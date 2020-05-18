Prince William & Kate did a Zoom chat with Shout crisis-text-line workers

I completely screwed up Friday’s post about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s call with workers for Crisis Text Line. I thought it was a Zoom call they made with Shout, which is the crisis-text line they started (last year) with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But no, the Crisis Text Line (an American organization) is something different and I just f–ked that up, but YOLO, it was Friday and the basics were the same: Meghan and Harry did something nice for the workers of a crisis-text line. Does it help at all if Shout and Crisis Text Line are sister organizations? Please? Anyway, as I said, the point is the same: Harry and Meghan did something. And wouldn’t you know, William and Kate did something after that.

This is a Zoom chat that the Cambridges did with Shout volunteers/workers. This is the organization Will, Kate, Harry and Meghan started last year. They did this to mark the one-year anniversary, actually, which is possibly why Harry and Meghan did their call the day before, to also mark the anniversary. The Cambridges spoke about the increased need in crisis-texts and such – you can read a summary of the Zoom chat here.

The Daily Mail noted that Kate “appeared to be glowing on the call, with an early-summer tan highlighted by her stylish scalloped hemmed white blouse.” LOL, at some point people are going to wonder if Kate is just taking an entire holiday during the pandemic. A Zoom chat here or there, and the rest of her time is spent by the pool or sunbathing in the back garden. Why try to work hard and come up with new ideas when you can just hop out of the pool every few days for a breezy Zoom chat and copy Meghan and Harry?