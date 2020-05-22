We’re getting a nine-hour ‘Last Dance’-esque docu-series on Tom Brady, ugh

The Last Dance was ESPN’s wildly popular docu-series on Michael Jordan’s last years with the Chicago Bulls. Many believe that The Last Dance solidified MJ’s GOAT status ahead of LeBron, even though Bron still has several good years left in him and even though I personally think LeBron is a better man, overall, than Michael Jordan. Maybe it’s because of the lockdown or maybe we’re just in a moment when we’re hungry for long-form docu-series about athletes, but now ESPN is convinced that they should do more of these kinds of series. So what other GOATs can they talk about? You guessed it, the white guy who deflates balls and is a Goop-level shill of pseudoscience.
Following the breakout success of The Last Dance, ESPN has ordered another docuseries about an athlete considered the greatest in his sport: Tom Brady. The nine-episode series, produced by Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports and Brady’s recently formed 199 Productions, is called Man in the Arena and will offer the quarterback’s first-hand accounts of pivotal moments in his career, including all nine of his Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots. It is set to air in 2021.
“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Tom Brady as he reflects on each of those nine, season-long journeys and the pivotal moments that defined them,” Connor Schell, executive vp content at ESPN, said Thursday in a statement. “Gotham Chopra is a highly skilled filmmaker who I am confident will bring to life this story of an icon in a new and revealing way.”
Added Brady: “I’m excited to have my company 199 Productions be in business with ESPN and Disney along with our Religion of Sports partners to launch this new series that gives an inside look into the championship moments I’ve been blessed to experience. Through the series, we’re defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat. This compelling and powerful show will entertain, inspire and have you on the edge of your seat. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”
There’s one key difference between The Last Dance and Man in the Arena: Where the former aired more than 20 years after Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, Brady is still playing. The 42-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after 20 seasons with the Patriots.
Um, how are they actually going to fill up nine hours of programming? How much archival football footage will be used, and wouldn’t it just be better to just watch a repeat of those Super Bowls? Plus, with all of the fascinating athletes out there, ESPN is really going to waste all of that time and programming on… dipsh-t Tom Brady? A white guy who is dumb as a box of hair? TOMPA BRADY? That guy? Yeah.
So obviously I’m biased, but think about how popular a nine-part docu-series on Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Venus Williams or Rafael Nadal would be. Rafa’s the weakest link there, not because of lack of achievements (he has a crazy amount of achievements), but because he hasn’t lived a flashy, exciting life beyond the tour. I could easily fill up nine hours on Serena and Venus though. Like, I would have to go to ESPN and be like “actually I think I need a tenth and eleventh episode please.” Who else? I would love nine hours on LeBron. I would love nine hours on Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Nine hours on Megan Rapinoe? FOR SURE. Nine hours on Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova’s rivalry? Yes, please.
I can’t imagine living your whole life considering night shades to be a food treat. I think He is a good athlete and a vanilla closet racist.
honestly, this isn’t at all surprising. my husband will be thrilled. I just want them to do one about the Red Sox breaking the 86-year curse, and their rivalry with the Yankees. it doesn’t have to be centered around one person, can be centered around the whole team.
Until MJ’s family who were pretty much silent save for his mother I can see Gisele being heavily involved in this!
Nine hours on Bill Russell: high school champion; college champion; Olympic champion; ELEVEN times NBA champion; first African-American player – coach of a major league team in US sports; all during the Civil Rights era and also on at a time when players traveled on buses, not private jets to get to games. LeBron and Jordan can sit down and hush.
Again??? Didn’t we just get Tom vs Time last year on FB
Dude is not that interesting
I think one of the appealing things about the Last Dance (besides the timing, since sports fans are clamoring for ANYTHING right now) was the nostalgia factor. No, the documentary wasn’t the most objective thing ever, since MJ had final approval or editorial rights, but it still captured a time period where this team and this athlete was dominant. And for many people it was informative – either you lived through that period so it was fun to rewatch some of those moments – or you didn’t so it was new.
