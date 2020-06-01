Donald Trump thinks the ‘violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa’

On Saturday, Donald Trump attended the SpaceX launch at Kennedy Space Center. He said bigly, unhinged words about space, rockets, astronauts and, of course, the protests in cities across the country and now across the world. Trump said, in part:
“I understand the pain that people are feeling. We support the right of peaceful protests and we hear their pleas, but what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with the memory of George Floyd. The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs, hurting businesses and burning down buildings. The main victims of this horrible, horrible situation are the citizens who live in these once-lovely communities… The mobs are devastating the life’s work of good people and destroying their dreams. We support the overwhelming majority of police officers who are incredible in every way and devoted to public service.”
“The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups…” Yeah, no. There’s quite a bit of evidence that many Black Lives Matter protests are peaceful, and they’re being infiltrated by *other people* who have violent agendas. There’s a ton of video evidence that white folks are doing A LOT of property damage, tagging, arson, what have you. In addition to that, this weekend, it really felt like the cops were the ones violently rioting. It’s this kind of chaotic situation which could use a national address, right? Except no one wants to hear from the white supremacist-in-chief. Good thing too, because he doesn’t wanna do it.
Never in the 1,227 days of Trump’s presidency has the nation seemed to cry out for leadership as it did Sunday, yet Trump made no attempt to provide it. That was by design. Trump and some of his advisers calculated that he should not speak to the nation because he had nothing new to say and had no tangible policy or action to announce yet, according to a senior administration official. Evidently not feeling an urgent motivation Sunday to try to bring people together, he stayed silent.
Trump let his tweets speak for themselves. One attacked the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis; another announced that his administration would designate the antifa movement a terrorist organization; a third accused the media of fomenting hatred and anarchy; and in yet another, he praised himself for the deployment of the National Guard and denigrated former vice president Joe Biden.
Inside Trump’s political circle, advisers have expressed conflicting views about how Trump should demonstrate leadership after the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the custody of a white police officer sparked outrage nationwide. The president, in consultation with some aides, decided not to give a speech Sunday about the violent protests over what many see as systemic racial injustice by law enforcement.
WaPo also says that Trump’s advisors have convinced him to do a “listening tour” in which he’ll sit on his fat ass in a bunker and he’ll refuse to listen to what people are saying. That’s where he was for most of Sunday – in a White House bunker built to ensure the safety of a president during a bombing or chemical attack or worse. And Bigly Baby Fists got scared of some protesters outside and so he had to go to his little bunker.
I’m including some of his unhinged tweets from this weekend below. I’m doing this merely to show how gleeful he is to pour gasoline on the fire.
The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
My city spent hours yesterday protesting peacefully, United, and then a different crowd moved in last night and ripped my beautiful city apart. This morning, we are heart broken as our downtown is in shambles.
Bunker Boy can resign and get the Hell out of the USA. And take his thieving, fascist spawn with him.
Every day that this man is a president of the USA is a disgrace………I know he has supporters but we will try our best to make sure he remains a one term president!
Never would we have known that the office of the US presidency can be degraded and desecrated by someone as crass as he is
Coming from one of the countries that were first to start anti-fascist movements this was a hard thing to swallow. I almost reported his tweet. I get that there are vandals using this name but history should not be twisted like this. He’s so dangerous, basically calling everyone standing up against him a threat. and this weekend and all of the news that came out…. my god, what is happening?
Report his tweets. If he is breaking any Twitter rules, report him. Twitter is under pressure to apply its Terms of Service against him and has finally started to do so. Every report filed against him supports any actions they take against him to shut him down
good to know. will do.
I’m willing to bet Twitter bans him the day he leaves office. But as the president of the United State, as horrific as his tweets are, I think they should stay up. History needs to know what your fool was thinking and doing during this time.
I report him on a consistent basis.
Another day of inaction but only holds onto conspiracy theories in his little brain to put out. I read an article last week, don’t remember the publication, but the administration is encouraging states to decrease the number of COVID infections and deaths to support his reopening. Another attempt at screwing the American public of the truth to his benefit.
I saw speeches of Malcolm X and James Baldwin is crazy that theirs words sadly echo the situation currently. The American do not move forward, I have the impression that the country is locked in a hellish circular cycle which start again eternally and whose victims are still always blacks communities and others minorities with whites who deny that this is not normal.
Cowardly ass trump hunkers down in his bunker just like his idol, Hitler, did before he killed his mistress, his innocent dog, and himself.
And, no need to use the words “trump said, in part”. trump didn’t say or type those words. That statement was generated by someone with a slightly more than third grade education. trump is not capable of stringing a coherent sentence together, much less an entire paragraph.
There were protests/tributes in Mobile yesterday. A very peaceful one in Cathedral Square and one in Mardi Gras Park that was more angry. Violence and destruction were minimal-a police cruiser windshield was broken, a Lowe’s and nearby Walmart were vandalized, shots were fired into the air. Hundreds of marchers tried to block the onramp to Interstate 10 and were teargassed. Very happy so many here are passionate about this.
Bunker Boy is now quoting Newt Gingrich on Twitter as his response to the violence that rocked our nation last night. Gingrich the sexist, racist pig who blamed all our problems on poor black women.