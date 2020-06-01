Thomas Middleditch’s wife left him less than a year after he bragged about ‘swinging’

Do you guys remember the interview Thomas Middleditch gave to Playboy where he openly discussed how he was a “swinger”? That interview happened LAST YEAR. Last September! It feels like a lifetime ago, and I thought it happened in, like, 2016 or something. But no, just last year, Middleditch went on and on about how he has a swinger lifestyle with his wife Mollie Gates. It did not sound like Mollie was or is a swinger though. To recap, here are some of the worst quotes:
“Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get nontraditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘F–k you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage. We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows.”
“I don’t know how much I can say, because I don’t want my wife to be mad at me…It’s a perpetual state of management and communication, to the point where it’s like, ‘Alright, we’ve got to stop’ … I’m gas, and she’s brakes… I love my wife like I’ve never loved anyone before. With two people who feel that way about each other, how do you go down that road? It’s tough. Bring a therapist along for the ride.”
Regarding sleeping with fans, “That’s one of the trickier elements of it all, because Mollie doesn’t get that and yet she has to witness it. I’m like, ‘Come on, what about this chick who’s obviously really into me?’ And Mollie will say, ‘Yeah, she’s into you. Where do I fit in?’ That question comes up. It’s a game of inches on a minefield to try to predict who’s going to feel safe,. My first concern is Mollie. Anything that happens has to be run by the queen.”
[From Playboy via 2019 Celebitchy story]
It was all pretty disgusting. I tried not to be judgmental about it at the time because what do I know, but I felt sorry for Mollie because her husband sounded like a total douchebag. Well, would it shock you to learn that this marriage is over? I mean…
Thomas Middleditch and wife Mollie Gates have split after more than 4 years of marriage.
Gates filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences, according to court documents filed on May 28, which were obtained by PEOPLE. Their date of separation is listed as May 22.
Gates, a costume designer, is also asking for spousal support. “They still care deeply for each other and will move forward as friends,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.
Reps for Middleditch and Gates did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
LOL, good for her!! I love that she was the one to file for divorce and I hope she gets a big chunk of his money. Let him be a “swinger” with all of his Silicon Valley groupies or whatever. It’s not just that he made it sound like he got off on telling his wife about all of the women he slept with, it’s that he revealed all of it in PLAYBOY without her permission too. And you know all of that sh-t was probably just the tip of the iceberg. I hope Mollie gets hers. I’ll buy a round of drinks for her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That right there is the kind of man who is into the swinger lifestyle because it gives him a wife to provide him with stable comfort, and one night stands who he’ll never have to hear point out that his scrawny dick wasn’t even worth the fake orgasm. Look at him. He literally looks like a two-pump chump.
Get that money, Mollie. It’ll at least buy you a womanizer vibrator to replace that womanizing dickvoid.
ALL OF THIS!
Plus you know he has attended a pick-up artist seminar at some point in his recent past.
LMAOOOO
2 pump chump I LOVE THIS spot on.
Two pump chump! What a great way to start Monday. Thanks for the laugh.
YES TO ALL OF THIS
At this point,I’d rather be married to my vibrator than to Thomas Middleditch to be honest.
He sounds insecure AF, like he’d be an incel if he wasn’t famous.
Who the hell wants to sleep with randos because they are “into him”. Jesus take the wheel.
Oh I remember that story very well – he sounded horrendous. I was very skeptical that they had found an agreement that worked for the both of them. What a jerk.
He only told her that this was nonegotiable AFTER they got married?! Nice.
I always get irrationally annoyed when unassuming geeky looking guys turn out to be total douchebags.
I need a shower after looking at this twat; he’s that disgusting. Notice how he only told her he wanted to sleep around AFTER they got married? I imagine that at no point was he ever faithful to her. What a despicable loser.
What a way to treat your “queen”. A total douchebag. Bless her heart for going along with that in the first place. She’s free now.
And there is that word. No offense to anyone on here, but a man who calls his wife “Queen” probably isn’t treating her like one. Same with the term “the boss.” If a man uses that term for his wife, I already know they have a very traditional marriage and it’s likely not a partnership of equals.
But wow – I still can’t get over what a jerk this guy is.
I missed this story the first time around, but holy hell!
Absolutely do not blame Molly for wanting to high tail it out of there. So many red flags he might as well have been a bullfighter.
Good for her because that interview he gave was a mess and it was only a matter of time before she was done.
Classic case of someone who really lucked out and married above their station and then got a little fame and money and forgot how lucky they were in the first place
Also, I’m not shocked this has happened after the quarantine
Alot of people forced to spend huge amounts of time together and not exactly enjoying the experience
i love these follow up articles because i can read what i originally posted on the topic. oh boy, i was supportive of it because his wife knew about it and approved of it and apparently was sticking with him. i said the fact that she didn’t leave him implied she was fine with it and was not really our business. and now look what happened. yea he got what he deserved!
Good for Mollie! I hope she’s able to recover from being treated so poorly and finds a healthy relationship with a man that doesn’t have to “get nontraditional” What a mega douche.
After I read this story last year, I had to stop watching his show.
I think his fame suddenly made him eff-able and all of a sudden he doesn’t want a traditional marriage and she needs to agree to whatever he wants to do. Immature jerk.
Oh man I have thoughts on this piece. First off totally not shocked. Beyond Silicon Valley what else has that guy been in? Point being he isn’t all that hot or apparently talented to get hired in something other than that one show.
As for her getting $$$$ I sure hope so but they were married for less than 5 years and some states now have laws where alimony for marriages less than 5 years means the support will only last the duration of half the marriage so in her case 2 years.
No what would be icing on the cake. If she met someone from the swing scene who was also not into it for themselves but trying for their partner… and both want a traditional relationship…