Khloe Kardashian ‘jokes’ about her ‘weekly face transplant,’ but is she really joking?

Khloe Kardashian made headlines last weekend when she debuted her new head on social media. Khloe has been getting extensive plastic surgery on her face and body for years now, from the Pinocchio Butt of Lies to her magically disappearing nose. But last weekend’s Instagram pics were startling, mostly because she didn’t look anything like Khloe and she seemed to be Single-White-Female-ing her best friend Malika Haqq. Well, Khloe posted some additional photos last night and she even joked about her new face:
As a host of her 112million Instagram followers swarmed the comments section, one penned: ‘Why do you look so different’, before the famously-funny star hit back: ‘My weekly face transplant clearly’, much to her fans’ delight.
Gross. I guess people think she’s being self-aware, but I have to ask: would a self-aware person do this to themselves? Dysmorphic disorder, thy name is Kardashian-Jenner.
Meanwhile, a few more Khloe-related things. One, she’s selling her Calabasas home, listing it for $18.95 million. She bought the Mediterranean Revival mansion in 2014 for $7.2 million from Justin Bieber and she did extensive renovations, including converting TWO bedrooms into a massive closet. Her home has been featured on KUWTK as well, even though the family sometimes uses stunt-homes or rentals for filming. I would say that this is a terrible time to list one’s mega-mansion, but California real estate is wacky and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Khloe unloads this in a few months. Apparently, she’s already got her eye on a larger home close by.
Following Scott Disick’s breakup with Sofia Richie, the Kardashians have been supporting Scott. They threw him a small party this week, and Khloe and Scott have been hanging out a lot. They’ve always been close. Personally, I think Scott loves Khloe more than Kourtney.
Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!
I think Scott loves Khloe more than Kourtney too! He also seems like the type to pick based on looks so while his personality fits better with a Khloe type he wouldn’t have went for her when she had the “curvier” body and 5 faces ago
Scott seems the type to like small petite girls so it makes his dick look bigger.
I know her tinkering with her face can be a sign of some serious psychological issues, but … I leave it to the person themselves to decide what to do with their body. Yes, it might be sick, yes, it might set a bad example, but it’s her life, her body, her issues.
Sometimes i feel bad for them,especially Khloe and Kylie, when they were the ‘plain’ sisters social media was so cruel. I mean Khloe used to be called an ogre and Chyna the wrestler. So now they fold into the pressure and people still drag them,what to do?
The only sympathy I have for any of them is that they were raised to value nothing but what they looked like. But these are women with incredible privilege and lots of money. They could have done anything with their lives – they could get an education, travel, start an organization that supports others. But they decided to focus on only one thing – what they looked like. They did not develop grit, or determination, or stength, or character. People face cruelty every day, real cruelty, and they make something of themselves, they rise above. These women had a super easy fix to the “cruelty” they faced – turn off the social media and develop a real life. They had options few do. So tired of people giving so much thought and attention to these shallow, valueless celebs. People are doing great things in the world, wish we could celebrate that more.
You aren’t licensed to assess, diagnose, or treat mental health disorders – so, you shouldn’t jokingly speculate as to what they might be. You didn’t even say the disorder name correctly; it’s body dysmorphic disorder, not “dysmorphic disorder”.
@LFLIPS Thank you!! BDD has an insanely high suicide rate and it grosses me out to see so many people attack them this way specifically. I have no idea if any of the Kardashians suffer from this, and while I’d criticize them for a lot of things, a poorly understood mental illness is not one of them.
I just can’t picture seeing myself looking in a mirror, completely altered to look like a sex doll and being happy with what’s staring back at me. I can’t even use a filter without having second thoughts about a slight alteration in my skin texture. That being said, if it is making her happy, all the power to her!
Agree, it makes her happy.
She wants a prettier version of herself, I don’t see that as sad or awful.
Those lips! Those talons! It’s hard to imagine that anyone thinks that is a good look?
and that joker smile…YIKES. it’s like permanent duck face.
I always thought he and Khloe get along a lot better than he does with Kourtney.
‘Debuted her new head’
I just coughspat yoghurt over that one – well done. A much-needed dash of levity in a very sombre day.
I think once you start with some procedures you just have to keep going back,because people like Lil Kim and the Jacksons noses have virtually disappeared over night.
Plastic Surgery is an addiction the same as drugs or booze. Once you start you can’t stop and predatory surgeons are more than happy to take their money.
I expect that some surgeons are better than others.
Jane Fonda has had beautiful work done. I think Jaclyn Smith too but not positive.
@kaiser This is the Kardashian-Jenner misrepresentation we need to discuss here. LOL
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8369681/Kylie-Jenner-no-longer-billionaire-according-Forbes.html
“Forbes now think that Kylie, even after pocketing an estimated $340 million after tax from the sale, has a personal fortune at just under $900 million”
Ugh, what a pleb, under $900 million? Pathetic.
Wow! They inflated her sales by 300% each year! That’s really interesting. I thought they were lying, but I’m glad Forbes is acknowledging it now.
On a different note with the closet conversion, a friend of mine lives in an old farmhouse with minimal closet space. She converted a large bedroom to a closet with shoe, hat, boot and purse shelves, metal pipes all the way around the room with a wall devoted to each season, some free standing racks from a clothing store in the middle. I have *never* been so envious of anything in my life!
*shrugs* She has the money and she’s doing something that (maybe) makes her happier with herself. I don’t like passing judgement on plastic surgery. I don’t like the example it sets for younger folks, but it’s a personal choice.
If she has a good surgeon and the expendable money then it is her business. I am not a fan of the judgement, mostly women, for plastic surgery.
I wish I knew more about body dysmorphic disorder, and if the rates have gone way up in the social media age/how impressionable it is. I don’t like the idea of the issue becoming more rampant when no one should have to suffer from it.