “let me show you the foyer, here’s my eagle clock and yes they’re mating.” I’d be like “yeah, imma head out.” And what is with the fake lake edging up to his house? That seems like it’s not structurally sound. Apparently this mess costs $11 million and it’s the most expensive home in Louisville, KY.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “‘Papa John’ Schnatter showed his gaudy castle on a ‘Cribs’-style Tik Tok”

  1. minx says:
    May 15, 2020 at 11:39 am

    I was hoping for a thread on this. The tweets were hilarious.

    Reply
  2. Izzy says:
    May 15, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Man, he’s taking his fall really hard.

    Reply
  3. Sean says:
    May 15, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Too much money, too little sense…

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    May 15, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Tacky

    Reply
  5. Tiffany says:
    May 15, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Some plastic surgeon out there….did the Lord’s work on Papa. HA !!!!

    Reply
  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 15, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Why have a library if you can’t read?

    Reply
  7. BL says:
    May 15, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Ewwwwwwww I can’t.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment