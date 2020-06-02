Olivia Jade Giannulli tried to harness her white privilege to talk about racism

Olivia Jade Giannulli lied and cheated her way into USC. Her parents literally bribed people, and Olivia Jade posed for photos to fake her “rowing” credentials. Olivia’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded guilty and they’re probably going to have to serve some time in prison. But they’re white people facing white-collar crimes, crimes which resulted in Olivia and her sister Bella taking spots at a college which should have gone to better students, minority students, or actual student athletes. There was and is so much white privilege around rich parents buying their kids’ way into college. Well, now Olivia Jade wants to harness her white privilege to speak about Black Lives Matter. *deep sigh*
Olivia Jade Giannulli was slammed for posting about racism and her own white privilege amid country-wide protests over George Floyd’s death while in police custody after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded guilty in the college admissions scandal.
“need to understand that just ‘not being racist’ is not enough,” the YouTube star wrote on her Instagram story on Sunday. “if you hear people saying disrespectful things. CORRECT THEM. Don’t sit there & allow this to continue happening.”
The 20-year-old then addressed her own privilege and how white people can fight systemic racism.
“As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation, i was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me,” she wrote. “It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination. I’m not racist and i never have been but i need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough. It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears. THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS.”
Olivia Jade’s post was met with criticism, with many calling out the influencer as being the definition of white privilege. “The college admissions scandal contributes to the sense of outrage felt by many who take to the streets and violently protest systemic entitlement, privilege and discrimination, while sweet lil olivia jade drops make-up tutorials like nothing happened. dumb, clueless and tone deaf,” a critic tweeted.
“SHES THE DEFINITION OF WHITE PRIVILEGE SHE CONTRIBUTED TO IT WILLINGLY…her parents cheated her way into a school and only got 2 months in jail..she is not allowed to speak on the matter,” said one more.
Others defended Olivia Jade for speaking up about the injustice.
“That’s exactly why she should speak wtf are you talking about 🤦🏽♀️,” one tweeted. “Yes she is beyond privelleged [sic] and she should use that and her platform to speak on the injustices going on in the world and how it’s time to start holding people accountable.”
I don’t want to “both sides” this issue but f–k it. I’m not going to yell at Olivia for TRYING. That’s all she did – she tried to speak about an issue and yeah, she came across as tone-deaf and out-of-touch and Becky-ish (like mother, like daughter). But I don’t completely hate the fact that Olivia tried. It’s better than so many alternatives, you know? I realize I’m setting the bar so low. But think of what so many young white women would be doing in that position: they would be “All Lives Mattering” or siding with the violent murderers hiding behind badges or talking over black activists. Olivia just posted her attempt at being an ally. It’s not good or bad, it’s just sort of neutral to me.
I respectfully disagree. This is not neutral. This is a sleazy scam artist trying to boost her profile by latching on to a trending topic.
THANK YOU. You summed up my thoughts most eloquently.
I’m not going to give her a cookie for this, but I’m glad she posted something. Yes the message is Becky-ish but it’s a first step. Her followers need to see this. Anti-racism needs to go “mainstream” (gagging as I type that), and we need to see more messages from people like Olivia as they stumble their way forward, however inelegantly.
She’s a child of social media, it’s all she knows. She didn’t even want to go to college. She was making over 2 mil a year being an influencer. Her parents were just living through her as they didn’t go or finish college. She will always be using any platform to try and get her status back. What’s an influencer to do if they have no one to influence? Reminds me of the end of Dangerous Liaisons when Glenn Close character was shunned by society. That was her world and her world was over.
I agree, I am neutral about her too. She isn’t helping or hurting she just wants her clout back. This won’t be the last post from her and I will continue to ignore her. But i’m not her target demographic.
She should have just sat there and ate her food.
Hey. She acknowledge her white priviledge. That’s that. Nuff said