Most people in the 90s knew who Michael Jordan was. He was THE athlete. Every wanted his shoes, everyone wanted to drink Gatorade to “be like mike.” And because it was an age before social media, there was still some mystery to the team and the athlete so the documentary could fill in some of those gaps.
If you didn’t live through that period, or were too young, the documentary could help explain WHY Michael Jordan is STILL such a sports and cultural icon.
I’m just not sure the time is right for a Tom Brady docuseries like this. Maybe in 20 years. but Brady lacks the cultural icon status that Jordan has.
Exactly. Kids got robbed for their Air Jordans. He was the 90s, at least in North America. (For the record I am a Pistons fan and loved the Bad Boys and Jordan’s pissiness about Isiah Thomas was hilarious. I hated him and the Bulls during that time, but even then I did respect that he was good. )
YES. I knew who MJ was in the 90s (I was a kid and teenager) and I wasn’t remotely interested in sports at the time. So I learned a lot from TLD, I was entertained, I felt nostalgic for the 90s because I don’t think people today (younger people) appreciate how big of a deal it was to be THIS famous around the world without the internet or social media. It was bananas.
Also, MJ and his teammates (I mean, the parts around Rodman were crazy) had charisma. Still do. There was succes, there was drama, he was an a**hole, he went off to play baseball for god’s sake.
Tom Brady is successful but he’s also a personality void. And btw, why not focus on a woman? Not for the sake of it but women athletes have such different perspectives and different fights in elite sports. It would be interesting.
Personality void PERFECTLY describes him.
unless they go into all the cheating, then I don’t think think it will be interesting. They could MAYBE make something out of his injury and the year he had to take off to recover, but even that wouldn’t be that interesting. And the story about his draft position and how hes now one of the greatest QBs ever has been told and retold.
My brother and I were SO INTO Michael Jordan and the Bulls…my brother so much so that he had Jordan posters on his walls and bought AIr Jordans as often as he could (alas for his future bank account, he actually wore them and so missed on on being able to sell them years later for big bucks, hahaha.)
It’s hard to explain to people who weren’t around back then how huge MJ was, and this was way before social media and the Internet and etc. I personally would love to see a docuseries about Magic Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, Martina Navratilova…Tom Brady not so much. I don’t hate him, but I can’t work up any kind of interest.
I don’t think they understand that what made the Michael Jordan Doc interesting is that we didn’t know who he was as a person and he went through adversity more than once, from turning the Bulls around to being a good team, to dealing with Jerry Krause and crazy management. His leaving for baseball, coming back, dealing with his dad’s murder and becoming an American icon which at the time was unusual for any African American to do. Jordan was mainstream in a way that few if any other athletes have ever done. (LeBron is close but Jordan did a lot of it first. LeBron being more philanthropic is probably the best way to distinguish himself from a Jordan moving forward).
Tom Brady is boring oatmeal and a white guy jock being successful in sports and marrying the hot model is going to be boring AF. Doing a play by play of his super bowl games will only interest football diehards. Brady has nothing of value to say. Jordan might have consciously stayed away from politics, for which he did get criticism, but was groundbreaking in a way that Brady will never be.
There is an obvious doc to be made of Serena Williams, with a ton of levels both in sports and social issues.
I was in my late teens, early twenties during the MJ era and a HUUUUGEEE Reggie Miller/Pacers fan (ugh, the travesty of it all!). I did appreciate the Last Dance, loved it actually. I appreciated and enjoyed watching MJ’s skills, but as someone alluded to above, I believe that Lebron is the better person, not necessarily the better basketball player though.
In the documentary MJ makes no apologies for the fact that he was a basketball player first (and then a gambler second..haha), he wasn’t interested in being involved in politics and really didn’t appear to want to be anyone’s role model, unless it was to make a buck.
That being said, please Lord, no Tom Brady fluffy piece of $hit that is going to give Giselle a bunch of screen time with her smoothies and her yoga…
I just don’t see why women swoon over him. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and I just don’t get it. I stumbled upon the NY Rangers goalie and he is way more interesting to look at that TB.
No thanks.
I am fed up with the glorification of pro jocks.
Hard pass on spending any of my time or money on it.