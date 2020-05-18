Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix are expecting their first child & she’s far along?

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have been together for more than three years. They had known each other for years and been friendly. But then they seemed to have gotten together romantically while working on Mary Magdalene (Joaquin played Jesus) and they never looked back. They live together, they raise dogs together, they are hipster vegan environmentalists together and now… they’re having a baby together. Can I just say… I don’t hate this??

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child together, a source exclusively confirmed to Page Six. The very private pair have been keeping a low profile during the pandemic and have been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles. The source tells us that Mara, who has recently been spotted wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump, may be as far as six months along in her pregnancy. Meanwhile, reps for both Mara, 35, and Phoenix, 45, have refused to respond to numerous requests for comment from Page Six. The couple originally met on the set of Spike Jonze film the film “Her,” but did not begin dating until they were reunited on the set of the film “Mary Magdalene.” Page Six exclusively revealed when he was playing Jesus and she starred as Mary Magdalene in the 2018 movie. They moved in together to a home in the Hollywood Hills.

[From Page Six]

Six months along? It could be. The last time she was at an event was during the compressed awards season in January and early February. She quietly attended all of the awards shows with Joaquin, as he swept the season for Best Actor gongs for Joker. If she was pregnant then, it would have been very early on and she was barely showing. For what it’s worth, Rooney and Joaquin seem like they’re perfect for each other and they genuinely love each other, so that’s really nice? I can’t believe she might be six months along though!