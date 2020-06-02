Aussie PM Scott Morrison calls for investigation into US police targeting media

What is currently happening in the United States of America would have been considered a war crime just a short time ago. We would have considered it a war crime if the American military went into another country, tear-gassed and flash-banged unarmed protesters (many of them children/teenagers) and violently assaulted members of the media. All of which happened yesterday in Washington DC, just a block away from the White House. Donald Trump ordered the military to beat the sh-t out of kids and journalists – who were demonstrating peacefully – all so he could do his bigly photo-op with a Bible.
For the past week, the police and now the military are actively targeting members of the press who are covering the protests, riots and demonstrations. Even when reporters and cameramen identify themselves as press, or their press credentials are clearly visible, they’re being assaulted, gassed, shot and/or arrested. It’s not just members of the American media either – the disintegration of American society is being viewed around the world. An Australian media outlet was in DC, covering the peaceful protest yesterday in DC. Those Aussies got beaten by the cops/military live on air:
This video includes another angle, where you can see the cop beating the cameraman and pushing him back.
This is so bad that the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, is requesting an investigation into the incident:
Two Australian journalists were assaulted by police on live TV during a protest outside the White House on Monday evening. Channel 7 News cameraman Tim Myers was punched and hit with a shield and U.S. correspondent Amelia Brace was hit with a truncheon while trying to escape. The police, dressed in riot gear, were removing protesters ahead of a media appearance by President Donald Trump.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has instructed Australia’s embassy in the U.S. to investigate the incident, which comes amid a string of police attacks on media during the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.
At this point, I feel like we Americans actually need some outsiders to come in and mediate some sh-t. I’m not saying that to pass the buck, I’m saying that because this sh-t is only going to get worse in the next five months, and God help us if Trump “wins” re-election. There will be no coming back. Count me in for putting UN Peacekeepers in American cities and asking the United Nations to monitor our elections. I welcome Australian investigators to come in and investigate and prosecute the thugs with badges assaulting members of foreign media as well.
But who will handle the investigation?
A photojournalist got shot in her left eye and was rushed to the hospital by protesters. From her hospital bed, she clearly stated that she strongly believed the press was being targeted by security outfits. She had her press tag on the neck identifying her as a journalist but they still shot at her. It was a rubber bullet but still enough to do maximum damage. Doctors say it’s unlikely she’ll see beyond lights and shadows with that eye. Yet, she’s undaunted and plans to return to protest sites ASAP. She reckons it’s a good thing her ‘work eye’ – the right one- still works! What is happening in America is beyond sad. I truly hope Trump is not allowed to go quietly into the night…he needs to end up in jail!
I’ve managed to keep it somewhat together over the past few months of non-stop uncertainty and dread, but last night I cried myself to sleep over this unceasing national nightmare that seems to know no bottom.
I should clarify that its been actually years of dread over Trump, but 2020 is a total nightmare as opposed to the usual sh*tshow.
The world knew the USA has a terrible military track record.
But I don’t think people expected the same treatment within the country.
The police are terrorizing people in plain sight and on camera.
A woman I went to school with, now a tv reporter, was shot at with rubber bullets. This is a horrifying way to censor people.
If this were any other country it would have been sanctioned and the USA would be calling for their expulsion from the UN.
Exactly
Imagine what we’d all say to any other country beating up foreign journalists.
That said, I’ll eat my hat if Scott Morrison actually directly criticises Trump. He’d have to pull his tongue out of Trump’s a$$ for two seconds for that to happen.
Oh my God. What has this country come to? Outside countries to help bring peace and police us. MAGA – bullshit. He has flushed the US down the toilet.
As an Australian I have to say that we are a small nation and have no real power when it comes to world powers like the US. Trump will likely just ignore this. And what can we do? But hopefully if enough world leaders step up he can be shamed somewhat.
It’s really scary what’s happening in the US right now. The violent attacks on protestors and the press are horrifying.
That said, our government, led by Scott Morrison (Scummo) has been attacking our press through legislature and police raids and bullying for some time now. They’ve also stripped our national broadcaster the ABC (our equivalent of the BBC) of so much funding because it holds them to account regularly. We’ve relied so heavily on the ABC this year because it’s the main way people in regional areas were warned about the bushfires but our government continues to strip away their funding.
These attacks on the press are sneakier, more insidious and people notice them less; but Scummo is part of the problem too.
It is my fondest wish this administration is brought up on human rights charges at the Hague.