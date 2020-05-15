Nicole Richie’s binge watching rules: If you finish a season, wait a day for the next one

Nicole Richie was on Late Night with Seth Meyers promoting her new Quibi show. I’ve heard almost nothing about Quibi except for the occasional celebrity interview and the analysis of how spectacularly it’s failing. I don’t think we’ll be talking about it much longer. Nicole’s show is called Nikki Fre$h, which is her rap name, and it’s a bizarre mix of her hanging out with her friends, rapping, and trying to spread awareness of sustainability and gardening. She’s trying to educate people through rap and Bill Nye is in it. I’m only going on her interview and the minute and a half trailer I saw. Nicole was kind of charming on Seth. She was outside as she said the lighting is the best there, and she talked about the fact that she’s been binge watching The Sopranos with her husband and is going to be sad when it’s over. Also, she showed off her bearded dragon, Speedy, whom she said is about two or three.
On binge watching the Sopranos with her husband, Joel Madden
This is my first time actually. I needed someone to guide me a little bit. You have to put your phone down and it’s a slow romance with this family. Now I’m just so deep in. I took it as family, parenthood, marriage and then the mod. The mob stuff, a lot of it went right over my head. My brain doesn’t work like that. I’m on 6B. I’m not ready to say goodbye.
I watched the whole thing in about two months. To watch the son have any sort of sexual scene is very disturbing to me.
I have a rule that when I’m done with a season, I won’t watch another episode. I’ll wait until the next night just to give myself a little bit of a break.
She’s a beekeeper and has thoughts on the murder hornets
When I heard about [the murder hornets] I was livid because they come for the honeybees. I’m hearing now that it’s the mosquitoes we need to be worried about and the murder hornets get bad press. The name [murder hornets] isn’t doing them any justice.
Honestly I’ve never seen The Sopranos! HBO is giving away so many of its series for free, but I’ll be honest I use my dad’s login for the rest. (Thanks dad!) I was considering binging The Sopranos before seeing this and I just might, but I’m really seeking escapist, stupid entertainment that does not challenge me at all. (I’m watching 911: Lone Star and What We Do in The Shadows now. One will not make you ashamed to watch it.)
I don’t know what it is about Nicole Richie but she’s just so likable to me. Every time I’m reminded she exists I just come away thinking I’d be friends with her IRL.
The Sopranos is a surprisingly easy watch. I was expecting complex plot lines and whatnot but it’s more of a family dramedy with a mob twist. But maybe after GoT and Breaking Bad everything else feels like light viewing now.
She looks lovely in the floral dress. I get a grownup mean girl vibe from her, but what do I know.
I do too. She has great style, I love her clothes. But she seems mean. She was mean on the Simple Life, which, yes, was a long time ago, but still. I never heard that she apologized to those people. I will google that now…
Quibi came out at the worst time. It’s for sitting in traffic and waiting in line. Which isn’t a problem now plus nobody could do real promotion for it. It was an interesting concept.
It’s amazing how time changes things. Ten, 15 years ago I thought she would be Lindsay Lohan but Nicole really put her life together.
I haven’t binge-watched anything this whole time, despite our national broadcaster having some fantastic things on iView. On their breakfast show, they’ve been raving about Ricky Gervais’ After Life, so I might look on Netflix for that.
Ms Ritchie looks very pretty, but oh so different without all the beauty trickery.
I agree, she looks beautiful. I didnt recognize her with the curls and no makeup
I really really like Nikki Fre$h. Didn’t expect that. Perfect for when you can’t get too heavy and don’t have enough time to dedicate to an hour-long plus format. (me, after working all day as a nurse, 2 bong hits later). Also LOVING What We Do In The Shadows. Taika Waititi is my crush of 2020.