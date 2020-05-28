Prince Andrew ‘joked’ about 17-year-old Virginia Roberts’ age before he abused her

Netflix’s Filthy Rich came out on Wednesday. Filthy Rich is the four-part docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein. The filmmakers interviewed many of Epstein’s victims on-camera about his abuses. Virginia Roberts was one of the victims who went on-camera – she’s so brave to keep discussing this and I’m sure she’s been threatened by very powerful people. Virginia spoke again about the first time she was trafficked to Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old:
Prince Andrew allegedly made jokes about the age of his accuser Virginia Roberts and compared it to that of his daughters before going on to have sex with her, she has claimed. An astonishing new documentary into the life and crimes of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has brought to air some new details from Miss Roberts, who recalls her first encounter meeting the prince in London.
Though Prince Andrew strongly insists he has no recollections of ever meeting Miss Roberts, in the new Filthy Rich documentary she outlines how in 2001 she met the Duke in the townhouse of Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, before a guessing game was to be played.
She told interviewers for the series: ‘Ghislaine has this favourite guessing game that she does, she goes to Prince Andrew ‘how old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said 17. She’s like, ‘Oh you’re right!’ They made a little joke about it. He was like, ‘my daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.’
As previously revealed by Miss Roberts, she then goes on to once more recall the spiral of events which saw her party in the company of the prince in a private London nightclub, before returning to Maxwell’s townhouse in the west of the city.
‘We went out for the night, club Tramp in London,’ she adds. ‘He dances and he’s profusely sweating over me and it was disgusting. We get back to the townhouse, go upstairs. I have this little Kodak yellow camera and I ask Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together. Ghislaine Maxwell is literally just right behind me. She tells me, you’re going to have to do for him what you do for Jeffrey, and it hit me. Right after that photo was taken I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.’
I believe her. I still believe her. I believe her recollection of the disgusting conversation about her age too. Of course Andrew knew that she was only 17 years old. Of course he knew that Virginia was “a gift” to him from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Of course he got off on raping a teenager trafficked to him.
I’ve also seen a lot of discussion about how the Cambridge-Tatler drama is being used as a distraction for Andrew’s criminal acts. Come on – it was obvious last year when the Buckingham Palace courtiers threw the Sussexes under the bus constantly to distract from Andrew, but that’s not what is happening this week. This week, Prince William and Kate f–ked up and it’s a separate issue from Andrew.
I believe every word she says and the actions of the Royal Family in obstructing justice, using other members to take the heat off him and churning up the worse dregs of society to protect him disgust me on a visceral level.
I hope this documentary gets as much traction as the Royal gossip does. I hope the media stops ignoring and tip-toeing around these crimes and the people who perpetrated them and those who were complicit in it, like Prince Andrew.
We started the series last night, it is REALLY hard to watch. They seem to be giving every victim who wanted to come forward equal screen time (which they should). But we could only get through one episode, so it hasn’t even started on issues like Epstein sharing the trafficked girls or anything.
so if you have are sensitive to those kinds of stories, or have trauma in your past….it may be a really hard watch, as a FYI.
I’ve never been trafficked, but I’ve been on, unfortunately, more than one ”bad date.” I couldn’t finish the first episode because I was triggered as hell.
Becks, thanks for the heads up.
BRF can try to hide Andrew entitled behavior as much as they want, but the rest of the World, knows what he was doing with girls close to his daughter’s age, perv.
Why is he not facing legal consequences yet?
Because he’s refusing to cooperate with authorities and the Queen is protecting him.
Double post. But will add, maybe some diplomatic status is also being used to protect him.
He has been requested by NY prosecutor, SDNY to appear. Requests have been vigorous and he has been noted as uncooperative, which PA denies.
As long as he stays in the UK and no one presses charges against him that may lead to an international investigation of him as the specific perpetrator of the crime (or an enabler), he’ll be fine. For anything to happen, he’d have to be prosecuted in the States (which is where the crimes happened), and even if he’s found guilty, the UK isn’t going to extradite him. So he’s fine. But let’s blame Meghan because of what Kate’s friends told Tatler, ’cause that’s more important.
Omg …didn’t think it was possible to think even less of him and the royal family. Surprise! He is absolutely vile
“she’s so brave to keep discussing this and I’m sure she’s been threatened by very powerful people.”
She made a statement a while back on her Twitter or Instagram, that she’s not depressed or suicidal, so if anything happens to her she wants the Epstein investigation to continue no matter what, for the sake of her family and girls everywhere. Hopefully that helps to ensure her safety.
Thanks for the mention of Filthy Rich, looking forward to viewing it. Hope we keep the focus on the BRF Mafioso.
I will watch this documentary this weekend. It’s important we don’t forget or deviate the attention from this as he is hasn’t faced the consequences yet.
I think as long as the Queen is alive the BRF will go above and beyond to create drama to protect Andrew and the timing of Kate’s magazine and this documentary is… interesting even if it’s just a strange coincidence.
Every time I hear about him and think he can’t get any worse, he gets worse. Also that Epstein doc is the 2nd most watched Netflix programme in the UK today (according to my Netflix) so if the BRF thinks/thought this would “go away” – it won’t.
Virginia Roberts is my hero. I watched the entire series. I am in awe of her strength. There is no doubt in my mind that she speaks the truth and Andrew belongs in jail. And my biggest question in all of this is where the hell is Ghisalane? I want the investigative expose on her. In my mind she is equally guilty as Epstein. The grossest of gross people.