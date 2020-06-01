People seem to think Duchess Kate can sue Tatler because they made her look ‘dull’?

As we discussed in a very special Sunday royal post, the Duke and Duchess of
Karens Cambridge are incredibly salty about Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” cover story. I’m tired of recapping all the ins and outs, so I’ll just say what *I* think happened: Tatler’s editor in chief Richard Dennen, an old school friend of Kate’s, went to her months ago and was like “you would so hard, you’re so keen, we should do a big cover story about how keen and important you are,” and Kate was like “omg that sounds perfectly acceptable, I will authorize some staffers and sycophants to speak to Tatler on my behalf.” And then reporter Anna Pasternak spoke to everybody in Kate’s “circle,” including those aristocratic Turnip Toffs, and the Toffs likely used the moment to put Kate in her place. That’s the only thing which would explain the wild tonal shifts throughout the Tatler story – the amount of Meghan-smearing and keenness for Kate’s “top CEO” work ethic, combined with all of the shady sh-t about Rose Hanbury and the gauche Middletons. It’s still so funny to me.
It’s also funny that Kate and William somehow think that they can threaten and bully their way out of a simple case of “bad PR.” That’s all this was. It was the same kind of shady hit job that the Cambridges organized against the Duchess of Sussex for several years. Will and Kate are just so used to being embiggened and fluffed up over nothing, they can’t stand it when someone laughs at how preeningly self-important they are. So now they’re “threatening legal action.” It’s startling to see how many headlines say “The Cambridges will sue the Tatler!” Because that’s not what the Mail’s story said at all – right now the Cambridges are just in the “throw tantrums and get their lawyers to send letters” phase of things. I mean, what is there to sue about? Nothing. It’s not a cut-and-dry case like, say, the Mail publishing a private letter Meghan sent to her father. If Will and Kate do end up suing Tatler, what will the lawsuit be? “I’m suing them because they said I work as hard as a top CEO”??
Ingrid Seward (that old B) also chimed in, via Newsweek: “She [Paternak] manages to completely lift Kate onto a pedestal and then completely knock her off it. She manages to slag off her mother, makes William look weak and makes Kate look so dull. No woman wants to be presented that way. The fact the articles attacked her family are probably what will have really got to her.” The attacks on the Middletons affected Kate the most? Really? Because her people barely said a word about that to the Mail’s Richard Kay or Emily Andrews. The way both reporters make it sound is that Kate is terribly mad about looking dull, self-absorbed, lazy and like she puts up with a philandering husband.
Meanwhile, Tatler’s EIC Richard Dennen remains unbothered. He posted this on his Instagram Stories this weekend – what I can only assume are his two dogs reading Tatler.
As usual, it takes nothing to threaten to sue. Call me when they actually do. Rebel Wilson actually went through with it – never bite the hand that feeds.
Isn’t she, though?
This woman has been in the public eye for almost 20 years and none of us have ever heard her express any interest in anything. A favorite book, a favorite movie, a fond memory, etc. She doesn’t tell jokes or engage in interesting conversation at events. I get it – the royals are on a short leash and can’t really comment on public events. And I get that a public figure would want to keep some things to themselves. But she could have found some charities that did work that she was interested in and express a personality that way. Oh but wait – that would be WORK. And an interest! And nobody that they ever talk to from her school or childhood have any distinct memory that is at all interesting. All we know is she seems to like kids. And sports, esp tennis.
So yeah, she comes across as dull. And it sounds like that is part of her appeal to the family.
That IG post from Dennen though! It’s almost as though he’s daring them to sue so he can drop the receipts.
That was hysterical and brilliant….and so darn cute.
Especially brilliant was using THAT issue, with the cover quite visible. LOVE it!
I don’t think they will go as far as court. Because if they do, who said what might come out, and those artistos and Turnip Toffs would be “incandescent with rage” if their names actually got pulled into this. That is not the blue blood way to treat those who have support the power longer than the Hanover line. And Will and Kate know this. And Dennen knows this. And his dogs know this.
I went to Tatler online and read the article. It was freakin’ hilarious… the pic of the dogs reading it is perfect.
After hearing that they asked the article to be taken down, I went to the Tatler online site last night and couldn’t find the article anywhere. So, it appears they either did take it down, or hid it so deep a casual reader wouldn’t find it.
