Lauren Conrad: Any time I would take for myself is replaced with cooking and cleaning

Lauren Conrad has a new interview with People to promote her children’s clothing line with Kohl’s. She’s had a popular women’s clothing line there for years and is expanding it to kids. In comparison to how messy Lauren’s former costar, Kristin Cavallari is, Lauren keeps her personal life relatively quiet. She does show her kid’s faces on Instagram, but she shares just a few tidbits about her life. It sounds like she’s struggling in lockdown like a lot of other parents. Her children are very little, she has boys Charlie Wolf, who is seven months, and Liam James, who is two and a half. That’s already a ton of work but add in having to watch them 24/7 and take care of a house and it sounds like she’s burnt out. Lauren told People that she gets very little time to herself, but that her husband is supportive.
“We’re in survival mode…
“Our kids need a lot of attention. We’re living in a world of LEGOs and train sets! It’s been a real balancing act.”
As far as personal time during the lockdown, Conrad says it’s been a bit elusive. “Any time throughout the day that I would have taken for myself has been replaced with cooking and cleaning,” says The Little Market co-founder.
“The only time I have to myself is when the kids go down to sleep,” she tells PEOPLE. “Every night, I’ve been taking a bath with Little Market bath salts and having a glass of wine. It’s my favorite thing! When you have young children, you don’t get a lot of alone time.”
But Conrad gives plenty of credit to husband of five years Tell, 40, whom she calls “a great partner.” Says The Hills alum, “He’s good at doing what he needs to do, and really helping me out.”
In the end, “I am really trying to look at [the current situation] in a positive way, and remember that my kids are only going to be this small for so long. And I’m getting a chance to enjoy them in a way I maybe wouldn’t have before.”
I could definitely relate to the cooking and cleaning part. It feels like I’m cooking, cleaning and doing laundry constantly, and I only have a teenager with me. I’ve been so tired lately, but I have to keep it in perspective that at least I’m not responsible for taking care of kids too. The “survival mode” quote makes it sound rough. My heart goes out to those of you with children at home, I can’t imagine what that’s like in quarantine. It sounds like Lauren is coping okay and that she has help from her husband. Plus she has a ritual she does at night to calm down. Maybe I need a nightly ritual like that too.
Why does she says hes helping me out? Is it her main job to care for the kids and the house? Oooh thank you man for helping me out! We still have a lot of work to do to get to equality. Hes not helping, he is doing his part of the work! Women should stop to think like this and moms need to change the different parenting of girls and boys because unfortunately its still Very imbalanced
That photo of her husband and their sons is precious. The chalk rainbow one is too but made me laugh because clearly that is a chalk drawing done by an adult. I’d rather seen a childhood original!
If emotional labor was monetized, people wouldn’t be saying that being a mother and raising kids isn’t work. Being a mother is probably the hardest job there is.
Yes thank you! I am totally burned out by all of this having a special needs daughter and all my kids are under age 8. I already commented on the Kristin thread about school yesterday so I won’t go into that but the emotional labor is never taken into consideration. I saw a clip of Jerry Seinfeld’s new Netflix show and he talks about how when you are sleeping your wife is researching and essentially how the female mind is always on and for me I couldn’t relate more. Also maybe she means he works during the day but is helping out? My husband is working from home right now and the companies stay at home ordered have extended to September actually. He still has his same workload though but he helps out as much as possible during the day and I know it’s stressful for him trying to get his work done while the kids are constantly trying to get to him and also trying to help me out. God bless him. But yeah I don’t any any free time for myself and I still haven’t cracked open the book I bought in March.
Am I missing something? She’s at home with two young kids that she has to look after, and take care of the house? Isn’t that what most mums do, in lockdown or not? I’m in Australia, so our rules might be different to yours, but they’ve been very strict. I’m on sick leave so haven’t had to work during this crisis, but my teacher friends and colleagues are actually working Much longer hours and have heavier workloads than usual, preparing lessons, delivering live lessons daily, setting special work, emailing students and parents, coordinating programmes for their special-needs students, marking, chasing up booklets of work etc etc etc. Add to this, most of them have their own children at home, who are in different grades and go to different schools, who need to be supervised, fed, entertained, exercised, bathed, read to and bedded down etc. (if they’re small), and they also need to take care of the house, cook, do laundry, shopping etc etc etc. This LC woman needs to put on her big girl pants and just get on with it. Everyone is in the same boat.
I get it 100%. My husband goes for his jogs but I have to clean and cook when I have some time. And sadly, it the monster I’ve created.