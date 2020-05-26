Amazon posts are back with some kitchen and outdoor stuff



About a month ago, in a baking post, I mentioned that I was thinking of doing the Amazon posts again. It’s been about two and a half months since we’ve done one and I hope it’s not insensitive to start them up again. Also If you use an ad blocker please consider turning if off when you visit us, as that helps us out. Please do not feel pressured to buy anything and as always let me know if there’s anything you’re interested in and I’ll look it up. Also let me know about your favorite purchases! Lately I’ve been baking and cooking a lot so I’m looking up products for that and to help me spend more time outdoors.

A mosquito repellent device for 15 feet of chemical-free protection



The Thermacell patio shield is a little butane-powered device that puts out a scent-free, chemical-free mosquito repellent that lasts for 12 hours. It would be great to use on your patio, porch or lawn to enjoy the outdoors without having to douse yourself in Deet. It’s around $20 for most color devices, and has 3.9 stars, over 1,600 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers rave about how well it works, writing that “even in the height of mosquito season, we can spend an evening on the patio with these and not get a single bite” and that it “made my summer more enjoyable.” You need to keep the lid off it to keep it lit, and some negative reviews seem to be people mistaking this for the device not working. Refills are also available on Amazon.

A healthy frozen dessert maker so you won’t keep mainlining ice cream



I spend so much money on ice cream that this would pay for itself in no time. The

Yonanas Classic Original Healthy Dessert Fruit Soft Serve Maker lets you make healthy frozen treats like frozen yogurt and sorbets at home. It’s just $46.16 and has 4.3 stars, over 2,700 ratings and a B from Fakespot. People say that it’s “simple to set up,” “very easy and safe” for kids to use and that the end product is “more like ice cream than some of the low-fat ice creams you buy in the store.” It’s also called a “small, lightweight appliance that is absolutely worth buying… easy to use and easy to clean up.” If you’re looking to spend a little more Cuisinart has an ice cream maker for $130. I’m really eyeing that one. I have to be realistic, I want the fat and sugar.

A set of silicone baking mats for easy cleanup



I moved into a new place mid-February and the last tenant left a set of three silicone baking mats in the warming tray under the oven. (That area under there is supposed to be a warming tray, right?) I love them and use them all the time! This is a set of 4 silicone baking mats by Rizotti. It comes with a little brush and spatula for $35. It has 4.8 stars, over 1,000 ratings and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers say “The mats work perfectly and fit 2 of my 3 baking sheets as if custom made,” and that “cleanup is easier than expected and so far no staining.” They also like that they’re BPA free. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative Amazon Basics has a set of three for $14.99.

Nonstick silicone bread and loaf pans so you can bake without Crisco



I didn’t know these existed and now I want them! These silicone bread and loaf pans by PopBlossom make preparation and clean up easy. You don’t need to coat them with anything and your bread or meat loaf pops right out! They’re $14.49 and have 76 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Bakers call them “amazing,” “way better than I expected” and “easy to use and clean.” They’re 10″ L x 5″ W x 2.5″ Waflos brand has some similar pans available at a slightly higher price point.

Strategically ripped leggings you can wear to bed and all day



Did you guys see the Choose Your Work From Home outfit meme? I found it adorable and true. My WFH outfit is s sports bra, hoodie, leggings and sneakers, which is also my workout outfit. I’ve been wearing that to bed, working out in the morning, showering and maybe putting on jeans but more often just putting on a similar outfit again. I’ve always wanted a pair of artfully ripped leggings! This pair by Dibaolong with tummy control is available in sizes x-small to xx-large and in 9 different colors, all under $19! They have 4.5 stars, over 3,000 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers call them “so soft and comfy,” “fun and cute,” “super stretchy and not even a little tight.” These would look cute under a denim skirt too.

A multi-function kitchen tool that looks cute and does so much



Do you have an apple cutter? (I do, I love it!) Do you have a citrus juicer? Do you have an avocado scoop, a grater and a grapefruit juicer? This colorful multi-part device comes with all of that, plus a masher and a citrus cutter. It would look so cute on your counter and would make a thoughtful gift. This kitchen gadget by Olizee has 88 ratings, 3.5 stars and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers call it “handy,” “a cute addition to the countertop,” “useful” and “fun.” One woman said she bought a second one for work and several people say that they make great gifts.

A stainless steel rolling pin you can keep cold in the freezer



Now that I’m baking more I need a real rolling pin instead of just using an empty can. This 15.75″ steel rolling pin is under $16 and comes with a pastry mat! I’m picking it because it is less expensive than similar rolling pins. It has 14 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B from Fakespot. People say it’s “easy to clean,” “good for the price,” and “better than a wood roller.”

Lipstick that changes color with your skin PH



I’m also including this magic mood-type lipstick at the end because I spent a good five minutes reading reviews and wondering how it works. It starts off a bright vivid color in the tube and turns a pretty color when it interacts with your skin. The green tube above, Frog Prince, is said to be “a lovely shade of reddish rose w/o being garish in the least.” This has 717 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s called “very moisturizing, smooth to put on, and comfortable to wear,” not “glossy/goopy” like other moisturizing lipsticks and is said to create “a natural-looking” and complementary lip color.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.