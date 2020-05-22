Chris Pratt accidentally deleted all 35,944 of his unread emails

Please know upfront that this whole post gives me a bit of anxiety and my heart has started beating faster writing it. The trigger is: unread emails. Not mine, thank gawd, but Chris Pratt’s. What happened was Chris posted to his IG stories that he’d let his son, Jack, play with his phone, like countless parents. But Jack was fascinated by the glowing number that indicates how many unread emails are sitting in Chris’ inbox. Why? Because it was 35,944! I just lost the feeling in my right arm. I can’t – how does one let that happen? Does Chris never look at his phone? More importantly, what does one do with this travesty? Well, if you’re Chris, you accidentally delete your entire inbox. Read the excerpt while I go breathe into a paper bag.

hris Pratt revealed something on his phone that made his son, Jack, 7, gasp “in shock” when he saw it: his unread emails number! “Yesterday my son was playing with my phone and gasped in shock looking a the number of unread emails that I had,” the 40-year-old actor said on his Instagram Story. “It’s a lot.” The number was officially 35,944 unread emails. “I get it. I know,” Chris continued. “It’s mostly junk. See what I do is I sign up for everything. I’m one of those idiots who will do, like, an IQ test. It’ll be like, ‘Wanna take an IQ test? Gimme your email!’ And then I do, which proves my IQ is about seven. And I just get junk from everyone and I just don’t erase it.” “If you’re watching this and you’re one of those people, I’m sorry. But I’m gonna try. I’m gonna try to get back to you. I’m working on it right now,” he continued. He came back later to add that he had then accidentally sent 51,000 emails to the trash to be permanently deleted.

[From JustJared]

Most permanent delete options in mail are a two-step process, right? First, they get sent to trash and then they can be permanently deleted? I mean don’t get me wrong, I know plenty of people that would delete their whole mailbox if they attempted any function beyond “open,” but I assume Chris is a bit more tech savvy than that. But that’s not the point, how does one get to 35K unread emails? If I have more than 20 read emails, I have to start cleaning up my inbox. I have so many folders and sub-labels you need the Dewey decimal system to find something. I have, no joke, four active emails – one professional, one for my writing community (non-work), one for personal and one for home stuff (bills, charity, school communication, etc.). I sweep through them all the time to clean up spam, sort through promos and archive things I may need to reference later. The only things in any of my inboxes are items that I need to action now or in the near future. The only – ONLY – mailbox I have notifications turned on for is work (in case CB has a gossip emergency for me!) Because if that red bubble pops up with any number in it, I can feel it on my skin. It will call to me like the Tell-Tale Heart until I address it.

And I don’t think Chris accidentally did anything. I think he didn’t want to deal with wading through that volume of emails and it was easier to get rid of them. I did that to my mom’s inbox once. She dumps her Gmail into her Safari Mail and the amount of stuff she had in both was ridiculous. So I basically deleted any name I didn’t recognize. I have to admit, it felt good. Like really good. I know Chris is popular, but I can’t imagine he gets 35K in a day. The unread plus the 20K+ he deleted along with them – he’s been sitting on those for a while. Anyone that wanted a reply will follow-up like he suggested. He knew what he was doing.

How many unread emails are oyu allowed, Chris?

