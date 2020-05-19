Donald Trump is bigly mad about Fox News mildly criticizing him, oh noes

Am I the only Democrat who doesn’t get too worked up during periods of Republican infighting? I find the infighting ridiculous, because inevitably the fights are about “how many children can we punish through enforced poverty” or “who among us hates communities of color more?” The fights are never really about the soul of the party, they’re internecine battles about who deserves to be oppressed more and how. Well, for a while now, there’s been a politics-media story on the back burner. I haven’t cared much because, again, internecine horsesh-t. But there’s a fight brewing between Trumpers/MAGA peeps versus… Fox News. Yes, Trump is mad at and about Fox News these days. And he tweeted this last night:
.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020
“We miss the great Roger Ailes,” the same guy who sexually abused and harassed dozens of women at Fox News in what became the first big media “Me Too” takedown. Of course Trump misses Roger Ailes. They were kindred predator spirits, with Trump being accused of harassing and assaulting dozens of women too.
But the point is that Trump is mad about Fox News because he would prefer to sit in the Lincoln Bedroom, eating cheeseburgers and French fries and binge-watching Fox News as they tell him that everything he’s doing is brilliant. Instead, Neil Cavuto (!!!) went on air last night and said Trump is a bigly moron for claiming to take hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus prevention. Trump was so upset he ended up retweeting a video posted by The Hoarse Whisperer, one of Trump’s biggest critics on Twitter. The cheeseburgers must have been especially juicy last night.
Fox News on hydroxychloroquine in the last two days:
Neil Cavuto: It’ll kill you!!!
Laura Ingraham: Take it! Take it! Take it!
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 18, 2020
So what will Trump’s fight with Fox News bring, long-term? The thing is, Rupert Murdoch isn’t running everything at Fox News at this point. He left his sons in charge, and the Murdoch sons are not AS all-in with Trump. So if Trump starts a fight with the Murdochs, I have no idea what will happen. Nor do I particularly care?
