Khloe Kardashian ‘jokes’ about her ‘weekly face transplant,’ but is she really joking?

Khloe Kardashian made headlines last weekend when she debuted her new head on social media. Khloe has been getting extensive plastic surgery on her face and body for years now, from the Pinocchio Butt of Lies to her magically disappearing nose. But last weekend’s Instagram pics were startling, mostly because she didn’t look anything like Khloe and she seemed to be Single-White-Female-ing her best friend Malika Haqq. Well, Khloe posted some additional photos last night and she even joked about her new face:

As a host of her 112million Instagram followers swarmed the comments section, one penned: ‘Why do you look so different’, before the famously-funny star hit back: ‘My weekly face transplant clearly’, much to her fans’ delight.

[From The Mail]

Gross. I guess people think she’s being self-aware, but I have to ask: would a self-aware person do this to themselves? Dysmorphic disorder, thy name is Kardashian-Jenner.

Meanwhile, a few more Khloe-related things. One, she’s selling her Calabasas home, listing it for $18.95 million. She bought the Mediterranean Revival mansion in 2014 for $7.2 million from Justin Bieber and she did extensive renovations, including converting TWO bedrooms into a massive closet. Her home has been featured on KUWTK as well, even though the family sometimes uses stunt-homes or rentals for filming. I would say that this is a terrible time to list one’s mega-mansion, but California real estate is wacky and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Khloe unloads this in a few months. Apparently, she’s already got her eye on a larger home close by.

Following Scott Disick’s breakup with Sofia Richie, the Kardashians have been supporting Scott. They threw him a small party this week, and Khloe and Scott have been hanging out a lot. They’ve always been close. Personally, I think Scott loves Khloe more than Kourtney.