Tatler’s EIC Richard Dennen IG post is adorable and I love those doggies.
If Karen & Kevin would just sit down, shut up and keep calm all of this would go away. Did they not learn with the “Rose Who?” story?
Who is advising Karen & Kevin?
I wonder if the Sussexes are reading this story out loud to each other with violin music playing in the background! LOL! LOL!.
These two are utterly ridiculous.
There wasn’t a damned thing in that article they shouldn’t have just ignored.
It could all be written off as supposition, rumor, and bitter gossip.
Don’t want to be seen as lazy, try working.
They look very weak through this whole thing. Why should the press be afraid of them?
Kate should be concerned. If they destroy her image, she might have to get out there and work. She has to figure out something useful for her Eary Years “work” which has already wasted so much time and energy. Poor sausage.
The dog on the right looks like they’re actually reading the article and is thinking “Really Kate? Over tights?” Richard is absolutely not sweating the Cambridges and is probably delighted at the clicks and sales this story has gotten. Has Pandora’s box been opened?
That pic is everything! I love how the dogs look, even they aren’t impressed!
I also love how the various RRs and ‘experts’ are now in a position where they have to slag each other off. Pasternack wrote countless articles ‘warning’ Meghan not to end up like Wallis Simpson and all these hags were nodding in unison, in total agreement at the Yank social climbing Divorcee.
When Tatler named Meghan ‘social climber of the year’, they could not get enough and reported on it with much glee. Now they have to diss each other and Tatler’s editor too (which can’t be comfortable for them as Tatler is in the circle they WISH they could mix in.
What also struck me is the generational shift. Kate’s usual backers like the Telegraph and Daily Mail have an older middle-aged audience, where was society magazines like Tatler has a younger more fashionable audience.
As for Pandora’s Box, it really depends on if anyone bites the bullet and decides that reporting the Rose trimming story is more beneficial in terms of sales than keeping the Cambridges sweet. Seems like Tatler made their choice.
I think everyone is waiting to see what happens with the Sussexes and the 1 year review, but at least they know slagging off Kate gets clicks too.
Defamation lawsuits are pretty hard to win in the UK. This has been said sometimes when discussing Meghan’s case. That’s probably why she went for something she has a higher chance of winning in – copyright vs defamation
Plus there’s also the case of “how long as the information been in the public domain?” I believe. So yes the Tatler article is new, a lot of the information in it is not. People have been calling Kate lazy and thin for years. People have been insulting the Midds for years. Tatler’s lawyers can easily go “Okay if the claims in the piece were so bad, Why didn’t you sue *insert magazine here* for saying similar things when they released it *insert year here*?”
A lawyer can correct me though
Well, she’s got Buckley’s if all her case hinges on “They said I’m dull!”
“Meanwhile, Tatler’s EIC Richard Dennen remains unbothered.”
EXACTLY!!!
Karen and Kevin should stop poking that bear.
Oh please. If i was her, i would wait to sue, I’m sure there will be much more printed that they wont like. You see, KARMA is a b!t$h!!! she gets you everytime.
I was talking to my friend who is NOT interested in the Royals or general celebrities AT ALL.
We were talking about the Epstein doc on Netflix and I mentioned how the Palace shut down the reporting of Prince Andrew on one the US networks (I think it was ABC?).
There was leaked footage of a female journalist complaining that she had been speaking to Andrew’s accuser for three years and then Buckingham Palace said that if they ran the reporting, they would not give access to Kate and Will.
My friend’s response was “but they’re so boring! who wants access to them?”
Ouch! I was at a dinner party a few months ago (before the pandemic) and the discussion went onto the royals as the Sussexes had just recently announced they were leaving. Someone said “Meghan’s face is plastered all over the front pages but the only ever time we see Kate is when she’s given birth and a few later to tell us all the kid can walk and is going to school.” It wasn’t said in English so I did my best to translate (I swear it’s funnier in the original language!)
And these are people who don’t even keep up with the royal gossip.
Honestly I like Tatler’s response but I’m surprised they want to aggravate someone. I’m low on the ladder but I was taught it’s better not to make any unnecessary enemies and not adding fuel.
