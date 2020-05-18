If Justin Bieber could change one thing: ‘I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage’

I’ve been taking a little break from covering Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for several reasons. One, they were being annoying and yet unnewsworthy, and two, I actually feel like more people should give them some space to just figure some sh-t out. It’s not that I think they’ll work out long-term. But I do hope they stick out their marriage for a few years. I feel like Hailey isn’t going to let go – she just doesn’t have that personality. Soon after Justin and Hailey got married in a New York courthouse, we learned that they were actually “saving themselves” for marriage. They had slept together when they dated for the first time, several years beforehand, but when they got back together in 2018, they didn’t sleep together while they dated and while they were engaged. And, obviously, before that, Justin was sleeping with many, many women. So… Justin revealed something on his Facebook Watch series:

Justin Bieber is opening up about what he would change if he could go back in time. The 26-year-old singer and his wife Hailey have been doing a Facebook Watch series called The Biebers on Watch and they answered fan questions in episode six. “[There are] probably a lot of things I would change. I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,” Justin said about what he would change. “I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.” Hailey added, “I don’t know if I’d say the same, but we had different experiences with everything. I do agree with the fact that being physical sometimes can make things more confusing.”

[From JustJared]

I think this is an impossible what-if – if Justin hadn’t slept with all of those women before Hailey, he wouldn’t have gotten so confused and he wouldn’t have abstained for months, which finally made him clear-headed enough to fall for Hailey (and break the toxic cycle he had with Selena Gomez). Meanwhile, Hailey recently spoke about her marriage in a video for their cult-like church, Hillsong:

On Friday morning, Hailey Baldwin sat down with Natalie Manuel Lee for Hillsong Channel and kicked off a candid discussion about marriage. “I think I’d always hope that he was the person I would end up with anyway so when we got together, it was just like I trust this is what is supposed to be happening,” Hailey explained to the Now With Natalie host. “Getting married is not ever to be taken lightly. It’s not a joke. It’s very, very serious…It was a very thought out life decision and it took every ounce of my faith in Jesus to step forward in that.” During the sit-down, Hailey explained how she was raised in a Christian household. She would go on to explain the “extra guilt” she put on herself to be the “good girl.” “We all wish there were things we had never done and we all wish that there were decisions we didn’t make and mistakes we didn’t make but what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and every bad decision I made—everything I was making myself feel guilty for—actually led to me getting married and it led to me being a wife,” Hailey shared. “Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn’t done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it’s A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we’ve done but it doesn’t have to define who we are and it didn’t have to define me in my relationship.” She continued, “It didn’t have to define me as a married woman and as a wife. We’re constantly evolving especially in Jesus. Our relationship with Christ is always going deeper and deeper.”

[From E! News]

Was… was she guilty about slaying some dudes before she got married?? These were conversations kids were having when I was growing up, so it feels so bizarre to hear the same old things from different generations. I get that “guilt” is ingrained in girls in many religions, but lord, we’re all adults now. You don’t have to walk into a marriage “clean.” There is no benefit to “clean.” “Clean” can mean that you’re ill-prepared emotionally, physically and psychologically for just how difficult marriage can be.