Andy Cohen rehomed his rescue dog after seven years due to aggression

Back in 2013, Andy Cohen adopted a beagle-foxhound mixed breed dog from a kill center in West Virginia. He named the pup Wacha after Michael Wacha, a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Andy told Today at the time that he’d never had a dog growing up and almost turned around while on his way to pick Wacha up because he worried his schedule was too busy to raise a dog. However, Andy said it was love at first sight for the two and has generously shared photos of Wacha on Instagram. That included, until recently, photos of Andy’s son Ben, one, and Wacha huddled together in fraternal bliss. Only, that wasn’t the full story, apparently, and the real story forced Andy to make a very sad decision. Over the weekend, Andy posted a video playing with Wacha and letting his fans know that due to increased aggression from Wacha towards Ben, Andy rehomed Wacha for the health of everyone. His caption read:
I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could. As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha. The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home. I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him – let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him – it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha.
As I said when I defended Jamie Otis when she had to rehome her pet because of aggression towards her daughter, I understand a parent making this choice. Most dog owners assume that their pup will react towards everyone the way they react to them. But that’s not always the case and unfortunately, some don’t find out until a baby/child is introduced into the situation. Two weeks after Andy brought Ben home, he posted an IG meant to be funny about Wacha chewing up Ben’s stuffed Torah toy According to Andy, many people DM’d him telling him to watch out, that the dog was showing signs of jealousy. Andy was hurt by the reaction, thinking it was just a funny moment to post on social. I’ll be honest, I didn’t know toy destruction could indicate jealousy on a pet’s part, either. It’s possible that Andy has been navigating the relationship between Wacha and Ben from the start. When he said keeping Wacha could be catastrophic for Ben, clearly the situation was unsolvable. And he’s right, if anything had happened to Ben, certain laws mandate euthanizing an animal. At the very least, they’d be sent to a mandated training farm and I’ve known dogs that came back from those, they weren’t the same. My heart goes out to anybody that has to make this choice, I’m sure it never leaves you.
However, since Andy had to do this it sounds like the best possible scenario for Wacha. He went to a home in which he’s already stayed, with people he’s familiar and trusts. He still gets to see Andy. This sounds like it is hard on everyone, but I do think it was handled in the best interest of all involved. I’m sure Andy isn’t thinking of his next pet yet, but the good news is that should he adopt another dog, the dog would be entering the home with Ben already in it, which sets up an different dominance structure, so another dog could be very successful in the home.
I struggle with this but you could tell he really loved his dog and cared for his dog. And rehoming makes it sound like the dog is going back through the shelter and adoption process. While yes he’s getting a new home, it’s with a family that he and Andy know and love.
This doesn’t feel the same as shooing your child to strangers once he showed the different abilities that doctors told you he had before you brought him home.
I think he did the best he could and finding a new home and a new family which is no stranger to the dog it’s an ok solution for everyone.
I think Wacha had aggression issues all along – I know he had bit people before – maybe even WWHL guests, IIRC… Andy had been up front about it and that he was doing everything he could to help Wacha (classes, training, etc). It’s really sad they weren’t able to stay together but he definitely acted in the best interest of both Ben and Wacha.
I had a Rottweiler I absolutely adored. He started snapping at my kids when they were young and it took a long time for me to realize that was an untenable situation – he could have seriously injured them… or worse.
It’s terrible to lose a pet in that way and knowing it’s best for everyone does very little to comfort you.
I heard that Wacha was banned from the WWHL set after he bit…Carol Burnett! 😱 I just picture her going all Miss Hannigan on him, sloshing around in lingerie all drunk and gingery, while Bravo execs try to shoo him off to the pound until Andy swoops in on a helicopter, all Daddy Warbucks-like, to save him.
Only to later “rehome” him. 😬
Sounds like it was for the best, though. Andy’s a dad now – canine and human sons. He has to make sure they both have appropriate and safe living environments. I’m glad he at least has taken both those responsibilities seriously.
It upsets me when people rehome their pets to no end, because mine are for life.
But then when it comes to little kids being in the picture… I do get it. It’s not just an inconvenience at that point, it’s dangerous. My niece got bit by my in-laws little yorkie mix when she was about 2. She still has a scar on her face. And that’s a tiny dog ( which – tiny dogs were often ratters or whatever, so I get WHY they have a predilection to biting. ) and it still left a mark years later.
And at the end of the day, I’d much rather see the dogs rehomed to someone who can provide them what they need than euthanized. Some dogs just can’t handle little kids, or cats, or whatever. I had a scare with our dog snapping at our cats a few times (trying to resource guard), and it’s terrifying. She’s never actually hurt them, but still unacceptable. We’ve been working on that one, and we’re hitting the point where she actually gently plays with our younger cat and will curl up next to her at times to take a nap. The cats will now chirp or meow at the dog when they’re walking up to her, I think to make sure she knows they’re not looking to bother her. I still don’t trust her though – we separate everyone when food is involved, and make sure that if the dog starts looking stressed out that she gets a break from whatever the cats are doing. We have baby gates set up, and everyone has their own separate space for when they need a break. But still – animals can be unpredictable, and when little kids are involved, it’s an extra level of scary.
I really don’t understand how people can criticize giving up pets when a child is involved. How is it even a choice? The family usually tries for a while to see if the behavior changes. Giving up the pet is the last resort.
I always joke that if I was to have a baby and the baby was allergic to my best furriend (Mr. Mouse, my cat), I would throw the baby out.
No way I would be able to rehome my nr. 1 baby. Mr. Mouse has been through it all with me. It’s a ride or die relationship. Lol!
Then again, I don’t want kids. Only more cats.
My heart breaks for Andy. He adores Wacha. Before Ben, Wacha had issues. Andy talked about it. I remember the night Wacha bit one of his guests. Ben’s safety is paramount. Andy will continue to visit Wacha.