This story is missing today now, can’t find it.. Why does she want to Sue? Why they released it?
Also I repeat myself, it’d be great if Meghan, a bigger person supported Kate publicly. It’d make everyone like “what’s going on” at the very least. The statement that she supports her would be so sneaky, Taylor-swift like but positive and upbeat. and maybe they could work together (that’s more like dream).
Because Kate is not one of the aristos and they don’t care if she sues. She might be the future future Queen Consort but she’s not a threat to them. At all. She will never be one of them so they don’t care about “aggravating” her.
And the story is still available. Just checked. It’s been removed from the royal section on the site for a few days now but if you have the direct URL, the story is still there.
And why should Meghan? Yes yes I get your point about “being the bigger person” but why is it up to Meghan? Why can’t Kate reach out? Why didn’t Kate reach out in the first place? Why is it on Meghan to heal the “rift”?
@Lili
While that’s a nice sentiment you have, the reality is that if Meghan tried anything to support Kate about all this, the crazies would just blame Meghan for making it about herself & they would (wrongly) see it as more justification that she was somehow involved with the article (she clearly wasn’t). Meghan doesn’t need to prove nor show she’s the bigger person, she has been doing that since the beginning. Would be dumb for her insert herself in the mess the Cambridges dug for themselves.
Because the Streisand Effect is in force.
By threatening to sue and going to other reporters to complain about the article, they are giving it more attention.
More attention means more readers and that’s something that every magazine wants in this day and age, where so many magazines are going under.
no. Kate has never reached out to Meghan or supported her publicly. Meghan is already the bigger person for not getting sucked into these games. Kate got herself in this mess and can get herself out. Kate or her people didn’t even push back on the rude things said about Meghan in this article!
@lili LOOOOOL.
When white women’s Karenning backfires, you can always count on the world to race to their aid, demanding that the victimised black woman mule in order to redeem their innocence and render white womanhood, again, faultless.
What in the “Michael Clarke Duncan in The Green Mile” foolery is this comment? I saw it yesterday and I’m crawling out of the woodwork to tell you to FOH with that mess.
Meghan is wise to keep completely silent in all this, as is Harry. This is between The Keens and Tatler. Let Kate fight her own battles, after all she has the RF on her side which Meghan never did. Nothing Meghan said “to help” would be appreciated and they would continue to cause trouble for her anyway. The Keens have no appreciation of anything or anyone. They are spoiled and entitled and they are being exposed.
This is so ridiculous. In two days time, the Daily Fail would have published an article, about Meghan, secretly plotting to dognap all the animals in Mayhew shelter and this would have blown over. There was absolutley no reason for the Cambridges to pay this article any attention.
This show people how thin skinned the Cambridge’s truly are kate can’t even deal with one Article that’s makes her looked bad without her throwing a fit and threatening to sue . What basis does she have the right to sue everything in that article was opinions based approval and sanctions by her and her mother If Meghan can’ Sue Those disgusting racist tabloids and the royal reporters for all the lies they spread about her throughout the years . What makes Kate think she can sue because a magazine called her lazy and talked shit about her family but Meghan and Harry were supposedly to continue to take the abuse by the royal reporters and tabloids. The Cambridge’s and the royal reporters went full on destruction mode when it came to Meghan they show no mercy no remorse it the way they went after her Meghan they want her gone for the royal family at all cost first they tried to use her father against her during the wedding planning. And then couldn’t stop the wedding so they decided to make it their mission to destroy the marriage . It’s funny to see how quickly Kate throws a tantrum when she isn’t getting praise or how quickly she used her title to bully others to get her way I always knew she wasn’t not as innocent as the press and her fans would like us to believe she just as evil as William even though their been clearly evidences for the started about kate being a overgrown jealous petty mean girl for years she always giving the benefit of the doubt because she a woman and mother.
This made me happy:
“you would so hard, you’re so keen, we should do a big cover story about how keen and important you are…”
That “typo” is amazing and you should keep it in.
The old Michael K “typo and it stays in”. Love it!
I mean, has she ever been not dull????
If Kensington karen would STFU and ignore it the way Meghan has for the last 3 years it would just go away. They told Meghan to have a stiff upper lip so why don’t they. Are those two that pathetic that they really care whats written about them.