Prince Andrew ‘joked’ about 17-year-old Virginia Roberts’ age before he abused her

Netflix’s Filthy Rich came out on Wednesday. Filthy Rich is the four-part docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein. The filmmakers interviewed many of Epstein’s victims on-camera about his abuses. Virginia Roberts was one of the victims who went on-camera – she’s so brave to keep discussing this and I’m sure she’s been threatened by very powerful people. Virginia spoke again about the first time she was trafficked to Prince Andrew when she was just 17 years old:

Prince Andrew allegedly made jokes about the age of his accuser Virginia Roberts and compared it to that of his daughters before going on to have sex with her, she has claimed. An astonishing new documentary into the life and crimes of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has brought to air some new details from Miss Roberts, who recalls her first encounter meeting the prince in London.

Though Prince Andrew strongly insists he has no recollections of ever meeting Miss Roberts, in the new Filthy Rich documentary she outlines how in 2001 she met the Duke in the townhouse of Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, before a guessing game was to be played.

She told interviewers for the series: ‘Ghislaine has this favourite guessing game that she does, she goes to Prince Andrew ‘how old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said 17. She’s like, ‘Oh you’re right!’ They made a little joke about it. He was like, ‘my daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.’

As previously revealed by Miss Roberts, she then goes on to once more recall the spiral of events which saw her party in the company of the prince in a private London nightclub, before returning to Maxwell’s townhouse in the west of the city.

‘We went out for the night, club Tramp in London,’ she adds. ‘He dances and he’s profusely sweating over me and it was disgusting. We get back to the townhouse, go upstairs. I have this little Kodak yellow camera and I ask Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together. Ghislaine Maxwell is literally just right behind me. She tells me, you’re going to have to do for him what you do for Jeffrey, and it hit me. Right after that photo was taken I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.’