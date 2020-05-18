Jefree Star on criticism of his ‘Cremated’ palette: if you take it that way, that’s on you



I should open with the fact that the title is a paraphrase of what Jefree Star said, the full quote is “if you take it that way, that’s how you articulate things but, bitch, not me.” Jefree made these quotes on his Instagram live, but I should give a recap first. Jefree is a hugely popular beauty vlogger who’s been in the press for being racist and for feuding with so many people. He thrives on controversy, and I have to apologize for not following that community enough to know more about him. I’m sure some of you can fill in some more details in the comments.

Anyway Jefree has a new makeup collection coming called “Cremated.” It’s a follow-up to his “Blood Lust” line. I know this because I watched the intro to his palette and collection reveal on YouTube. He admitted that the collection was supposed to come out a month ago, but said it was delayed of course due to the pandemic. He explained that he chose that name because it’s dark and gothic, it’s like his catchphrase “I’m deceased” and that he and his friends say “bitch, I’m cremated.” In his Instagram post with the eyeshadow palette, which includes colors like “death certificate,” “gravedigger,” “pallbearer,” “embalmed,” people pointed out that tens of thousands of people have died from covid and that this was a terrible time to come out with a death-themed palette. Here are just a few that I found and I’ve included a couple from US Magazine’s story:

Is it just me or is the name “Cremated” inappropriate to come out with during this time this is disgusting and insensitive Its a beautiful palette, but isn’t the timing painfully bad? Am I the only one that sees this or am I just sensitive. To launch this during a pandemic and people have died….idk but this name of this palette is….😫 don’t come for me! To each their own opinion. This one is mine! I love Jeffree and his products but this name isn’t doing it for me 😔 considering how many families have lost their loved ones.

Jefree had some thoughts on the criticism. Here’s what he said on Instagram Live, and he was upbeat the entire time and barely acknowledged the criticism.

There’s a lot of positives, a few negatives because everyone is allowed to have their opinions, but baby let’s talk about cremated. There’s always so many meanings with my work. It’s allowed to be interpreted any way that anyone wants to take it. But I always come from a good place. This palette is f’ing sickening. I’m so proud of it. On a real level you guys, my own father was cremated, my two dogs that passed away last year were cremated. Nothing ever comes from a negative place in my life, so if you take it that way, that’s how you articulate things, but bitch, not me. But you guys, thank you so much for all the love today. Next week, May 22nd, it is really close. This is an exclusive to Jefree Corona, a lot of crazy sh-t happened, and here’s the thing. There was going to be more to the collection and this one was way smaller than normal. There were a few products that just couldn’t be made and I was devastated but the show much go on so those products will be put out later in the year or next year. We’re back in the swing of things. It feels so f’ing good to upload again and to have a new collection coming.

I watched Jefree’s stories on this and it’s not like he was apologetic. He didn’t say he already had his palette in production and couldn’t change the name. He didn’t say that he felt bad for the people who lost loved ones. He did say he was “devastated” that his line couldn’t be as large as he intended, and he seemed super happy, upbeat and not sorry at all. I’m sure those of you who are familiar with him know this is how he is and that he’s done much worse. He’s trolling everyone with this for the publicity, right?