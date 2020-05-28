Reese Witherspoon drinks a smoothie every day with two heads of romaine

Reese Witherspoon recently shared her smoothie recipe on Instagram and it’s epic! I drink a similar green concoction, I’ll share my ingredients below, but hers is above and beyond. She mixes up two heads of romaine lettuce with an entire peeled lemon, a pear and an apple and drinks it every morning. It’s worth noting that Reese uses a Vitamix, not a juicer, so she’s getting all the fiber from the fruits and vegetables. That’s the same device I use, although I saved a little money by getting mine refurbished. You can get a new Vitamix on Amazon for around $330. I’ve had mine for about 8 years and it’s more than paid for itself. Reese just drinks that giant smoothie as a late breakfast and doesn’t eat again until lunchtime around 1. Here’s what she said.
This is the smoothie I [have had] every day for the past 8 years. I have this instead of breakfast at around 10 or 11 in the morning. Then I’m not hungry until like 1. You need two heads of romaine lettuce. [She chops it up]. A little spinach, celery, anything green [from] the refrigerator. It has to have something sweet so I put in one pear, an apple, a banana and a [peeled] lemon. This makes two portions. I leave it in the fridge and I don’t have to make it tomorrow. 1/2 cup coconut water. [Blend it in the Vitamix]. You can add anything to it, protein powder, almond butter, flax seeds. [Kerry Washington] told me about it [before I really knew her]. I said ‘your skin is so beautiful, what do you do?’ She said ‘I think it’s from this drink.’
Reese’s smoothie is super thick, which is not how I like mine. It also doesn’t sound sweet enough. My smoothie is a bunch of kale, about 1/2 the full bunch I get loose at the grocery store and I don’t take the stems off, about 1/3 cup of some frozen fruit mix including coconut, strawberry and pineapple, 1/2 a banana, a squeeze of some ginger in a tube and a lot of stevia. I’ve made it with romaine before, my mom told me to do that, but I prefer kale because it has more nutrients. I don’t use spinach because it gets wilted too fast and I hate how that tastes. I used to put protein powder in it and that tasted great because it has so much sugar, but I stopped using that. I make it really watery and just fill the water halfway up the blender. Like Reese I make it every other day and save the other half in a vacuum-seal container. Someone once commented that drinking all that kale can give you kidney stones, but knock wood that has not happened to me and I try to drink a lot of water. I drink the shake around 8 and then eat breakfast around 10 though. Maybe I should be fasting longer like Reese does. A lot of you swear by that!
Here’s Reese’s video. She does a goofy dance in the middle. Her wallpaper is kind of chintzy, right?
I’ve used the Kimberly Snyder GGS (glowing green smoothie) recipe for a long, long time. It is an enormously grassy tasting smoothie but really does make you feel like you can leap over buildings in a single bound. I should note that I drink most of my meals due to a swallowing disorder (achalasia), and that there are better tasting smoothies in the world, but when it comes to getting a heavy dose of nutrition, this is pretty awesome.
I’ve made a couple smoothies lately. I just made a big batch of strawberry banana. I use kale too. I also use oatmilk instead of water. And I use yogurt. Smoothies are part of my plan to lose the quarantine weight. I’ve been thinking about all sorts of recipes and ways to add nutrients, like adding flax or chia seeds. So many healthy, delicious options.
For some insanely stupid reason I find smoothies complicated, lol. Should I add ice?? Milk? Yogurt? Just blend up some veggies and fruit? What if I want to add some protein powder because everyone swears by that??
I used to make them when I was pregnant with my oldest bc it helped me to get enough fiber (and I was so, um, “stopped up,” thanks pregnancy!) but I haven’t made one in years.
I think they are nice because you can add anything. I don’t do ice, but frozen fruit. I buy big bags at Costco and freeze the bananas that no one eats to throw in. That gets it cold enough. I like it watery too! I will throw in collagen powder, it does wonders for skin, hair and nails.
I agree, a Vitamix is totally worth it! A woman I worked with before her retirement was part of the family that owns Vitamix. When she retired, the company donated a bunch of desk chairs for teachers to have at our desks. That was not something provided to us by the district, and the chairs that were there were falling apart, so I always thought that was so nice of her to do for us!
My go-to smoothie is spinach + cucumber + pineapple. Sometime I add some kale if I have some.
It’s green but the pineapple give it the perfect sweet touch and everything is quite watery so it’s quite liquid, which I like better
My smoothies vary with whatever fruit and veggies I have on hand. I use frozen chopped spinach or kale if I don’t have fresh. Always with fresh ginger (for digestion), some chia seeds and unsweetened vanilla almond milk. I sometimes add 1 scoop of Aria Women’s Wellness protein powder (fewer calories than most) or collagen powder. This has been my breakfast for the past few years, I’m hooked!
never mind; I was going to post something but Kathryn’s and other posts have answered my question. thanks!
So would y’all get a juicer or a Vitamix? And do you put in everything? Stems? Rinds? Seeds?
I’ve had a juicer, and I have a vitamix. Vitamix got used Waaay more. Ex wanted the juicer when he left and I said whatever, but I’m keeping the Vitamix.
It blends perfectly, you get all the fruit and veg with all the fiber. And it’s way easier to clean.
I have both a blender (a Ninja one instead of a Vitamix and it works great) and a juicer. I love the juicer, but it’s such a hassle to clean. I peel citrus that goes in as too much rind makes for a bitter taste. I also core apples, pears, etc or cut around the seeds (like a mango or avocado for example).
Making a smoothie with a blender keeps all the nutrients and fiber versus a juicer which spits out the fiber and stuff. It’s a choice. I have both and I use my Vitamix all the time. When juicing, it feels like such a waste of food to throw so much away for a small drink.
Mine is 1/2 cup Greek yogurt, cup of unsweetened almond milk, couple handfuls of frozen berries, riced cauliflower and scoop of protein powder and I’ll also get two days out of it. Used to use spinach but read somewhere to try caulIflower and I like it so much better. No funky green tint, can’t taste it and gives a nice creamy texture to it.
I’m going to try riced cauliflower – great idea
I’ve become obsessed with smoothies the last two months. I get all these fruits and veggies in a delicious drink that’s easy to make?!? Sold.